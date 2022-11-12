Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 12, 2022 / 4:01 PM

U.S. military space plane lands, ending record-breaking mission

By Matt Bernardini
The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 touched down on Saturday after 908 days in orbit. Photo courtesy of United States Space Force
The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 touched down on Saturday after 908 days in orbit. Photo courtesy of United States Space Force

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. military's X-37B space plane finally came back to Earth on Saturday after spending 908 days in orbit.

The robotic X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 touched down at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:22 a.m. The 908 days in orbit was four months longer than any previous X-37B flight.

Advertisement

The plane, which was built by Boeing, also carried a service module for the first time.

"With the service module added, this was the most we've ever carried to orbit on the X-37B, and we're proud to have been able to prove out this new and flexible capability for the government and its industry partners," Jim Chilton, senior vice president at Boeing Space and Launch, said in a statement.

RELATED Television crew finds remnants of Challenger in Atlantic Ocean

The OTV-6 mission hosted the Naval Research Laboratory's Photovoltaic Radiofrequency Antenna Module, which was able to harness solar rays outside of Earth's atmosphere and transmit power to the ground, the U.S. Space Force said in a statement.

"The X-37B continues to push the boundaries of experimentation, enabled by an elite government and industry team behind the scenes," Lt. Col. Joseph Fritschen, X-37B program director, said in a statement. "The ability to conduct on-orbit experiments and bring them home safely for in-depth analysis on the ground has proven valuable for the Department of the Air Force and scientific community."

Advertisement

According to Space.com, while OTV-6 set a new mission-duration record for the X-37B program, it didn't come close to the overall spaceflight mark.

RELATED NOAA satellite, NASA LOFTID heat shield experiment launched into orbit

The International Space Station has been continuously occupied by rotating astronaut crews since November 2000, and NASA's Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 probes remain operational in interstellar space more than 45 years after lifting off.

RELATED Nicole postpones NASA Artemis I mission until Nov. 16

Latest Headlines

Artemis I rocket received only minimal damage from Hurricane Nicole, NASA says
Science News // 1 day ago
Artemis I rocket received only minimal damage from Hurricane Nicole, NASA says
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- NASA said Friday it would proceed with the Artemis I launch after inspections showed minimal damage to the rocket from Hurricane Nicole.
Brain scans shed light on reluctance to make eye contact among people with autism
Science News // 1 day ago
Brain scans shed light on reluctance to make eye contact among people with autism
A common characteristic of autism is a reluctance to make eye contact with others, and researchers now think they know where in the brain this comes from.
Carbon emissions hit new high, Earth's time to contain warming 'running out'
Science News // 1 day ago
Carbon emissions hit new high, Earth's time to contain warming 'running out'
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Driven by oil, global carbon emissions hit a new high in 2022 according to new estimates from the Global Carbon Project.
Television crew finds remnants of Challenger in Atlantic Ocean
Science News // 1 day ago
Television crew finds remnants of Challenger in Atlantic Ocean
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Divers off the east coast of Florida have discovered remnants from the space shuttle Challenger, which exploded after liftoff from Kennedy Space Center more than 36 years ago.
Report: Greenland ice sheet shows extensive inland thinning, faster sea level rise
Science News // 2 days ago
Report: Greenland ice sheet shows extensive inland thinning, faster sea level rise
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- New research published in the Journal Nature shows extensive thinning of Greenland's ice sheet and a speedup of the Northeast Greenland Ice Stream that drains glacier ice into the sea.
NOAA satellite, NASA LOFTID heat shield experiment launched into orbit
Science News // 2 days ago
NOAA satellite, NASA LOFTID heat shield experiment launched into orbit
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The third of five advanced NOAA satellites launched into orbit early Thursday from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base. The Joint Polar Satellite System-2 will provide continuous weather data streaming.
Stem cells could save Sumatran rhino from extinction, scientists say
Science News // 2 days ago
Stem cells could save Sumatran rhino from extinction, scientists say
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A team of scientists in Berlin is on the brink of giving the nearly extinct Sumatran rhinoceros a new chance at life by successfully growing stem cells from a deceased rhino's skin.
Astra laying off 16% of workforce, honing focus on development
Science News // 2 days ago
Astra laying off 16% of workforce, honing focus on development
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Astra, a California-based launch system company, is laying off 16% of its workforce to focus more resources on development.
Nicole postpones NASA Artemis I mission until Nov. 16
Science News // 3 days ago
Nicole postpones NASA Artemis I mission until Nov. 16
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- NASA has decided to re-schedule its Artemis I mission launch to Nov. 16, "pending safe conditions for employees to return to work." NASA is monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole Wednesday morning.
First Canaanite inscription found on ancient ivory comb in Israel
Science News // 3 days ago
First Canaanite inscription found on ancient ivory comb in Israel
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An ancient ivory comb with the first meaningful Canaanite inscription ever discovered in Israel has been found at Tel Lachish. The sentence said, "May this [ivory] tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Artemis I rocket received only minimal damage from Hurricane Nicole, NASA says
Artemis I rocket received only minimal damage from Hurricane Nicole, NASA says
Brain scans shed light on reluctance to make eye contact among people with autism
Brain scans shed light on reluctance to make eye contact among people with autism
Carbon emissions hit new high, Earth's time to contain warming 'running out'
Carbon emissions hit new high, Earth's time to contain warming 'running out'
Television crew finds remnants of Challenger in Atlantic Ocean
Television crew finds remnants of Challenger in Atlantic Ocean
Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history
Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement