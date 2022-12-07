Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 7, 2022 / 3:17 PM

Oldest DNA shows Greenland once was home to forested ecosystem

By Matt Bernardini
Researchers said Wednesday that new DNA samples show Greenland once was home to a forested ecosystem. Photo from amanderson2/Wikimedia Commons
Researchers said Wednesday that new DNA samples show Greenland once was home to a forested ecosystem. Photo from amanderson2/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- DNA sequences dating back 2 million years, the oldest ever obtained, suggest that the northeastern tip of Greenland was once home to a forested ecosystem unlike any now found on Earth.

The sequences were obtained from frozen soil and indicate that the region, was once home to mastodons and reindeer. The area is now barren and home to hare, musk ox and few plants.

Advertisement

"No one would have predicted this ecosystem in northern Greenland at this time," said Eske Willerslev, a paleogeneticist at the University of Copenhagen who co-led a study published Wednesday in Nature describing the ancient-DNA findings.

Love Dalén, a paleogeneticist at the Swedish Museum of Natural History in Stockholm who was not involved in the study, obtained partial genomes from million-year-old mammoth remains from Siberia in 2021. They found even older samples in sediment collected from Northern Greenland by Willerslev.

RELATED Pandoravirus: the melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

When Willerslev's team matched the DNA sequences to databases of genomes from modern plants and animals, a newer picture of the area began to appear.

Greenland was much warmer then, but the researchers did not expect the DNA sequences to reveal forests of poplar, spruce and yew trees such as those now typically found at much lower latitudes, alongside sedges, shrubs and birch-tree species that still grow in Greenland, according to Nature.

Advertisement

"Reindeers, according to paleontologists, should not have survived; they shouldn't even exist at that time," Willerslev said. Mastodons were thought to have lived in North American forests, and their remains have never been found in Greenland.

RELATED Early DNA reveals two distinct populations in Britain after the last ice age

Willerslev thinks his team's work could say something about how future ecosystems will respond to climate change, as well.

"In these organisms is an ability to adapt in composition and in range that we don't understand and we can't predict," he said.

RELATED First known Neanderthal family clan fossils discovered in Siberian caves

Latest Headlines

Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Science News // 3 hours ago
Australian researchers find 100 million-year-old fossil in Queensland
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Australian paleontologists said on Wednesday they have discovered the complete skeleton of an ancient large, long-necked marine reptile in the Queensland desert that is about 100 million years old.
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
Science News // 6 hours ago
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity completed its 35th flight over the weekend, setting a new altitude record of 46 feet in the thin Martian atmosphere.
Mars to disappear behind final full moon of 2022
Science News // 7 hours ago
Mars to disappear behind final full moon of 2022
A cosmic vanishing act is about to unfold in the night sky as the full moon passes directly between the Earth and one of its planetary neighbors  Wednesday night.
Britain set to launch its first space mission
Science News // 1 day ago
Britain set to launch its first space mission
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket is scheduled to take off from Britain this month. The mission will mark the first space launch from Britain.
Archaeologist claims human relative used controlled fire for light, cooking
Science News // 1 day ago
Archaeologist claims human relative used controlled fire for light, cooking
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- South African archaeologists say they have proof that a close relative of humans used fire for both light and cooking meat, despite having a much smaller brain than ours.
Elon Musk's SpaceX unveils Starshield satellite services for U.S. military
Science News // 1 day ago
Elon Musk's SpaceX unveils Starshield satellite services for U.S. military
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- SpaceX is rolling out a new business line called Starshield to support U.S. military applications that will build upon the company's existing Starlink satellite system.
Artemis I's Orion flies close to moon ahead of return to Earth
Science News // 2 days ago
Artemis I's Orion flies close to moon ahead of return to Earth
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- NASA's Orion spacecraft has completed a close flyby of the moon on Day 20 of the Artemis I mission as the capsule prepares to return to Earth.
Body of last Tasmanian tiger found in museum cupboard
Science News // 2 days ago
Body of last Tasmanian tiger found in museum cupboard
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Researchers in Australia have located the preserved remains of the last-known Tasmanian tiger, after they were misplaced for decades.
Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 'basic construction' of country's space station
Science News // 3 days ago
Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 'basic construction' of country's space station
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A crew of three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday after carrying out "basic construction" on the country's new space station.
SpaceX gets federal approval to launch 7,500 communication satellites
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX gets federal approval to launch 7,500 communication satellites
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX has received federal approval to launch 7,500 satellites in an operation that would expand the company's Starlink internet services around the world.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Archaeologist claims human relative used controlled fire for light, cooking
Archaeologist claims human relative used controlled fire for light, cooking
Body of last Tasmanian tiger found in museum cupboard
Body of last Tasmanian tiger found in museum cupboard
Mars to disappear behind final full moon of 2022
Mars to disappear behind final full moon of 2022
Britain set to launch its first space mission
Britain set to launch its first space mission
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
NASA Mars helicopter Ingenuity sets altitude record on 35th flight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement