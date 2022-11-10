NOAA satellite, NASA LOFTID heat shield experiment launched into orbit

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The third of five advanced NOAA satellites launched into orbit early Thursday from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base. The Joint Polar Satellite System-2 will provide a continuous stream of vital weather data.
"The need for advanced satellites, such as JPSS-2, to accurately predict weather and climate has never been greater," said Michael C. Morgan, assistant secretary of commerce for environmental observation and prediction. "With the steady rise in the number of billion-dollar disasters, NOAA remains committed to putting the best technology in space that leads to more reliable, timely forecasts."