Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 23, 2022 / 3:40 PM

Mystery of glass frog transparency solved, researchers say

By Patrick Hilsman
Researchers have discovered that glass frogs become transparent while they sleep by storing their red blood cells in their livers. Photo by Geoff Gallice/<a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Flickr_-_ggallice_-_Glass_frog_%284%29_cropped.jpg">Wikimedia Commons</a>
Researchers have discovered that glass frogs become transparent while they sleep by storing their red blood cells in their livers. Photo by Geoff Gallice/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Researchers say they have solved the mystery of how glass frogs become mostly transparent while they sleep. The discovery may lead to innovations in how to understand blood clotting.

Researchers Jesse Delia, of the Museum of Natural History in New York, and Carlos Taboada, of Duke University, teamed up to solve the mystery after Delia witnessed a glass frog sleeping in Panama.

Advertisement

The species is the only known terrestrial animal that can maintain transparency on the inside and outside.

"Using photoacoustic imaging to track red blood cells in vivo, we show that resting glass frogs increase transparency two- to threefold by removing [about] 89% of their red blood cells from circulation and packing them within their liver," according to the study published online Thursday in Science.

The researchers beamed lasers at the frogs to track the movements of individual blood cells and found that they store their red blood cells in their liver, while flooding the rest of their circulatory system with plasma as they sleep.

When they wake, the red blood cells quickly flow back into their circulatory system. The glass frog's liver also is coated with a film of crystals that block out the redness of the blood inside.

Advertisement

"They somehow pack most of the red blood cells in the liver, so they're removed from the blood plasma. They're still circulating plasma ... but they do it somehow without triggering a massive clot," Delia told BBC.

It is not understood how the frogs are able to survive for long periods with most of their red blood cells stored in their liver. It also is not understood how the frogs are able to store so much blood in their livers without causing a catastrophic clot.

The fact that the frogs can store so many red blood cells without suffering from clots could offer insight into blood clotting in humans, the researchers said.

"Glass frogs' ability to regulate the location, density and packing of red blood cells without clotting offers insight in metabolic, hemodynamic and blood-clot research," the study said.

RELATED Researchers find dementia-related traits in brains of stranded dolphins

Read More

More than half of Antarctica's plants, animals could disappear due to climate change Researchers identify new genes created in human evolution

Latest Headlines

NASA begins construction on asteroid-detecting space telescope
Science News // 4 hours ago
NASA begins construction on asteroid-detecting space telescope
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- NASA has begun construction on the Near-Earth Object Surveyor, which will detect asteroids and comets in the area near Earth.
More than half of Antarctica's plants, animals could disappear due to climate change
Science News // 22 hours ago
More than half of Antarctica's plants, animals could disappear due to climate change
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- More than half of Antarctica's native species will likely disappear by the end of the century if global warming continues at its current pace, according to new research published Thursday.
NASA performs spacewalk to install solar array on space station
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA performs spacewalk to install solar array on space station
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- NASA astronauts on Thursday morning successfully attached a solar array on the International Space Station after a piece of space junk was determined to be flying dangerously close to the orbiting laboratory.
NASA, Russian space agency evaluate need for space station rescue mission
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA, Russian space agency evaluate need for space station rescue mission
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos are evaluating the need for a rescue mission to the International Space Station after discovering a coolant leak from the Soyuz spacecraft currently docked at the station.
Samsung develops breakthrough semiconductor chip
Science News // 1 day ago
Samsung develops breakthrough semiconductor chip
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean semiconductor chipmaker Samsung Electronics announced a breakthrough that could improve computing power.
NASA retires InSight Mars lander
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA retires InSight Mars lander
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- NASA has retired the InSight Mars lander mission after the probe failed to respond to two signals from controllers at the Jet Propulsion Lab in California. The mission studied the composition of Mars for over four years.
Researchers identify new genes created in human evolution
Science News // 2 days ago
Researchers identify new genes created in human evolution
Humans have continued to evolve after splitting from chimpanzee ancestors nearly 7 million years ago, according to a new study that found 155 new genes unique to humans that suddenly arose from tiny sections of DNA.
Researchers uncover 168 new Nazca geoglyphs
Science News // 2 days ago
Researchers uncover 168 new Nazca geoglyphs
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Researchers from Yamagata University have discovered 168 new geoglyphs in the area of Nazca, Peru. Nazca is a UNESCO world heritage site known for gigantic figures drawn in the ground.
Europe's Vega C rocket fails on second voyage into space
Science News // 2 days ago
Europe's Vega C rocket fails on second voyage into space
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Europe's new medium-lift Vega C rocket suffered a failure on its second voyage into space late Tuesday after takeoff from Kourou, French Guiana spaceport, officials said.
Researchers find dementia-related traits in brains of stranded dolphins
Science News // 2 days ago
Researchers find dementia-related traits in brains of stranded dolphins
Investigators examined the brains of dolphins stranded in shallow waters for hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease and found that all of the aged animals had amyloid-beta plaques.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Europe's Vega C rocket fails on second voyage into space
Europe's Vega C rocket fails on second voyage into space
Samsung develops breakthrough semiconductor chip
Samsung develops breakthrough semiconductor chip
NASA, Russian space agency evaluate need for space station rescue mission
NASA, Russian space agency evaluate need for space station rescue mission
More than half of Antarctica's plants, animals could disappear due to climate change
More than half of Antarctica's plants, animals could disappear due to climate change
NASA retires InSight Mars lander
NASA retires InSight Mars lander
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement