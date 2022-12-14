Europe launches new MTG satellite for enhanced weather and climate monitoring

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency has launched the first of a third generation of weather satellites for early detection and prediction of fast-developing severe storms. The satellite will be also be used for weather forecasting and climate monitoring.
The Meteosat Third Generation Imager satellite is set to revolutionize short-term weather forecasting in Europe. Launched Tuesday evening from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, the satellite successfully separated from the rocket 34 minutes after lift-off.
"MTG was developed thanks to the expertise of ESA, Eumetsat and a highly competitive European space industry. With the satellite's innovative design and its novel 'lightning catcher,' MTG will push European weather forecasting into the future," said ESA Director of Earth Observation Programs Simonetta Cheli in a statement.
According to ESA, the satellite will be boosted from the initial geostationary transfer orbit to the circular geostationary orbit in a series of thruster burns. This phase will last for about five days, positioning the new satellite close to its final operation location directly over Africa's Ivory Coast.