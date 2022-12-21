Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 21, 2022 / 11:11 AM

Researchers find dementia-related traits in brains of stranded dolphins

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Investigators examined the brains of dolphins stranded in shallow waters for hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease and found that all of the aged animals had amyloid-beta plaques. Photo by Dmetsov Alexey/Shutterstock.com
Investigators examined the brains of dolphins stranded in shallow waters for hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease and found that all of the aged animals had amyloid-beta plaques. Photo by Dmetsov Alexey/Shutterstock.com

Groups of whales, dolphins and porpoises are regularly stranded in shallow waters around the coasts of the United Kingdom.

Researchers wanted to understand why, so they studied the brains of 22 toothed whales -- or "odontocetes" -- that were stranded in Scottish coastal waters.

Advertisement

The study included five species -- Risso's dolphins, long-finned pilot whales, white-beaked dolphins, harbor porpoises and bottlenose dolphins. The research showed that four of the stranded animals from different dolphin species had some brain changes associated with Alzheimer's disease in humans.

"These are significant findings that show, for the first time, that the brain pathology in stranded odontocetes is similar to the brains of humans affected by clinical Alzheimer's disease," said lead researcher Dr. Mark Dagleish of the University of Glasgow.

RELATED Aging Americans may be at greater risk of Parkinson's than previously thought

"While it is tempting at this stage to speculate that the presence of these brain lesions in odontocetes indicates that they may also suffer with the cognitive deficits associated with human Alzheimer's disease, more research must be done to better understand what is happening to these animals," Dagleish said in a university news release.

The researchers said their results could support the "sick-leader" theory. This means that healthy dolphins would find themselves in dangerously shallow waters after following a confused or lost group leader.

Advertisement

While stranded odontocetes can sometimes be moved to deeper waters by teams of experts, others die.

RELATED Researchers identify new 'immune culprit' in Alzheimer's disease

For the new research, the investigators examined the brains of animals in this study for hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease, including so-called plaques and tangles.

The team found that the brains of all of the aged animals had amyloid-beta plaques.

Three of the animals they studied -- each from a different odontocete species -- also had other dementia-related signs in their brains.

RELATED Weight gain and loss patterns, body mass changes may help predict dementia

This showed that some odontocete species develop Alzheimer's-like brain features.

Study co-author Frank Gunn-Moore is head of the school of biology at the University of St. Andrews, in Scotland. He said, "I have always been interested in answering the question: do only humans get dementia? Our findings answer this question as it shows potential dementia-associated pathology is indeed not just seen in human patients."

Another author, Tara Spires-Jones of the University of Edinburgh, said researchers were fascinated to see brain changes in aged dolphins that were similar to those in humans.

"Whether these pathological changes contribute to these animals stranding is an interesting and important question for future work," she said.

The findings were published online recently in the European Journal of Neuroscience.

Advertisement

More information

The Alzheimer's Association has more on Alzheimer's disease.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Researchers uncover 168 new Nazca geoglyphs
Science News // 25 minutes ago
Researchers uncover 168 new Nazca geoglyphs
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Researchers from Yamagata University have discovered 168 new geoglyphs in the area of Nazca, Peru. Nazca is a UNESCO world heritage site known for gigantic figures drawn in the ground.
Europe's Vega C rocket fails on second voyage into space
Science News // 26 minutes ago
Europe's Vega C rocket fails on second voyage into space
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Europe's new medium-lift Vega C rocket suffered a failure on its second voyage into space late Tuesday after takeoff from Kourou, French Guiana spaceport, officials said.
NASA delays spacewalk because of debris
Science News // 4 hours ago
NASA delays spacewalk because of debris
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- NASA postponed a scheduled spacewalk from the International Space Station for Wednesday morning because of the potential of space junk in the area.
NASA's InSight Mars lander may have sent its last image to Earth
Science News // 23 hours ago
NASA's InSight Mars lander may have sent its last image to Earth
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- NASA has released what could be the last image from the InSight Mars lander. The mission landed on Mars in 2018 and provided data on the planet's structure. Dust buildup has hampered InSight's solar panels.
Prehistoric marine reptiles reproduced in Nevada, leaving behind fossil bed, researchers believe
Science News // 1 day ago
Prehistoric marine reptiles reproduced in Nevada, leaving behind fossil bed, researchers believe
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Researchers believe they have found an explanation as to what happened to dozens of prehistoric marine reptiles whose fossils blanket Nevada's Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
Shooting stars on solstice: Stargazing on longest night of 2022
Science News // 1 day ago
Shooting stars on solstice: Stargazing on longest night of 2022
The longest night of the year will feature an extra sparkle in the sky as the final meteor shower of 2022 aligns with the solstice.
Rocket Lab scrubs first U.S. Electron launch over high winds
Science News // 2 days ago
Rocket Lab scrubs first U.S. Electron launch over high winds
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. launch and space systems company Rocket Lab called off its Sunday evening liftoff of its first Electron rocket mission from the United States over upper-level high winds.
SpaceX launches 54 Starlink communication satellites
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 54 Starlink communication satellites
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket in Florida on Saturday carrying 54 Starlink Internet satellites.
SpaceX launches two broadband satellites for Luxembourg firm
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches two broadband satellites for Luxembourg firm
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched two high-power broadband satellites for a Luxembourg firm's new communications system into orbit Friday evening from Florida.
SpaceX launches NASA's water topography satellite into orbit
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches NASA's water topography satellite into orbit
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite launched Friday morning from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA's InSight Mars lander may have sent its last image to Earth
NASA's InSight Mars lander may have sent its last image to Earth
NASA delays spacewalk because of debris
NASA delays spacewalk because of debris
Prehistoric marine reptiles reproduced in Nevada, leaving behind fossil bed, researchers believe
Prehistoric marine reptiles reproduced in Nevada, leaving behind fossil bed, researchers believe
Relief sculpture of man holding his penis is oldest narrative scene, archaeologist claims
Relief sculpture of man holding his penis is oldest narrative scene, archaeologist claims
Shooting stars on solstice: Stargazing on longest night of 2022
Shooting stars on solstice: Stargazing on longest night of 2022
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement