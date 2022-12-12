Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 12, 2022 / 7:56 AM

Google Doodle celebrates the life of scientist Mária Telkes

By UPI Staff
Google is celebrating the life and work of Dr. Mária Telkes -- a scientist, biophysicist and pioneer of solar energy. Screenshot from <a href="https://www.google.com/doodles/celebrating-maria-telkes">Google.com</a>
Google is celebrating the life and work of Dr. Mária Telkes -- a scientist, biophysicist and pioneer of solar energy. Screenshot from Google.com

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating the life and work of Dr. Mária Telkes -- a scientist, biophysicist and pioneer of solar energy.

Telkes' work reflected her belief that the sun could change lives. The Doodle Monday shows Telkes in profile and changes color from yellows and oranges to shades of blues in honor of her work with solar energy.

Advertisement

On this day in 1952, Telkes was the first to receive The Society of Women Engineers Achievement Award.

Telkes was born in Budapest, Hungary, in 1900. She studied chemistry at university and graduated with a B.A. in 1920 and PhD in 1924.

RELATED Famous birthdays for Dec. 12: Bob Pettit, Bob Barker

In 1925, she moved to the United States where she worked as a biophysicist. Twelve years later, she became a U.S. citizen and started work at Westinghouse Electric.

Telkes became a member of the Solar Energy Committee at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she later worked as an associate research professor.

The U.S. government called on her during World War II to to help develop a solar distiller to convert seawater into fresh water. This was used by soldiers in the Pacific theater.

Advertisement

After the war, Telkes and her colleagues at MIT worked on creating solar-heated homes. Her design failed and Telkes was removed from the committee, but she continued her work on solar-heated homes. She created the Dover Sun House in 1948 with architect Eleanor Raymond with great success -- the pair created the world's first residence heated with solar energy.

Telkes success in the solar field continued and she is known as "The Sun Queen." She created a solar oven design for the Ford Foundation, helped research solar energy at NYU, Princeton University and the University of Delaware, has earned more than 20 patents and has worked as a consultant for energy companies.

In addition to her Society of Women Engineers Achievement Award, she received a lifetime achievement award from the National Academy of Sciences Building Research Advisory Board and the Charles Greeley Abbot Award from the American Solar Energy Society.

RELATED Google celebrates Mexican American actress Myrtle Gonzalez with a Doodle

Read More

Google honors video game developer Gerald Lawson with a Doodle

Latest Headlines

Geminid meteor shower to light up December sky
Science News // 25 minutes ago
Geminid meteor shower to light up December sky
Shooting stars will dash across the chilly December sky Tuesday night as one of the top astronomy events of 2022 puts on an impressive performance in the heavens -- the Geminids meteor shower.
Relief sculpture of man holding his penis is oldest narrative scene, archaeologist claims
Science News // 2 days ago
Relief sculpture of man holding his penis is oldest narrative scene, archaeologist claims
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A relief sculpture of a man holding his penis that was found carved into a wall in Turkey in 2021 contains the oldest known narrative scene, archaeologists claim.
Human activity playing role in endangering thousands of marine species
Science News // 2 days ago
Human activity playing role in endangering thousands of marine species
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Human activity including illegal fishing and pollution, along with climate change and disease, are threatening marine species around the world, with more than 42,000 facing extinction, according to a new report.
Britain to build first Americium space battery
Science News // 2 days ago
Britain to build first Americium space battery
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The British government is collaborating to build the world's first space battery powered by the element Americium-241.
SpaceX launches 40 Internet satellites for rival OneWeb into orbit
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 40 Internet satellites for rival OneWeb into orbit
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its 55th flight of the year Thursday, as its Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying 40 Internet satellites for a competitor.
Artemis I landing spot abandoned over weather; mission remains on schedule
Science News // 3 days ago
Artemis I landing spot abandoned over weather; mission remains on schedule
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Unsuitable weather is forcing NASA to abandon its primary landing site for the Orion spacecraft, although the mission otherwise remains on schedule, officials confirmed at a Thursday afternoon briefing.
NASA's SOFIA aircraft will be displayed at the Pima Air & Space Museum
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA's SOFIA aircraft will be displayed at the Pima Air & Space Museum
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- NASA's now-retired Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) aircraft will be displayed at the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz., after completing its final flight.
Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years
Science News // 3 days ago
Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years
That special link you may have with a purring, four-legged friend has been going on between the species for millennia, new research shows.
More Americans are moving to areas where wildfire risk is high
Science News // 3 days ago
More Americans are moving to areas where wildfire risk is high
Some Americans appear to be moving from areas with frequent hurricanes and heat waves to places threatened by wildfire and rising heat.
Thursday night will be best chance to see Mars in 2022
Science News // 4 days ago
Thursday night will be best chance to see Mars in 2022
Mars will reach opposition on Thursday night, making it one of the best nights of 2022 to see the planet glow in the sky.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Relief sculpture of man holding his penis is oldest narrative scene, archaeologist claims
Relief sculpture of man holding his penis is oldest narrative scene, archaeologist claims
Britain to build first Americium space battery
Britain to build first Americium space battery
Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years
Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years
Artemis I landing spot abandoned over weather; mission remains on schedule
Artemis I landing spot abandoned over weather; mission remains on schedule
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement