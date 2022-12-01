Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 1, 2022 / 5:49 PM

NASA's Orion capsule performs burn to leave distant retrograde orbit

By Adam Schrader
1/3
This first high-resolution image, taken on the first day of the Artemis I mission on Nov.16, was captured by a camera on the tip of one of Orion's solar arrays. Photo by NASA/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/87c989ad17cf8ee625bbd876ab36f61c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
This first high-resolution image, taken on the first day of the Artemis I mission on Nov.16, was captured by a camera on the tip of one of Orion's solar arrays. Photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- NASA's Orion space capsule, which is in day 16 of its Artemis I test flight, completed a burn Thursday to take it out of distant retrograde orbit.

The burn, which was livestreamed by NASA, began about 4:53 p.m. EST and lasted for 1 minute, 45 seconds, and was successful.

Advertisement

The procedure involved firing engines on the European service module which commits the spacecraft to leaving the lunar orbit to prepare for its return to Earth.

Orion has been in distant retrograde orbit -- an elliptical orbit around the moon that is unique to Artemis 1 to test its various systems, according to Shaneequa Vereen with NASA Communications. The orbit will not be used on future missions.

RELATED NASA's Orion capsule to leave distant retrograde orbit, return to Earth

In a preview of the maneuver Wednesday, officials with NASA said that the Artemis I team will test extended burns, thermal systems, navigation systems and other boundaries of the space capsule on its return flight.

Orion had performed two other burns previously to prepare it for the distant retrograde orbit - taking it from 81 miles above the lunar surface on Nov. 21 to a lunar altitude of 40,000 miles.

Advertisement

"We're again going to be using that large main engine to start to swing us back in close so we can do essentially a slingshot around the Moon," Dan Huot, with NASA Communications, said Thursday.

RELATED NASA awards contract for 3D-printed construction on moon, Mars

The burn Thursday prepared Orion for a second lunar flyby, a return power flyby that Huot said will "fine-tune the spacecraft's path." It will be followed by the Earth insertion burn before re-entry, with the splashdown planned for Dec. 11.

Orion reached its farthest distance on Monday, at 270,000 miles from Earth, beating a record set by the Apollo 13 mission. With that achievement, Orion successfully completed the first half of the mission that aims to ultimately return American astronauts to the moon.

"This has been an incredible mission to fly," Zebulon Scoville, the NASA flight director, said Wednesday.

RELATED NASA Orion capsule reaches farthest distance from Earth in lunar orbit

"The flight control team is enjoying themselves while they're learning about the vehicle. We're taking it out and really testing it to its limits and trying to understand how it performs."

The mission, which launched from Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 16, sets the stage for astronauts to return to the moon for the first time since 1972, which will occur sometime in 2025 or 2026.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Mars, meteors: December's must-see astronomy events
Science News // 5 hours ago
Mars, meteors: December's must-see astronomy events
December features the longest nights of the year, and the final month of 2022 will be packed with astronomical happenings ranging from the most active annual meteor shower to the best views of Mars since 2020.
NASA's Orion capsule to leave distant retrograde orbit, return to Earth
Science News // 23 hours ago
NASA's Orion capsule to leave distant retrograde orbit, return to Earth
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- NASA's Orion space capsule is scheduled to leave its current distant retrograde orbit on Thursday, as the spacecraft begins the process of returning home to Earth, Artemis 1 mission management leaders said in a briefing.
Scientists discover two new minerals in meteorite
Science News // 23 hours ago
Scientists discover two new minerals in meteorite
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered two new minerals and possibly a third in a meteorite discovered in Somalia in 2020, researchers from the University of Alberta, in Edmonton confirmed on Wednesday.
Harris, Macron get first look at new James Webb images
Science News // 1 day ago
Harris, Macron get first look at new James Webb images
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron touted the partnership and cooperation between French and U.S. researchers during a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday.
NASA awards contract for 3D-printed construction on moon, Mars
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA awards contract for 3D-printed construction on moon, Mars
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Texas-based startup ICON has landed a five-year, $57 million contract from NASA to 3D-print landing pads, roads and shelter on the moon and on Mars.
China launches 3 astronauts to Tiangong space station
Science News // 2 days ago
China launches 3 astronauts to Tiangong space station
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- China on Tuesday launched its six-month Shenzhou 15 mission, carrying three astronauts to the country's newly completed space station.
U.S. classifies northern long-eared bat as an endangered species
Science News // 2 days ago
U.S. classifies northern long-eared bat as an endangered species
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday reclassified the northern long-eared bat as an endangered species, calling the need to increase the protection level for the species an "alarm bell."
NASA Orion capsule reaches farthest distance from Earth in lunar orbit
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA Orion capsule reaches farthest distance from Earth in lunar orbit
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- NASA's Orion space capsule reached its farthest distance from Earth on Monday, successfully completing the first half of a mission that aims to ultimately return American astronauts to the moon.
SpaceX resupply cargo capsule docks with International Space Station
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX resupply cargo capsule docks with International Space Station
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX's 26th resupply mission for NASA docked successfully at the International Space Stattion on Sunday morning, a day after liftoff aboard the Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Station in Florida.
NASA's Orion spacecraft set to enter lunar orbit
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA's Orion spacecraft set to enter lunar orbit
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft is expected to begin its orbit around the moon on Friday afternoon, following its launch earlier in the week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA's Orion capsule to leave distant retrograde orbit, return to Earth
NASA's Orion capsule to leave distant retrograde orbit, return to Earth
NASA awards contract for 3D-printed construction on moon, Mars
NASA awards contract for 3D-printed construction on moon, Mars
Scientists discover two new minerals in meteorite
Scientists discover two new minerals in meteorite
Harris, Macron get first look at new James Webb images
Harris, Macron get first look at new James Webb images
Mars, meteors: December's must-see astronomy events
Mars, meteors: December's must-see astronomy events
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement