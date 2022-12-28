Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 28, 2022 / 11:31 AM

Falcon 9 rocket launches 54 Starlink satellites

By Matt Bernardini
1/3
A Falcon 9 rocket launched Wednesday morning, carrying 54 Starlink satellites. Photo courtesy of SpaceX/<a href="https://twitter.com/SpaceX/status/1608050353131642880">Twitter</a>
A Falcon 9 rocket launched Wednesday morning, carrying 54 Starlink satellites. Photo courtesy of SpaceX/Twitter

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 54 Starlink Internet satellites launched from Florida on Wednesday as part of a mission to begin populating a new orbital shell authorized by federal regulators.

The rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 4:34 a.m. The mission was SpaceX's 60th of the year, nearly double the total from last year. One more launch is scheduled for the end of this week.

Advertisement

"Under our new license, we are now able to deploy satellites to new orbits that will add even more capacity to the network," Jesse Anderson, a SpaceX production and engineering manager, said during live launch commentary. "Ultimately, this enables us to add more customers and provide faster service, particularly in areas that are currently oversubscribed."

The Falcon 9 rocket released the 54 satellites at an orbital altitude and inclination set aside for use by SpaceX's second-generation Starlink network, which the company eventually intends to launch on the new Starship mega-rocket.

RELATED Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter's CEO, once he finds a replacement

On Dec. 1, the FCC granted SpaceX approval to launch up to 7,500 of its planned 29,988-spacecraft Starlink Gen2 constellation.

"Our action will allow SpaceX to begin deployment of Gen2 Starlink, which will bring next generation satellite broadband to Americans nationwide, including those living and working in areas traditionally unserved or underserved by terrestrial systems," the FCC wrote in its Dec. 1 order partially approving the Starlink Gen2 constellation. "Our action also will enable worldwide satellite broadband service, helping to close the digital divide on a global scale.

Advertisement

SpaceX has said that the new license will allow its network to handle more traffic and the new satellites can beam service directly to smartphones.

RELATED SpaceX launches 54 Starlink communication satellites

"This launch marks the first of Starlink's upgraded network," SpaceX said on its website. "Under our new license, we are now able to deploy satellites to new orbits that will add even more capacity to the network. Ultimately, this enables us to add more customers and provide faster service -- particularly in areas that are currently over-subscribed."

RELATED SpaceX launches two broadband satellites for Luxembourg firm

Latest Headlines

NASA, Alaska researchers to scan asteroid with radio waves
Science News // 15 hours ago
NASA, Alaska researchers to scan asteroid with radio waves
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Researchers are preparing for a potentially "catastrophic" close encounter with an asteroid in 2029 by scanning an asteroid with radio waves on Tuesday.
European Space Agency releases detailed image of dense nebula
Science News // 18 hours ago
European Space Agency releases detailed image of dense nebula
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency has released a detailed image of a dense nebula in the star-forming region known as NGC 2264, approximately 2,500 light-years from Earth.
Mystery of glass frog transparency solved, researchers say
Science News // 4 days ago
Mystery of glass frog transparency solved, researchers say
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Researchers say the have solved the mystery of how glass frogs become transparent while sleeping.
NASA begins construction on asteroid-detecting space telescope
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA begins construction on asteroid-detecting space telescope
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- NASA has begun construction on the Near-Earth Object Surveyor, which will detect asteroids and comets in the area near Earth.
More than half of Antarctica's plants, animals could disappear due to climate change
Science News // 5 days ago
More than half of Antarctica's plants, animals could disappear due to climate change
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- More than half of Antarctica's native species will likely disappear by the end of the century if global warming continues at its current pace, according to new research published Thursday.
NASA performs spacewalk to install solar array on space station
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA performs spacewalk to install solar array on space station
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- NASA astronauts on Thursday morning successfully attached a solar array on the International Space Station after a piece of space junk was determined to be flying dangerously close to the orbiting laboratory.
NASA, Russian space agency evaluate need for space station rescue mission
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA, Russian space agency evaluate need for space station rescue mission
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos are evaluating the need for a rescue mission to the International Space Station after discovering a coolant leak from the Soyuz spacecraft currently docked at the station.
Samsung develops breakthrough semiconductor chip
Science News // 5 days ago
Samsung develops breakthrough semiconductor chip
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean semiconductor chipmaker Samsung Electronics announced a breakthrough that could improve computing power.
NASA retires InSight Mars lander
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA retires InSight Mars lander
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- NASA has retired the InSight Mars lander mission after the probe failed to respond to two signals from controllers at the Jet Propulsion Lab in California. The mission studied the composition of Mars for over four years.
Researchers identify new genes created in human evolution
Science News // 6 days ago
Researchers identify new genes created in human evolution
Humans have continued to evolve after splitting from chimpanzee ancestors nearly 7 million years ago, according to a new study that found 155 new genes unique to humans that suddenly arose from tiny sections of DNA.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

European Space Agency releases detailed image of dense nebula
European Space Agency releases detailed image of dense nebula
NASA retires InSight Mars lander
NASA retires InSight Mars lander
NASA, Alaska researchers to scan asteroid with radio waves
NASA, Alaska researchers to scan asteroid with radio waves
Mystery of glass frog transparency solved, researchers say
Mystery of glass frog transparency solved, researchers say
Samsung develops breakthrough semiconductor chip
Samsung develops breakthrough semiconductor chip
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement