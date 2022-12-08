Breaking News
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian prison in swap
Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 8, 2022 / 10:29 AM

Humans have been bonding with cats for thousands of years

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
1/5
The human-cat relationship was probably forged over a shared interest in rats more than 10,000 years ago, investigators say. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c8ede089cd80d59a482a7580f077c8ac/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The human-cat relationship was probably forged over a shared interest in rats more than 10,000 years ago, investigators say. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

That special link you may have with a purring, four-legged friend has been going on between the species for millennia, new research shows.

The human-cat relationship was probably forged over a shared interest in rats more than 10,000 years ago, investigators say. As farming became a way of life, cats served as ancient pest control, killing rodents and making a bond with people that continues to this day.

Advertisement

For the study, the researchers from the University of Missouri studied these relationships using DNA, finding that rodents were the catalyst for the bond that led humans to bring cats with them on their travels.

The research team collected and analyzed DNA from cats in and around the Fertile Crescent, the area of the Middle East surrounding the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, where humans first switched from hunter-gatherers to farmers.

RELATED International Cat Day was founded by animal welfare group in 2002

The team also studied cat DNA throughout Europe, Asia and Africa, comparing nearly 200 different genetic markers.

Advertisement

"One of the DNA main markers we studied were microsatellites, which mutate very quickly and give us clues about recent cat populations and breed developments over the past few hundred years," said Leslie Lyons. She is a feline geneticist and professor of comparative medicine in the university's College of Veterinary Medicine.

"Another key DNA marker we examined were single nucleotide polymorphisms, which are single-based changes all throughout the genome that give us clues about their ancient history several thousands of years ago," Lyons added in a university news release. "By studying and comparing both markers, we can start to piece together the evolutionary story of cats."

RELATED Pets help owners stay active, manage stress

Lyons said the study strongly supports the theory that cats were likely first domesticated only in the Fertile Crescent before migrating with humans all over the world.

After feline genes were passed down to kittens throughout generations, the genetic makeup of cats in western Europe is now far different from cats in southeast Asia, a process known as "isolation by distance."

"We can actually refer to cats as semi-domesticated, because if we turned them loose into the wild, they would likely still hunt vermin and be able to survive and mate on their own due to their natural behaviors," Lyons said. "Unlike dogs and other domesticated animals, we haven't really changed the behaviors of cats that much during the domestication process, so cats once again prove to be a special animal."

Advertisement

Studies like this support Lyons' broader research goal of using cats as a biomedical model to study genetic diseases that impact both cats and people. This includes polycystic kidney disease, blindness and dwarfism.

"Comparative genetics and precision medicine play key roles in the 'One Health' concept, which means anything we can do to study the causes of genetic diseases in cats or how to treat their ailments can be useful for one day treating humans with the same diseases," Lyons said.

Lyons has worked for many years to develop comprehensive feline DNA databases, including genome sequencing from cats all around the world.

Along with colleagues, Lyons in 2021 found that the cat's genomic structure is more similar to humans than nearly any other non-primate mammal.

"Our efforts have helped stop the migration and passing-down of inherited genetic diseases around the world, and one example is polycystic kidney disease, as 38% of Persian cats had this disease when we first launched our genetic test for it back in 2004," Lyons said. "Now, that percentage has gone down significantly thanks to our efforts, and our overall goal is to eradicate genetic diseases from cats down the road."

The findings were published online recently in the journal Heredity.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on polycystic kidney disease.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Nearly half of Americans share their bed with a pet

Latest Headlines

More Americans are moving to areas where wildfire risk is high
Science News // 23 minutes ago
More Americans are moving to areas where wildfire risk is high
Some Americans appear to be moving from areas with frequent hurricanes and heat waves to places threatened by wildfire and rising heat.
Thursday night will be best chance to see Mars in 2022
Science News // 2 hours ago
Thursday night will be best chance to see Mars in 2022
Mars will reach opposition on Thursday night, making it one of the best nights of 2022 to see the planet glow in the sky.
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
Science News // 19 hours ago
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- DNA sequences dating back 2 million years, the oldest ever obtained, suggest that the northeastern tip of Greenland was once home to a forested ecosystem unlike any now found on Earth.
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Science News // 21 hours ago
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Australian paleontologists said on Wednesday they have discovered the complete skeleton of an ancient large, long-necked marine reptile in the Queensland desert that is about 100 million years old.
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity completed its 35th flight over the weekend, setting a new altitude record of 46 feet in the thin Martian atmosphere.
Mars to disappear behind final full moon of 2022
Science News // 1 day ago
Mars to disappear behind final full moon of 2022
A cosmic vanishing act is about to unfold in the night sky as the full moon passes directly between the Earth and one of its planetary neighbors  Wednesday night.
Britain set to launch its first space mission
Science News // 1 day ago
Britain set to launch its first space mission
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket is scheduled to take off from Britain this month. The mission will mark the first space launch from Britain.
Archaeologist claims human relative used controlled fire for light, cooking
Science News // 1 day ago
Archaeologist claims human relative used controlled fire for light, cooking
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- South African archaeologists say they have proof that a close relative of humans used fire for both light and cooking meat, despite having a much smaller brain than ours.
Elon Musk's SpaceX unveils Starshield satellite services for U.S. military
Science News // 2 days ago
Elon Musk's SpaceX unveils Starshield satellite services for U.S. military
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- SpaceX is rolling out a new business line called Starshield to support U.S. military applications that will build upon the company's existing Starlink satellite system.
Artemis I's Orion flies close to moon ahead of return to Earth
Science News // 3 days ago
Artemis I's Orion flies close to moon ahead of return to Earth
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- NASA's Orion spacecraft has completed a close flyby of the moon on Day 20 of the Artemis I mission as the capsule prepares to return to Earth.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Archaeologist claims human relative used controlled fire for light, cooking
Archaeologist claims human relative used controlled fire for light, cooking
Mars to disappear behind final full moon of 2022
Mars to disappear behind final full moon of 2022
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement