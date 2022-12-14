Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 14, 2022 / 9:16 AM

Europe launches new MTG satellite for enhanced weather and climate monitoring

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
The European Space Agency has launched the MTG-i1 third-generation weather satellite from Europe's spaceport in Guiana. ESA said it will revolutionize short-term weather forecasting in Europe. Photo courtesy<a href=" https://www.esa.int/var/esa/storage/images/esa_multimedia/images/2022/08/meteosat_third_generation_weather_satellites/24390136-5-eng-GB/Meteosat_Third_Generation_weather_satellites_pillars.jpg"> </a><a href="https://www.esa.int/var/esa/storage/images/esa_multimedia/images/2022/08/meteosat_third_generation_weather_satellites/24390136-5-eng-GB/Meteosat_Third_Generation_weather_satellites_pillars.jpg">European Space Agency</a>
The European Space Agency has launched the MTG-i1 third-generation weather satellite from Europe's spaceport in Guiana. ESA said it will revolutionize short-term weather forecasting in Europe. Photo courtesy European Space Agency

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency has launched the first of a third generation of weather satellites for early detection and prediction of fast-developing severe storms. The satellite will be also be used for weather forecasting and climate monitoring.

The Meteosat Third Generation Imager satellite is set to revolutionize short-term weather forecasting in Europe. Launched Tuesday evening from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, the satellite successfully separated from the rocket 34 minutes after lift-off.

Advertisement

"MTG was developed thanks to the expertise of ESA, Eumetsat and a highly competitive European space industry. With the satellite's innovative design and its novel 'lightning catcher,' MTG will push European weather forecasting into the future," said ESA Director of Earth Observation Programs Simonetta Cheli in a statement.

According to ESA, the satellite will be boosted from the initial geostationary transfer orbit to the circular geostationary orbit in a series of thruster burns. This phase will last for about five days, positioning the new satellite close to its final operation location directly over Africa's Ivory Coast.

RELATED U.S. launches Space Force in South Korea to deter North Korean missile threats

"After over a decade of close cooperation and hard work of all involved, to see the first of the MTG-I satellites take to the skies is a profound experience for me," ESA Meteosat Program Manager Paul Blythe said in a statement.

Advertisement

Eumetsat Director General Phil Evans said the purpose of this multi-billion-euro investment is to provide meteorological services with a vastly increased amount of more precise information which will help protect lives, property and infrastructure.

The MTG-11 is the first of six satellites that form the full MTG system. When fully operating the system will include two MTG-1 satellites and one MTG Sounding satellite working in tandem.

RELATED NASA starts RS-25 engine testing for future Artemis missions

ESA said there are two completely new instruments onboard the satellites -- a Flexible Combined Imager and Europe's first Lightening Imager. They will deliver high-quality new data for better short-term weather forecasting.

It's the first time that a geostationary weather satellite will have the capacity to detect lightning across Europe, Africa and the surrounding waters.

The Flexible Combined Imager can scan the entire Earth in just ten minutes and will scan Europe and northern Africa every 2.5 minutes, according to the EAS.

RELATED Nigeria, Rwanda become first African countries to join NASA's Artemis Accord

This MTG mission is a joint effort of Eumetsat and the ESA. The MTG satellites are built by a consortium of European industries.

Latest Headlines

NASA starts RS-25 engine testing for future Artemis missions
Science News // 13 hours ago
NASA starts RS-25 engine testing for future Artemis missions
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NASA will start hot fire testing Wednesday for the production of new RS-25 engines that will power future Artemis missions to the Moon, and eventually Mars.
NOAA report finds climate change making Arctic conditions warmer, wetter
Science News // 14 hours ago
NOAA report finds climate change making Arctic conditions warmer, wetter
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Climate change is behind wetter and stormier conditions in the Arctic, according to a report issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday.
Nigeria, Rwanda become first African countries to join NASA's Artemis Accord
Science News // 19 hours ago
Nigeria, Rwanda become first African countries to join NASA's Artemis Accord
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Nigeria and Rwanda became the first and second African countries to sign NASA's Artemis Accord Tuesday.
Perseverance rover recorded dust devil audio on Mars
Science News // 20 hours ago
Perseverance rover recorded dust devil audio on Mars
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NASA's Perseverance rover recorded audio of a dust devil on Mars on Sept. 27, 2021. 
Discoveries in the universe await astronomers, NASA scientists in 2023
Science News // 1 day ago
Discoveries in the universe await astronomers, NASA scientists in 2023
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NASA will end 2022 with several back-to-back achievements for the history books, from breathtaking images taken by the James Webb telescope to the launch of the Artemis I mission.
Geminid meteor shower to light up December sky
Science News // 2 days ago
Geminid meteor shower to light up December sky
Shooting stars will dash across the chilly December sky Tuesday night as one of the top astronomy events of 2022 puts on an impressive performance in the heavens -- the Geminids meteor shower.
Google Doodle celebrates the life of scientist Mária Telkes
Science News // 2 days ago
Google Doodle celebrates the life of scientist Mária Telkes
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the life and work of Dr. Mária Telkes -- a pioneer of solar energy.
Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean after trip around the moon
Science News // 2 days ago
Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean after trip around the moon
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- NASA's Orion, after traveling 1.4 million miles through space, including orbiting the moon and collecting data, has returned to Earth.
Relief sculpture of man holding his penis is oldest narrative scene, archaeologist claims
Science News // 4 days ago
Relief sculpture of man holding his penis is oldest narrative scene, archaeologist claims
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A relief sculpture of a man holding his penis that was found carved into a wall in Turkey in 2021 contains the oldest known narrative scene, archaeologists claim.
Human activity playing role in endangering thousands of marine species
Science News // 4 days ago
Human activity playing role in endangering thousands of marine species
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Human activity including illegal fishing and pollution, along with climate change and disease, are threatening marine species around the world, with more than 42,000 facing extinction, according to a new report.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nigeria, Rwanda become first African countries to join NASA's Artemis Accord
Nigeria, Rwanda become first African countries to join NASA's Artemis Accord
NASA starts RS-25 engine testing for future Artemis missions
NASA starts RS-25 engine testing for future Artemis missions
Discoveries in the universe await astronomers, NASA scientists in 2023
Discoveries in the universe await astronomers, NASA scientists in 2023
Perseverance rover recorded dust devil audio on Mars
Perseverance rover recorded dust devil audio on Mars
Relief sculpture of man holding his penis is oldest narrative scene, archaeologist claims
Relief sculpture of man holding his penis is oldest narrative scene, archaeologist claims
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement