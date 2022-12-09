Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 9, 2022 / 12:38 PM

Human activity playing role in endangering thousands of marine species

By Clyde Hughes
Dugongs, large herbivorous marine mammals, are threatened with extinction. Photo by Ahmed Shawky/International Union of Conservation Nature
Dugongs, large herbivorous marine mammals, are threatened with extinction. Photo by Ahmed Shawky/International Union of Conservation Nature

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Human activity including illegal fishing and pollution, along with climate change and disease, are threatening tens of thousands of marine species around the world with more than 42,000 facing extinction, according to a report released Friday by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The IUNC's Red List of Threatened Species said the populations of dugongs -- large herbivorous marine mammals -- and 44% of all abalone shellfish species are the latest animals threatened with extinction.

Advertisement

The organization said the pillar coral, found in the western Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, also has deteriorated to the "critically endangered" list due "to accumulated pressures."

"Today's IUCN Red List update reveals a perfect storm of unsustainable human activity decimating marine life around the globe," Bruno Oberle, IUCN's director general, said in a statement.

RELATED About 2,500 dead Caspian seals found on Russian coast

"As the world looks to the ongoing U.N. biodiversity conference to set the course for nature recovery, we simply cannot afford to fail. We urgently need to address the linked climate and biodiversity crises, with profound changes to our economic systems, or we risk losing the crucial benefit the oceans provide us with."

The Red List now includes 150,388 species, of which 42,108 are threatened with extinction. More than 1,550 of the 17,903 marine animals and plants assessed are at risk of extinction, with climate change impacting at least 41% of threatened marine species, the report said.

Advertisement

The impact, the report said, will affect the global economy. Abalone species are sold as some of the world's most expensive seafood. The IUCN said unsustainable extraction and poaching primary threats compounded by climate change, disease and pollution are dramatically limiting the species.

RELATED U.S. classifies northern long-eared bat as an endangered species

"Twenty of the world's 54 abalone species are now threatened with extinction," the report said. "In South Africa, poaching by criminal networks, many connected to the international drugs trade, have devastated populations of the endangered perlemoen abalone.

"Increasingly frequent and severe marine heatwaves have caused mass mortalities, killing 99% of Roe's abalones in its most northerly reaches of Western Australia in 2011."

RELATED UNESCO report recommends adding Great Barrier Reef to 'in danger' list

Latest Headlines

Britain to build first Americium space battery
Science News // 2 hours ago
Britain to build first Americium space battery
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The British government is collaborating to build the world's first space battery powered by the element Americium-241.
SpaceX launches 40 Internet satellites for rival OneWeb into orbit
Science News // 18 hours ago
SpaceX launches 40 Internet satellites for rival OneWeb into orbit
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its 55th flight of the year Thursday, as its Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying 40 Internet satellites for a competitor.
Artemis I landing spot abandoned over weather; mission remains on schedule
Science News // 19 hours ago
Artemis I landing spot abandoned over weather; mission remains on schedule
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Unsuitable weather is forcing NASA to abandon its primary landing site for the Orion spacecraft, although the mission otherwise remains on schedule, officials confirmed at a Thursday afternoon briefing.
NASA's SOFIA aircraft will be displayed at the Pima Air & Space Museum
Science News // 20 hours ago
NASA's SOFIA aircraft will be displayed at the Pima Air & Space Museum
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- NASA's now-retired Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) aircraft will be displayed at the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz., after completing its final flight.
Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years
Science News // 1 day ago
Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years
That special link you may have with a purring, four-legged friend has been going on between the species for millennia, new research shows.
More Americans are moving to areas where wildfire risk is high
Science News // 1 day ago
More Americans are moving to areas where wildfire risk is high
Some Americans appear to be moving from areas with frequent hurricanes and heat waves to places threatened by wildfire and rising heat.
Thursday night will be best chance to see Mars in 2022
Science News // 1 day ago
Thursday night will be best chance to see Mars in 2022
Mars will reach opposition on Thursday night, making it one of the best nights of 2022 to see the planet glow in the sky.
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
Science News // 1 day ago
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- DNA sequences dating back 2 million years, the oldest ever obtained, suggest that the northeastern tip of Greenland was once home to a forested ecosystem unlike any now found on Earth.
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Science News // 2 days ago
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Australian paleontologists said on Wednesday they have discovered the complete skeleton of an ancient large, long-necked marine reptile in the Queensland desert that is about 100 million years old.
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity completed its 35th flight over the weekend, setting a new altitude record of 46 feet in the thin Martian atmosphere.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
Artemis I landing spot abandoned over weather; mission remains on schedule
Artemis I landing spot abandoned over weather; mission remains on schedule
Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years
Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years
SpaceX launches 40 Internet satellites for rival OneWeb into orbit
SpaceX launches 40 Internet satellites for rival OneWeb into orbit
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement