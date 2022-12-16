Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 16, 2022 / 6:53 AM

SpaceX launches NASA's water topography satellite into orbit

By Clyde Hughes
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA's Surface Water and Ocean Topography lifted off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday morning. Image courtesy of NASA
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA's Surface Water and Ocean Topography lifted off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday morning. Image courtesy of NASA

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellite launched Friday morning from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The SpaceX 9 rocket lifted off at 6:47 a.m., launching the mission that will provide NASA's first global survey of water on Earth's surface, measuring the elevation of water in major lakes, rivers and wetlands while observing ocean features in higher definition than ever before.

The data will help researchers better understand the availability of Earth's freshwater resources, track regional sea level changes and monitor coastal processes.

"Once in orbit, SWOT will measure the height of water in freshwater bodies and the ocean on more than 90% of Earth's surface," NASA officials said in a statement.

"This information will provide insights into how the ocean influences climate change; how a warming world affects lakes, rivers and reservoirs; and how communities can better prepare for disasters, such as floods," they added.

Advertisement

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., leads the U.S. component of the project. NASA provided the GPS science receiver, a laser retroreflector, a two-beam microwave radiometer, along with instrument operations.

The Falcon 9 passed final tests on Thursday and received a positive weather report for the launch. SpaceX, NASA and the French space agency Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales took part in the launch.

RELATED Nigeria, Rwanda become first African countries to join NASA's Artemis Accord

Read More

NASA, Russia evaluating coolant leak on spacecraft at ISS NASA starts RS-25 engine testing for future Artemis missions

Latest Headlines

NASA, Russia evaluating coolant leak on spacecraft at ISS
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA, Russia evaluating coolant leak on spacecraft at ISS
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Russia's space agency is evaluating a coolant leak that was detected coming from the aft end of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station, NASA said on Thursday.
Researchers find that chimpanzees learned to walk in trees, not on ground
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers find that chimpanzees learned to walk in trees, not on ground
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Humans walking on two legs may have evolved from the trees and not from the ground, according to a new study by researchers at the University College London.
Europe launches new MTG satellite for enhanced weather and climate monitoring
Science News // 1 day ago
Europe launches new MTG satellite for enhanced weather and climate monitoring
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency has launched the first of a third generation of weather satellites for early detection and prediction of fast-developing severe storms. The satellite will also do weather forecasting.
NASA starts RS-25 engine testing for future Artemis missions
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA starts RS-25 engine testing for future Artemis missions
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NASA will start hot fire testing Wednesday for the production of new RS-25 engines that will power future Artemis missions to the Moon, and eventually Mars.
NOAA report finds climate change making Arctic conditions warmer, wetter
Science News // 2 days ago
NOAA report finds climate change making Arctic conditions warmer, wetter
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Climate change is behind wetter and stormier conditions in the Arctic, according to a report issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday.
Nigeria, Rwanda become first African countries to join NASA's Artemis Accord
Science News // 2 days ago
Nigeria, Rwanda become first African countries to join NASA's Artemis Accord
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Nigeria and Rwanda became the first and second African countries to sign NASA's Artemis Accord Tuesday.
Perseverance rover recorded dust devil audio on Mars
Science News // 2 days ago
Perseverance rover recorded dust devil audio on Mars
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NASA's Perseverance rover recorded audio of a dust devil on Mars on Sept. 27, 2021. 
Discoveries in the universe await astronomers, NASA scientists in 2023
Science News // 3 days ago
Discoveries in the universe await astronomers, NASA scientists in 2023
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NASA will end 2022 with several back-to-back achievements for the history books, from breathtaking images taken by the James Webb telescope to the launch of the Artemis I mission.
Geminid meteor shower to light up December sky
Science News // 4 days ago
Geminid meteor shower to light up December sky
Shooting stars will dash across the chilly December sky Tuesday night as one of the top astronomy events of 2022 puts on an impressive performance in the heavens -- the Geminids meteor shower.
Google Doodle celebrates the life of scientist Mária Telkes
Science News // 4 days ago
Google Doodle celebrates the life of scientist Mária Telkes
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the life and work of Dr. Mária Telkes -- a pioneer of solar energy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA, Russia evaluating coolant leak on spacecraft at ISS
NASA, Russia evaluating coolant leak on spacecraft at ISS
Perseverance rover recorded dust devil audio on Mars
Perseverance rover recorded dust devil audio on Mars
NASA starts RS-25 engine testing for future Artemis missions
NASA starts RS-25 engine testing for future Artemis missions
Researchers find that chimpanzees learned to walk in trees, not on ground
Researchers find that chimpanzees learned to walk in trees, not on ground
Nigeria, Rwanda become first African countries to join NASA's Artemis Accord
Nigeria, Rwanda become first African countries to join NASA's Artemis Accord
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement