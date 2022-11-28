Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 28, 2022 / 7:37 AM

NASA Orion capsule to reach farthest distance from Earth in lunar orbit

By A.L. Lee
1/6
NASA's Orion spacecraft turns its camera back at the Earth before entering a distant retrograde orbit around the moon. The spacecraft arrived at its closest approach to the moon the following day, November 21, coming within 80 miles of the lunar surface. Photo courtesy of NASA | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3f0bfdd97d8eeab931abb37e99099538/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
NASA's Orion spacecraft turns its camera back at the Earth before entering a distant retrograde orbit around the moon. The spacecraft arrived at its closest approach to the moon the following day, November 21, coming within 80 miles of the lunar surface. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- NASA's Orion space capsule is set to reach farthest distance from Earth on Monday and successfully complete the first half of a mission that aims to ultimately return American astronauts to the moon.

The spacecraft will travel 270,000 miles from Earth, marking the midpoint of its mission after initiating its distant retrograde orbit around the moon on Friday.

Advertisement

"We've largely completed the outbound leg toward the moon. We're going to have a period of time circling about the moon in distant retrograde orbit and then we're going to have the return leg," Artemis mission manager Mike Sarafin said.

The craft will remain in orbit about 50,000 miles above the lunar surface for about a week to rigorously test its onboard navigation systems before it returns to Earth around Dec. 5.

RELATED SpaceX resupply cargo capsule docks with International Space Station

NASA is scheduled to provide an update on the Artemis 1 flight test at 5 p.m. Monday from Johnson Space Center in Houston, as Orion enters its 12th day in space.

NASA administrators indicated that the first leg of the mission was going according to plan following a minor setback in which mission control temporarily lost contact with the unmanned ship for 47 minutes on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Good performance across the board on all our subsystems and systems, and certainly really happy with the performance," Orion program manager Howard Hu said Sunday night.

RELATED Japan space agency says research team tampered with ISS experiment

Among the tests that Orion will perform are three orbital maintenance burns to keep the spacecraft on course. Engineers also planned to conduct a 24-hour examination of engine performance.

The Artemis 1 mission, which launched from Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 16, sets the stage for astronauts to return to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972, which will happen sometime in 2025 or 2026 as part of the Artemis 3 mission.

Next year, astronauts will be aboard the Artemis 2 capsule, which will circle the Earth and moon as part of the mission's first manned test flight.

RELATED Astronomer, eclipse expert Jay Pasachoff dies at 79

Artemis would ultimately pave the way for mankind to reach Mars.

NASA's biggest rocket, SLS, gets ready for moon mission

The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket carrying an Orion spacecraft lifts off on the maiden flight of NASA's Artemis Program from Complex 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center on November 16, 2022. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

SpaceX resupply cargo capsule docks with International Space Station
Science News // 23 hours ago
SpaceX resupply cargo capsule docks with International Space Station
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX's 26th resupply mission for NASA docked successfully at the International Space Stattion on Sunday morning, a day after liftoff aboard the Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Station in Florida.
NASA's Orion spacecraft set to enter lunar orbit
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's Orion spacecraft set to enter lunar orbit
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- NASA's Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft is expected to begin its orbit around the moon on Friday afternoon, following its launch earlier in the week.
Astronomer, eclipse expert Jay Pasachoff dies at 79
Science News // 4 days ago
Astronomer, eclipse expert Jay Pasachoff dies at 79
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Astronomer and globetrotting solar eclipse expert Jay Pasachoff died Sunday at 79 years old.
NASA temporarily loses communication with Orion spacecraft
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA temporarily loses communication with Orion spacecraft
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Communication between NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston and the Artemis I moon mission spacecraft was lost for 47 minutes Wednesday morning. A ground side reconfiguration resolved it, according to NASA.
Study says the heaviest flying bird seems to self-medicate with plants
Science News // 4 days ago
Study says the heaviest flying bird seems to self-medicate with plants
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The great bustard actively seeks out medicinal plants that can kill pathogens, according to a study published Wednesday in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution. The study suggests the large birds may be self-medicating.
SpaceX Falcon 9 carries Eutelsat communications satellite in final launch
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX Falcon 9 carries Eutelsat communications satellite in final launch
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A SpaceX rocket carrying a communications satellite blasted off from Cape Canaveral Tuesday night on a mission that will allow improved internet connectivity for passengers aboard ships and planes.
Healthy wildlife populations reduce risk of pandemic
Science News // 5 days ago
Healthy wildlife populations reduce risk of pandemic
Research in wild bats is reinforcing a notion crucial to stopping future pandemics: When wildlife populations stay healthy, the odds of "crossover" viruses infecting humans subsides.
SpaceX Dragon supply ship launch scrubbed by bad weather
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX Dragon supply ship launch scrubbed by bad weather
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The launch of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to resupply the International Space Station was scrubbed Tuesday afternoon because of bad weather, NASA officials said.
Europe's space agency reviewing space-based solar power
Science News // 5 days ago
Europe's space agency reviewing space-based solar power
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Solar power could be easier to harness from space, though the technology needed to beam it back to Earth is still in the developmental stage.
With new supplies, space station astronauts to research mending broken bones
Science News // 6 days ago
With new supplies, space station astronauts to research mending broken bones
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The 26th SpaceX Commercial Resupply mission to the International Space Station will deliver a payload of research materials such as implantable drug delivery devices and an adhesive that stimulates bone growth.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA's Orion spacecraft set to enter lunar orbit
NASA's Orion spacecraft set to enter lunar orbit
Study says the heaviest flying bird seems to self-medicate with plants
Study says the heaviest flying bird seems to self-medicate with plants
NASA temporarily loses communication with Orion spacecraft
NASA temporarily loses communication with Orion spacecraft
SpaceX resupply cargo capsule docks with International Space Station
SpaceX resupply cargo capsule docks with International Space Station
Astronomer, eclipse expert Jay Pasachoff dies at 79
Astronomer, eclipse expert Jay Pasachoff dies at 79
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement