Science News
Dec. 13, 2022 / 2:29 PM

Nigeria, Rwanda become first African countries to join NASA's Artemis Accord

By Joe Fisher
1/3
Nigeria and Rwanda on Tuesday became the first African nations to sign NASA's Artemis Accord which aims to advance space exploration and address issues on Earth such as climate change and the global food crisis. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ef6e0d7d03f009eb2e3d198cb4c26d92/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nigeria and Rwanda on Tuesday became the first African nations to sign NASA's Artemis Accord which aims to advance space exploration and address issues on Earth such as climate change and the global food crisis. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Nigeria and Rwanda became the first and second African countries to sign NASA's Artemis Accord Tuesday.

They are the 22nd and 23rd countries to sign the accord overall. The cooperation between U.S. and African space agencies comes with a pledge to advance space exploration and address issues on Earth such as climate change and the global food crisis.

"The Artemis Accord is all about what we should do peacefully in space, signaling the intention to help each other out, standardization of instruments so we can come to each other's aid when there is a problem," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Minister of Communications Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim signed the accord on behalf of Nigeria and Col. Francis Ngabo Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Space Agency signed for Rwanda.

"Enabling shared opportunities for peaceful space explorations will benefit humanity through the discovery of solutions for cutting-edge space technologies, advances in medicine, protection of the planet and environment, creation of scientific and technical jobs and scientific breakthroughs from exploring the unknown," Ngabo said.

The Artemis program intends to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon which is expected to be achieved by 2025. It emphasizes the necessity of international partners to further its goals.

Private companies play a key role in the U.S. and African space agencies. Rwanda's space program is relatively new, officially starting in 2021 after three years of development. It is one of the few space agencies in east Africa. Rwanda Space Agency and ATLAS Space Operations teamed to contribute a teleport and satellite antenna for use by the global space community.

Satellite imagery is provided to several African nations by private companies such as Nigeria's partnership with SpaceX on Starlink broadband service.

"Rwanda could not be more pleased to participate in this accord. Space technologies are increasingly becoming a critical tool for sustainable development," said Rwandan President Paul Kagame. "As we shoot for the stars, let us ensure that the exploration of outer space benefits all of mankind for generations to come."

The Biden administration has invested about $20 billion in furthering health programs, including $11.5 billion to combat HIV and AIDS, $2 billion to combat malaria and $2 billion to support reproductive health and child care.

"U.S. investments and partnerships on health in Africa have saved millions of lives, strengthened health systems, and made Africa and the world better prepared for current and future health security threats," the White House shared in a fact sheet.

Highlights of NASA's Artemis I mission to moon

NASA's Orion Capsule splashes down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico's Baja California during recovery operations on its return to Earth on the Artemis I mission on December 11, 2022. Photo by Mario Tama/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Perseverance rover recorded dust devil audio on Mars
Science News // 1 hour ago
Perseverance rover recorded dust devil audio on Mars
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NASA's Perseverance rover recorded audio of a dust devil on Mars on Sept. 27, 2021. 
Discoveries in the universe await astronomers, NASA scientists in 2023
Science News // 11 hours ago
Discoveries in the universe await astronomers, NASA scientists in 2023
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- NASA will end 2022 with several back-to-back achievements for the history books, from breathtaking images taken by the James Webb telescope to the launch of the Artemis I mission.
Geminid meteor shower to light up December sky
Science News // 1 day ago
Geminid meteor shower to light up December sky
Shooting stars will dash across the chilly December sky Tuesday night as one of the top astronomy events of 2022 puts on an impressive performance in the heavens -- the Geminids meteor shower.
Google Doodle celebrates the life of scientist Mária Telkes
Science News // 1 day ago
Google Doodle celebrates the life of scientist Mária Telkes
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the life and work of Dr. Mária Telkes -- a pioneer of solar energy.
Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean after trip around the moon
Science News // 2 days ago
Orion splashes down in Pacific Ocean after trip around the moon
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- NASA's Orion, after traveling 1.4 million miles through space, including orbiting the moon and collecting data, has returned to Earth.
Relief sculpture of man holding his penis is oldest narrative scene, archaeologist claims
Science News // 3 days ago
Relief sculpture of man holding his penis is oldest narrative scene, archaeologist claims
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A relief sculpture of a man holding his penis that was found carved into a wall in Turkey in 2021 contains the oldest known narrative scene, archaeologists claim.
Human activity playing role in endangering thousands of marine species
Science News // 4 days ago
Human activity playing role in endangering thousands of marine species
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Human activity including illegal fishing and pollution, along with climate change and disease, are threatening marine species around the world, with more than 42,000 facing extinction, according to a new report.
Britain to build first Americium space battery
Science News // 4 days ago
Britain to build first Americium space battery
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The British government is collaborating to build the world's first space battery powered by the element Americium-241.
SpaceX launches 40 Internet satellites for rival OneWeb into orbit
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches 40 Internet satellites for rival OneWeb into orbit
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its 55th flight of the year Thursday, as its Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying 40 Internet satellites for a competitor.
Artemis I landing spot abandoned over weather; mission remains on schedule
Science News // 4 days ago
Artemis I landing spot abandoned over weather; mission remains on schedule
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Unsuitable weather is forcing NASA to abandon its primary landing site for the Orion spacecraft, although the mission otherwise remains on schedule, officials confirmed at a Thursday afternoon briefing.
Trending Stories

