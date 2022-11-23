Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 23, 2022 / 7:47 AM

SpaceX Falcon 9 carries Eutelsat communications satellite in final launch

By A.L. Lee
1/3
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket flew its final mission Tuesday when it delivered a communications satellite to space for Eutelsat Communications, a Paris-based aerospace company. File photo by Joe Marino/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e2dd4a57d0e073caf227ed3b4697c997/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket flew its final mission Tuesday when it delivered a communications satellite to space for Eutelsat Communications, a Paris-based aerospace company. File photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- A SpaceX rocket carrying a communications satellite blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday night on a mission that will allow improved internet connectivity for passengers aboard ships and planes.

The Eutelsat-10B satellite lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 atop the Falcon 9 rocket at 9:57 p.m. before assuming a super synchronous geostationary transfer orbit around the Earth.

Advertisement

It was the final flight of the Falcon 9 reusable rocket, which has been in service since 2018. With Tuesday's launch, SpaceX has completed a series of four satellite missions for Paris-based Eutelsat since early September. On Nov. 12, the Falcon 9 delivered two communications satellites, the Galaxy 33 and 34, into orbit for Intelsat, a multinational satellite services provider based in Luxembourg.

A previous attempt to launch the satellite was scrubbed a day earlier due to unfavorable weather conditions, but a second try went according to plan, with the Falcon's core rocket booster splashing down later in the Atlantic Ocean.

RELATED SpaceX Dragon supply ship launch scrubbed by bad weather

Franco-Italian aerospace manufacturer Thales Alenia Space built the satellite for Eutelsat Communications in order to provide improved broadband connections for vessels traveling across remote regions, where internet service can be nonexistent -- particularly in the North Atlantic, and vast regions of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Advertisement

The satellite's communication signals will beam over a voluminous coverage zone from the North Atlantic to Asia, and would conceivably keep passengers and crews connected while in transit.

The satellite, which weighs about 12,000 pounds, deployed about 35 minutes after the launch and by early next year will assume a permanent geostationary orbit at 22,000 miles above the Earth.

RELATED NASA's Orion spacecraft comes within 81 miles of moon's surface

RELATED Artemis I captures new images of Earth, the moon and Orion spacecraft

RELATED NASA launches Artemis I rocket to the moon

Latest Headlines

Healthy wildlife populations reduce risk of pandemic
Science News // 16 hours ago
Healthy wildlife populations reduce risk of pandemic
Research in wild bats is reinforcing a notion crucial to stopping future pandemics: When wildlife populations stay healthy, the odds of "crossover" viruses infecting humans subsides.
SpaceX Dragon supply ship launch scrubbed by bad weather
Science News // 20 hours ago
SpaceX Dragon supply ship launch scrubbed by bad weather
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The launch of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to resupply the International Space Station was scrubbed Tuesday afternoon because of bad weather, NASA officials said.
Europe's space agency reviewing space-based solar power
Science News // 20 hours ago
Europe's space agency reviewing space-based solar power
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Solar power could be easier to harness from space, though the technology needed to beam it back to Earth is still in the developmental stage.
With new supplies, space station astronauts to research mending broken bones
Science News // 1 day ago
With new supplies, space station astronauts to research mending broken bones
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The 26th SpaceX Commercial Resupply mission to the International Space Station will deliver a payload of research materials such as implantable drug delivery devices and an adhesive that stimulates bone growth.
Auction of T. rex skeleton canceled after paleontologist raised concerns
Science News // 1 day ago
Auction of T. rex skeleton canceled after paleontologist raised concerns
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The sale of a T. rex skeleton by the British auction house Christie's was canceled Monday after a paleontologist raised concerns that the bones belonged to another dinosaur.
NASA's Orion spacecraft comes within 81 miles of moon's surface
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's Orion spacecraft comes within 81 miles of moon's surface
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- NASA's Orion spacecraft on Monday morning came within 81 miles of the moon's surface in its closest flyby yet in a critical test of the vehicle.
Google Doodle honors groundbreaking scientist Marie Tharp
Science News // 2 days ago
Google Doodle honors groundbreaking scientist Marie Tharp
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Pioneering geoscientist Marie Tharp is honored with a new interactive Google Doodle for her work mapping the ocean floor.
Nations vote to extend protection to over 50 shark species
Science News // 4 days ago
Nations vote to extend protection to over 50 shark species
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Nearly 200 countries have voted to extend protection to more than 50 species of sharks at the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITIES), the world's largest wildlife summit.
Early galaxies seen by James Webb Telescope offer insight into early universe
Science News // 4 days ago
Early galaxies seen by James Webb Telescope offer insight into early universe
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Two distant galaxies observed by the James Webb Space Telescope have offered insight into the formation of galaxies after the Big Bang.
Meteorite offers insight into building blocks of early life
Science News // 5 days ago
Meteorite offers insight into building blocks of early life
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Scientists analyzing the Winchcombe meteorite have discovered extraterrestrial water and chemicals which offer insight into the origins of life on Earth.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA's Orion spacecraft comes within 81 miles of moon's surface
NASA's Orion spacecraft comes within 81 miles of moon's surface
SpaceX Dragon supply ship launch scrubbed by bad weather
SpaceX Dragon supply ship launch scrubbed by bad weather
Europe's space agency reviewing space-based solar power
Europe's space agency reviewing space-based solar power
Google Doodle honors groundbreaking scientist Marie Tharp
Google Doodle honors groundbreaking scientist Marie Tharp
Auction of T. rex skeleton canceled after paleontologist raised concerns
Auction of T. rex skeleton canceled after paleontologist raised concerns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement