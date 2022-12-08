Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 8, 2022 / 6:14 PM

Artemis I landing spot abandoned over weather; mission remains on schedule

By Simon Druker
1/5
Unsuitable weather has forced NASA to abandon its primary landing site for the Orion spacecraft, although the mission otherwise remains on schedule, officials confirmed at a Thursday afternoon briefing. Photo courtesy of NASA | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/52d84a7ff372a0bc064e534ad371f554/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Unsuitable weather has forced NASA to abandon its primary landing site for the Orion spacecraft, although the mission otherwise remains on schedule, officials confirmed at a Thursday afternoon briefing. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Unsuitable weather is forcing NASA to abandon its primary landing site for the Orion spacecraft, although the mission otherwise remains on schedule, officials confirmed at a Thursday afternoon briefing.

"At present, we are on track to have a fully successful mission with some bonus objectives that we've achieved upon the way," Artemis I Mission Manager Mike Sarafin told reporters from Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Advertisement

"The mission continues to proceed well."

Thursday marks day 23 of the 26-day Artemis I mission as the capsule prepares to return to Earth.

Advertisement

NASA will conduct final tests on Friday and Saturday, with the unmanned capsule scheduled for a trajectory burn Sunday before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean at 12:40 p.m. EST.

RELATED NASA's SOFIA aircraft will be displayed at the Pima Air & Space Museum

"On entry day we will realize our priority one objective, which is to demonstrate the vehicle lunar re-entry conditions, as well as our priority three objective, which is to retrieve the spacecraft," said Sarafin.

"We are wrapping this mission up. We are not letting our guard down. We have dynamic flight phases and we are encouraged by the progress we have made and by the path that we are on."

NASA officials recently chose the landing sight, taking into account a looming cold front off the California coast.

RELATED Biden heads to Phoenix to announce opening of second TSMC plant

"Our landing site would normally be in the San Diego area. We also have an northern alternate site that we could have chosen, that is just north of our nominal site, Artemis 1 Flight Director Judd Frieling said Thursday.

But both of those are forecast to be a no-go due for weather constraints due to a cold front that will be moving in right around the time that we have splashdown. So, as a consequence, we have decided to move up range of this track by 300 nautical miles. So we'd be landing right of the Guadalupe Island off the coast of Baja."

Advertisement

The capsule is expected to remain in the water for two hours as NASA recovery crews complete a bevy of further tests. Those crews left from San Diego on Wednesday and are at sea to await the capsule's splashdown.

NASA officials also need to inspect how the intense heat from reentry affects the Orion capsule's interior.

"We're very excited here on Sunday, but we still have the top Artemis I mission priority ahead of us, as well as demonstrating the recovery of the [Orion] capsule," Orion vehicle integration manager Jim Geffre said.

The unmanned Artemis I mission was launched Nov. 16 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida an the early stage of NASA's quest to return astronauts to the moon.

Orion had been in a distant retrograde orbit -- an elliptical orbit around the moon that is unique to Artemis 1 to test its various systems.

The mission paves the way for the future manned Artemis II and Artemis III flights.

The Artemis II flight test is to be its first crewed mission that will transport four astronauts around the moon, with Artemis III to see the first woman land on the lunar surface.

Scenes from NASA's Artemis 1 launch attempts

American flags wave in the breeze after a second launch attempt was scrubbed for the Artemis 1 mission on Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on September 3, 2022. NASA plans to try again in the coming weeks. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Britain set to launch its first space mission

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches rocket carry internet satellites for rival company
Science News // 41 minutes ago
SpaceX launches rocket carry internet satellites for rival company
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its 55th flight of the year on Thursday, as its Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center, carrying 40 internet satellites for a competitor.
NASA's SOFIA aircraft will be displayed at the Pima Air & Space Museum
Science News // 2 hours ago
NASA's SOFIA aircraft will be displayed at the Pima Air & Space Museum
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- NASA's now-retired Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) aircraft will be displayed at the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz., after completing its final flight.
Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years
Science News // 9 hours ago
Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years
That special link you may have with a purring, four-legged friend has been going on between the species for millennia, new research shows.
More Americans are moving to areas where wildfire risk is high
Science News // 9 hours ago
More Americans are moving to areas where wildfire risk is high
Some Americans appear to be moving from areas with frequent hurricanes and heat waves to places threatened by wildfire and rising heat.
Thursday night will be best chance to see Mars in 2022
Science News // 11 hours ago
Thursday night will be best chance to see Mars in 2022
Mars will reach opposition on Thursday night, making it one of the best nights of 2022 to see the planet glow in the sky.
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
Science News // 1 day ago
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- DNA sequences dating back 2 million years, the oldest ever obtained, suggest that the northeastern tip of Greenland was once home to a forested ecosystem unlike any now found on Earth.
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Science News // 1 day ago
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Australian paleontologists said on Wednesday they have discovered the complete skeleton of an ancient large, long-necked marine reptile in the Queensland desert that is about 100 million years old.
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity completed its 35th flight over the weekend, setting a new altitude record of 46 feet in the thin Martian atmosphere.
Mars to disappear behind final full moon of 2022
Science News // 1 day ago
Mars to disappear behind final full moon of 2022
A cosmic vanishing act is about to unfold in the night sky as the full moon passes directly between the Earth and one of its planetary neighbors  Wednesday night.
Britain set to launch its first space mission
Science News // 2 days ago
Britain set to launch its first space mission
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket is scheduled to take off from Britain this month. The mission will mark the first space launch from Britain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
Archaeologist claims human relative used controlled fire for light, cooking
Archaeologist claims human relative used controlled fire for light, cooking
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years
Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement