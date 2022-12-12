Google Doodle celebrates the life of scientist Mária Telkes

Google is celebrating the life and work of Dr. Mária Telkes -- a scientist, biophysicist and pioneer of solar energy. Screenshot from Google.com

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the life and work of Dr. Mária Telkes -- a scientist, biophysicist and pioneer of solar energy. Telkes' work reflected her belief that the sun could change lives. The Doodle Monday shows Telkes in profile and changes color from yellows and oranges to shades of blues in honor of her work with solar energy.

On this day in 1952, Telkes was the first to receive The Society of Women Engineers Achievement Award.

Telkes was born in Budapest, Hungary, in 1900. She studied chemistry at university and graduated with a B.A. in 1920 and PhD in 1924.

In 1925, she moved to the United States where she worked as a biophysicist. Twelve years later, she became a U.S. citizen and started work at Westinghouse Electric.

Telkes became a member of the Solar Energy Committee at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she later worked as an associate research professor.

The U.S. government called on her during World War II to to help develop a solar distiller to convert seawater into fresh water. This was used by soldiers in the Pacific theater.

After the war, Telkes and her colleagues at MIT worked on creating solar-heated homes. Her design failed and Telkes was removed from the committee, but she continued her work on solar-heated homes. She created the Dover Sun House in 1948 with architect Eleanor Raymond with great success -- the pair created the world's first residence heated with solar energy.

Telkes success in the solar field continued and she is known as "The Sun Queen." She created a solar oven design for the Ford Foundation, helped research solar energy at NYU, Princeton University and the University of Delaware, has earned more than 20 patents and has worked as a consultant for energy companies.

In addition to her Society of Women Engineers Achievement Award, she received a lifetime achievement award from the National Academy of Sciences Building Research Advisory Board and the Charles Greeley Abbot Award from the American Solar Energy Society.

