Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 9, 2022 / 10:24 PM

Stem cells could save Sumatran rhino from extinction, scientists say

By Sheri Walsh
Scientists in Berlin have successfully grown stem cells from the skin of a deceased Sumatran rhinoceros and plan to use the cells to create organs and sperm to save the nearly extinct rhino species. File photo by EPA-EFE
Scientists in Berlin have successfully grown stem cells from the skin of a deceased Sumatran rhinoceros and plan to use the cells to create organs and sperm to save the nearly extinct rhino species. File photo by EPA-EFE

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A team of scientists in Berlin is on the brink of giving the nearly extinct Sumatran rhinoceros a new chance at life by successfully growing stem cells from a deceased rhino's skin.

The Max Delbruck Center, which develops stem-cell-associated techniques, or SCAT, as part of its BioRescue project, announced its progress on Wednesday. Scientists said they plan to turn the stem cells into sperm and save the endangered rhino species from extinction.

Advertisement

Currently, there are only a dozen Sumatran rhinos living in the rainforests of Sumatra and the Indonesian part of Borneo, after poaching and habitat destruction killed off most of the ancient species.

In Malaysia, the Sumatran rhino, which is the only rhino species with hair, was declared extinct in 2019 following the deaths of male Kertam and female Iman.

RELATED Genome sequences reveal genetic diversity in Sumatran rhinoceros

The team of scientists involved in the BioRescue Project, led by Dr. Vera Zywitza and Dr. Sebastian Diecke, created stem cells, or iPS cells, from Kertam's skin and plan to grow sperm suitable for artificial insemination.

"To obtain sperm cells, we first need to use the iPS cells to cultivate primordial germ cells -- the precursors of eggs and sperm," Zywitza said.

Advertisement

"Even though our work is attempting to make the seemingly impossible possible -- to ensure the survival of animals that would otherwise probably disappear from our planet -- it must remain an exception and not become the rule," Zywitza said.

RELATED Last Sumatran rhinoceros in Malaysia dies of cancer in wildlife reserve

With so few Sumatran rhinos, scientists say the opportunities for a male and female to mate are rare.

"Measures are indeed being taken in Indonesia to preserve the Sumatran rhino population by bringing together the remaining individuals in wildlife reserves," said reproduction expert Thomas Hildebrandt, who also said that even with sperm, artificial insemination may still prove difficult.

"Females that have not been pregnant for a long time often become infertile, for example owing to cysts that develop on their reproductive organs, or they may just be too old to bear young."

RELATED Sumatran rhino no longer found in Malaysia

In addition to sperm, the scientists say the stem cells obtained from Kertam's skin could also be used to grow organs. The group has already grown brain organoids, also called "mini-brains," from the rhino's cells.

"To the best of our knowledge, mini-brains like these have only been obtained from mouse, humans and non-human primates so far," said Dr. Silke Frahm-Barkse, who is also a scientist in Diecke's research group. "So, we were very pleased to see that the stem cells we generated from the Sumatran rhino formed organoids quite similar to those of humans."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Astra laying off 16% of workforce, honing focus on development
Science News // 6 hours ago
Astra laying off 16% of workforce, honing focus on development
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Astra, a California-based launch system company, is laying off 16% of its workforce to focus more resources on development.
Nicole postpones NASA Artemis I mission until Nov. 16
Science News // 13 hours ago
Nicole postpones NASA Artemis I mission until Nov. 16
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- NASA has decided to re-schedule its Artemis I mission launch to Nov. 16, "pending safe conditions for employees to return to work." NASA is monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole Wednesday morning.
First Canaanite inscription found on ancient ivory comb in Israel
Science News // 14 hours ago
First Canaanite inscription found on ancient ivory comb in Israel
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An ancient ivory comb with the first meaningful Canaanite inscription ever discovered in Israel has been found at Tel Lachish. The sentence said, "May this [ivory] tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard."
S.S. Sally Ride delivers experiments to International Space Station
Science News // 15 hours ago
S.S. Sally Ride delivers experiments to International Space Station
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The S.S. Sally Ride delivered experiments and other supplies to astronauts on the International Space Station Wednesday morning.
Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history
Science News // 1 day ago
Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Archaeologists in Italy have discovered more than 20 bronze statues dating back over 2,000 years, which could help rewrite a part of history, Italy's cultural ministry confirmed on Tuesday.
Subtropical Storm Nicole delays SpaceX launch
Science News // 1 day ago
Subtropical Storm Nicole delays SpaceX launch
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX's next launch has been pushed back at least four days due to concerns about the recently formed Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Billionaires create over a million times more greenhouse gas emissions than average person
Science News // 2 days ago
Billionaires create over a million times more greenhouse gas emissions than average person
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The lifestyle of billionaires creates more than a million times more greenhouse gas emissions than the average person, according to a new report.
SS Sally Ride to carry new experiments to International Space Station
Science News // 2 days ago
SS Sally Ride to carry new experiments to International Space Station
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A resupply spaceship carrying 8,200 pounds of scientific investigations and cargo blasted off from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia early Monday for the International Space Station.
Chinese rocket re-enters Earth's atmosphere uncontrolled over Pacific Ocean
Science News // 5 days ago
Chinese rocket re-enters Earth's atmosphere uncontrolled over Pacific Ocean
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Chinese rocket debris weighing 23 tons is crashing to Earth in an uncontrolled descent Friday. U.S. Space Command tweeted a confirmation that the rocket re-entered the Earth's atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean.
Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025
Science News // 5 days ago
Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025
The moon will turn red Tuesday morning during an astronomical phenomenon unlike any other until 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history
Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history
S.S. Sally Ride delivers experiments to International Space Station
S.S. Sally Ride delivers experiments to International Space Station
First Canaanite inscription found on ancient ivory comb in Israel
First Canaanite inscription found on ancient ivory comb in Israel
Compatibility, popularity may shape romantic pursuit
Compatibility, popularity may shape romantic pursuit
Nicole postpones NASA Artemis I mission until Nov. 16
Nicole postpones NASA Artemis I mission until Nov. 16
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement