Dec. 13, 2022 / 6:50 PM

NOAA report finds climate change making Arctic conditions warmer, wetter

By Simon Druker
Climate change is behind wetter and stormier conditions in the Arctic, according to a report issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of NASA | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c49096226d6ee42f8db2ecfc274f6164/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Climate change is behind wetter and stormier conditions in the Arctic, according to a report issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday.

The past year is the sixth-warmest in the region since 1900, while the last seven years are collectively the warmest seven years on record, according to the NOAA report.

Surface air temperatures were about 0.73 degrees Celsius warmer than the average from 1991 to 2020.

The warming temperatures in the Arctic are having a destabilizing effect. The Greenland ice sheet also receded for the 25th consecutive year.

"The Arctic continues to warm more than twice as fast as the rest of the globe, with even greater warming in some locations and times of year," the report found.

The summer of 2022 was the third-wettest recorded over land in the region over the last 72 years.

Wet conditions were particularly evident in southern and southeastern Alaska, while parts of Norway saw the highest-ever levels of rainfall for July.

In September, Typhoon Merbok pummeled parts of Alaska, leading to flooding in some areas and temperatures soaring above normal.

Storms are likely to continue to affect weather conditions in the Arctic region.

"With this important new chapter and other timely additions, the 2022 Arctic Report Card underscores the urgency to confront the climate crisis by reducing greenhouse gasses and taking steps to be more resilient," NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a statement.

"The report provides observations and analysis to help build a Climate-Ready Nation in a region on the front lines of climate change."

NASA starts RS-25 engine testing for future Artemis missions
Science News // 5 minutes ago
NASA starts RS-25 engine testing for future Artemis missions
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NASA will start hot fire testing Wednesday for the production of new RS-25 engines that will power future Artemis missions to the Moon, and eventually Mars.
Nigeria, Rwanda become first African countries to join NASA's Artemis Accord
Science News // 5 hours ago
Nigeria, Rwanda become first African countries to join NASA's Artemis Accord
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Nigeria and Rwanda became the first and second African countries to sign NASA's Artemis Accord Tuesday.
Perseverance rover recorded dust devil audio on Mars
Science News // 6 hours ago
Perseverance rover recorded dust devil audio on Mars
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NASA's Perseverance rover recorded audio of a dust devil on Mars on Sept. 27, 2021. 
Discoveries in the universe await astronomers, NASA scientists in 2023
Science News // 16 hours ago
Discoveries in the universe await astronomers, NASA scientists in 2023
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NASA will end 2022 with several back-to-back achievements for the history books, from breathtaking images taken by the James Webb telescope to the launch of the Artemis I mission.
Geminid meteor shower to light up December sky
Science News // 1 day ago
Geminid meteor shower to light up December sky
Shooting stars will dash across the chilly December sky Tuesday night as one of the top astronomy events of 2022 puts on an impressive performance in the heavens -- the Geminids meteor shower.
Google Doodle celebrates the life of scientist Mária Telkes
Science News // 1 day ago
Google Doodle celebrates the life of scientist Mária Telkes
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the life and work of Dr. Mária Telkes -- a pioneer of solar energy.
Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean after trip around the moon
Science News // 2 days ago
Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean after trip around the moon
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- NASA's Orion, after traveling 1.4 million miles through space, including orbiting the moon and collecting data, has returned to Earth.
Relief sculpture of man holding his penis is oldest narrative scene, archaeologist claims
Science News // 3 days ago
Relief sculpture of man holding his penis is oldest narrative scene, archaeologist claims
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A relief sculpture of a man holding his penis that was found carved into a wall in Turkey in 2021 contains the oldest known narrative scene, archaeologists claim.
Human activity playing role in endangering thousands of marine species
Science News // 4 days ago
Human activity playing role in endangering thousands of marine species
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Human activity including illegal fishing and pollution, along with climate change and disease, are threatening marine species around the world, with more than 42,000 facing extinction, according to a new report.
Britain to build first Americium space battery
Science News // 4 days ago
Britain to build first Americium space battery
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The British government is collaborating to build the world's first space battery powered by the element Americium-241.
