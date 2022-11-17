Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 2:08 PM

Meteorite offers insight into building blocks of early life

By Patrick Hilsman
Scientists have analyzed the Winchcombe meteorite and found it may contain insight into the origins of life on earth. Photo Courtesy of Museum of Natural History/Press Release
Scientists have analyzed the Winchcombe meteorite and found it may contain insight into the origins of life on earth. Photo Courtesy of Museum of Natural History/Press Release

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A new study from Britain's Natural History Museum and the University of Glasgow has found that carbonaceous asteroids may have played a key role in seeding the Earth with the ingredients of early life.

A fragment of the Winchcombe meteorite, which is believed to have broken off of an asteroid near Jupiter and reached earth within the last million years, has been found to contain extraterrestrial water, and organic compounds, that provide insight into the origin of Earth's oceans.

Advertisement

"The rapid retrieval and curation of Winchcombe make it one of the most pristine meteorites available for analysis, offering scientists a tantalizing glimpse back through time to the original composition of the solar system 4.6-billion-years-ago," said Ashley King of the Natural History Museum, one of the paper's co-authors.

Scientists have been puzzled by the origins of Earth's water because the early planet was too hot to allow it to accumulate. This has led to theories that much of Earth's water is of extraterrestrial origin.

RELATED Scientists find evidence of water in Mars rock, but no signs of life

"One of the biggest questions asked of the scientific community is how did we get here? This analysis on the Winchcombe meteorite gives insight into how the Earth came to have water -- the source of much life," said Luke Daily, a lecturer in Planetary Geoscience at the University of Glasgow and co-author of the paper.

Advertisement

Comets have been proposed as a possible origin of Earth's water, but the chemical composition of water in comets differs vastly from terrestrial water. An analysis of the meteorite's carbon and nitrogen-bearing organic compounds, and amino acids, found that they could have provided some of the components of early life.

The meteorite was discovered hours after crashing into a driveway in Gloucestershire, England, in 2021. Footage of the meteorite burning as it entered the atmosphere allowed scientists to calculate the trajectory that brought it to Earth. The speed of the recovery makes it unlikely that the water discovered was of terrestrial origin.

RELATED Booming fireball spotted in the skies above 3 states this week, NASA says

Scientists examined atoms created by irradiation from cosmic rays to determine that the meteorite traveled through space for approximately 200,000 to 300,000 years.

The composition of the water found in the meteorite was a near-perfect match with water found on Earth, making it unlikely in the eyes of scientists that the water discovered came from a collision with a comet.

Researchers believe analysis of the meteorite will provide insight into the origin of life for years to come.

RELATED Weather satellite detects meteor explosion near Pittsburgh on first day of 2022

Latest Headlines

Brain scans shed light on how kids learn faster than adults
Science News // 4 hours ago
Brain scans shed light on how kids learn faster than adults
Ever wonder why kids seem to pick up new knowledge and skills faster than adults? A new study attributes the kids' mental prowess to differences in a brain messenger called GABA.
Preserving animal habitat could prevent future pandemics, study says
Science News // 15 hours ago
Preserving animal habitat could prevent future pandemics, study says
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- New research is calling for the preservation and restoration of natural habitats to prevent future pandemics. The study in the journal "Nature" found limited food sources force animals and bats to co-mingle with humans.
Wearing a mask can impact ability to recognize others, study says
Science News // 22 hours ago
Wearing a mask can impact ability to recognize others, study says
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- New research from York University shows wearing a mask can impact the ability to recognize other people, even if those being viewed have nothing covering their face.
NASA's James Webb Telescope captures new star forming
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's James Webb Telescope captures new star forming
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured a protostar that was previously hidden from other space telescopes and gives astronomers new insight into a star's formation.
Artemis I captures new images of Earth, the moon and Orion spacecraft
Science News // 1 day ago
Artemis I captures new images of Earth, the moon and Orion spacecraft
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Cameras on board NASA's Artemis I began capturing images Wednesday with new views of Earth, the moon and the Orion spacecraft.
NASA launches Artemis I rocket to the moon
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA launches Artemis I rocket to the moon
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- NASA's new rocket launched for the moon early Wednesday, the first in a series of Artemis missions that aim at returning astronauts to the lunar surface.
NASA creates strategy to protect James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA creates strategy to protect James Webb Space Telescope
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- NASA has convened a working group to develop a strategy to protect the James Webb Space Telescope from further micrometeoroid strikes after one of the telescope's gold-plated mirrors was damaged in May.
Artemis I set for early Wednesday launch
Science News // 2 days ago
Artemis I set for early Wednesday launch
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Artemis I is scheduled to launch early on Wednesday morning after being delayed several times due to weather. The spacecraft will be making unmanned lunar orbits to prepare for future crewed missions.
Outburst of meteors possible as Leonids peak
Science News // 2 days ago
Outburst of meteors possible as Leonids peak
One of the most famous meteor showers in recent history will take place this week, and while it might not live up to its historical reputation, it could end up being one of the best astronomy events of the year.
Tokyo researchers discover rats have rhythm
Science News // 2 days ago
Tokyo researchers discover rats have rhythm
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Research from the University of Tokyo found that rats have an innate sense of rhythm similar to humans, nodding their heads to the music of Mozart.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Artemis I captures new images of Earth, the moon and Orion spacecraft
Artemis I captures new images of Earth, the moon and Orion spacecraft
NASA creates strategy to protect James Webb Space Telescope
NASA creates strategy to protect James Webb Space Telescope
Wearing a mask can impact ability to recognize others, study says
Wearing a mask can impact ability to recognize others, study says
NASA's James Webb Telescope captures new star forming
NASA's James Webb Telescope captures new star forming
Preserving animal habitat could prevent future pandemics, study says
Preserving animal habitat could prevent future pandemics, study says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement