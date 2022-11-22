Europe's space agency reviewing space-based solar power

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency could be tapping the power of the sun by deploying satellites that could beam the energy back to Earth, its director general said Tuesday.
The ESA said it was investigating the technology necessary to deploy a space-based solar power system through an initiative dubbed Solaris. A demonstration project carried out in Germany used a microwave beam to transmit the energy necessary to power a model city, even cooling liquids suitable for consumption.
Josef Aschbacher, the director general of the ESA, told the BBC this nascent technology could go a long way toward reducing the world's dependency on fossil fuels.
''If you can do it from space, and I'm saying if we could, because we are not there yet, this would be absolutely fantastic because it would solve a lot of problems," he was quoted as saying on Tuesday.