Rocket Lab scrubs first U.S. Electron launch over high winds

Rocket Lab called off its Sunday evening launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia to try a second attempt on Monday. Photo courtesy Rocket Lab/ Twitter

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. launch and space systems company Rocket Lab called off its Sunday evening liftoff of its first Electron rocket mission from the United States over upper-level high winds. The launch at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia was scrubbed with less than a dozen minutes left in the count down. Advertisement

"All stations, unfortunately, we are going to be no go today," the launch director said during the broadcast. "Can't say we didn't give it our all. Vehicle is perfect, pad is perfect. Everything is perfect except for those upper-level winds."

Sunday's two-hour launch window was from 6-8 p.m., EST.

The California-based company has a second opportunity for the launch on Monday.

"Well, the team put up a good fight but unfortunately those upper-level winds got the better of us today and we're standing down from launch," Rocket Lab said later on Twitter. "We have a back-opportunity tomorrow, Dec. 19, so we'll see you back here soon for the next attempt."

Rocket Lab has already conducted 32 Electron missions from New Zealand, but Sunday's was to be its first from U.S. soil.

The mission titled "Virginia is for Launch Lovers" aims to deploy three satellites for radio frequency geospatial analytics provider HawkEye 360 with the Virginia launch pad having been developed specifically to support Electron missions for government and private customers.

It is also the first of three Electron missions planned for HawkEye 360 that will see Rocket Lab put 15 satellites into low-Earth orbit by 2024.