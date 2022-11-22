SpaceX Dragon set to launch with experiments for ISS

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to blast off on Tuesday to deliver supplies and experiments to the International Space Station.
The CRS-26 mission is set to launch on a Falcon 9 rocket at 3:54 p.m. EST from launch complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center and will be streamed on NASA's official YouTube channel.
The Dragon will deliver equipment and experiments intended to prolong the survivability of astronauts in space including "a study which will grow dwarf tomatoes as part of efforts to create a continuous fresh-food production system in space, and an experiment that tests an on-demand method to create specific quantities of key nutrients."
The tomatoes will be grown in an on-station Vegetable Production System known as "Veggie."
Several pieces of equipment designed to help better assess the health of astronauts will also be onboard the Dragon.
"One of the payloads aboard the cargo flight is the Moon Microscope kit for in-flight medical diagnosis that includes a portable handheld microscope and a small blood sample staining device," reads a press release from NASA on Tuesday.