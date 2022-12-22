Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 22, 2022 / 7:00 PM

More than half of Antarctica's plant and animals could disappear due to climate change

By Matt Bernardini
A new study shows that Antarctica is at risk of losing 65% of its plant and animal life by the end of the century if fossil fuel emissions are not reigned in. Photo from NASA/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c49096226d6ee42f8db2ecfc274f6164/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A new study shows that Antarctica is at risk of losing 65% of its plant and animal life by the end of the century if fossil fuel emissions are not reigned in. Photo from NASA/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- More than half of Antarctica's native species will likely disappear by the end of the century if global warming continues at its current pace, according to new research published Thursday.

A study in the journal PLOS Biology found that 65% of Antarctica's plant and animal species, including penguins, will likely disappear by the end of the century if the world does not do something to decrease fossil fuel emissions.

Advertisement

The study also showed that the current conservation efforts in Antarctica are not working on the rapidly changing continent.

Researchers concluded that implementing an extra layer of cost-effective strategies, which they lay out in the study, could save up to 84% of Antarctica's vulnerable biodiversity.

RELATED COP15 nations reach historic deal to protect environment

"Antarctica is not really contributing to climate change; there's not a large-scale number of people living there, so the greatest threat to the continent is coming from outside the continent," Jasmine Lee, lead author of the study, told CNN.

"We really need global action on climate change, as well as some more local and regional conservation efforts, to give Antarctic species the best chance of surviving into the future."

Thursday's study shows that disappearing sea ice will threaten emperor and Adelie penguins that rely on ice from April through December.

Advertisement

"These iconic species, like emperor penguins and Adélie penguins, are at risk and it's really sad to think that Antarctica is one of the last great wildernesses on the planet and human impacts are being seen and felt there," Lee said.

"It's just incredibly sad to think that we could drive those kinds of species towards extinction."

Lee said that more action is needed to save one of Earth's vast, pristine biomes.

RELATED Climate change could worsen heart deaths linked to extreme temperatures

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," Lee said.

"We're at this huge turning point now not just for Antarctica, but globally, when it comes to climate. We've got the opportunity to stop it and if we don't do something now, then the impacts are going to be much, much worse than what they could be."

Read More

NOAA report finds climate change making Arctic conditions warmer, wetter

Latest Headlines

NASA performs spacewalk to install solar array on space station
Science News // 11 hours ago
NASA performs spacewalk to install solar array on space station
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- NASA astronauts on Thursday morning successfully attached a solar array on the International Space Station after a piece of space junk was determined to be flying dangerously close to the orbiting laboratory.
NASA, Russian space agency evaluate need for space station rescue mission
Science News // 3 hours ago
NASA, Russian space agency evaluate need for space station rescue mission
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos are evaluating the need for a rescue mission to the International Space Station after discovering a coolant leak from the Soyuz spacecraft currently docked at the station.
Samsung develops breakthrough semiconductor chip
Science News // 7 hours ago
Samsung develops breakthrough semiconductor chip
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean semiconductor chipmaker Samsung Electronics announced a breakthrough that could improve computing power.
NASA retires InSight Mars lander
Science News // 9 hours ago
NASA retires InSight Mars lander
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- NASA has retired the InSight Mars lander mission after the probe failed to respond to two signals from controllers at the Jet Propulsion Lab in California. The mission studied the composition of Mars for over four years.
Researchers identify new genes created in human evolution
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers identify new genes created in human evolution
Humans have continued to evolve after splitting from chimpanzee ancestors nearly 7 million years ago, according to a new study that found 155 new genes unique to humans that suddenly arose from tiny sections of DNA.
Researchers uncover 168 new Nazca geoglyphs
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers uncover 168 new Nazca geoglyphs
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Researchers from Yamagata University have discovered 168 new geoglyphs in the area of Nazca, Peru. Nazca is a UNESCO world heritage site known for gigantic figures drawn in the ground.
Europe's Vega C rocket fails on second voyage into space
Science News // 1 day ago
Europe's Vega C rocket fails on second voyage into space
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Europe's new medium-lift Vega C rocket suffered a failure on its second voyage into space late Tuesday after takeoff from Kourou, French Guiana spaceport, officials said.
Researchers find dementia-related traits in brains of stranded dolphins
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers find dementia-related traits in brains of stranded dolphins
Investigators examined the brains of dolphins stranded in shallow waters for hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease and found that all of the aged animals had amyloid-beta plaques.
NASA delays spacewalk because of debris
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA delays spacewalk because of debris
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- NASA postponed a scheduled spacewalk from the International Space Station for Wednesday morning because of the potential of space junk in the area.
NASA's InSight Mars lander may have sent its last image to Earth
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's InSight Mars lander may have sent its last image to Earth
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- NASA has released what could be the last image from the InSight Mars lander. The mission landed on Mars in 2018 and provided data on the planet's structure. Dust buildup has hampered InSight's solar panels.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA's InSight Mars lander may have sent its last image to Earth
NASA's InSight Mars lander may have sent its last image to Earth
Researchers identify new genes created in human evolution
Researchers identify new genes created in human evolution
Researchers uncover 168 new Nazca geoglyphs
Researchers uncover 168 new Nazca geoglyphs
Europe's Vega C rocket fails on second voyage into space
Europe's Vega C rocket fails on second voyage into space
NASA performs spacewalk to install solar array on space station
NASA performs spacewalk to install solar array on space station
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement