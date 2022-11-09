Trending
Science News
Nov. 9, 2022 / 7:35 AM / Updated at 8:11 AM

S.S. Sally Ride delivers experiments to International Space Station

By Clyde Hughes
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter approaches the International Space Station where the Canadarm2 robotic arm is poised to capture it for docking in 2020. A new space craft arrived at the space station on Wednesday. Photo by NASA
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The S.S. Sally Ride delivered experiments and other supplies to astronauts on the International Space Station Wednesday morning.

Crews completed the installation process shortly after 8 a.m. after astronauts on the ISS snagged the S.S. Sally Ride Cygnus spacecraft with its robotic arm earlier Wednesday, successfully bringing in some 8,200 pounds of scientific investigations and cargo on board.

Astronaut Nicole Mann with the help of fellow astronaut Josh Cassada plucked the Northrop Grumman-made resupply spacecraft without a hitch with the docking with the station's Unity module later Wednesday morning. The space station and spacecraft were above the Indian Ocean when the capture happened.

The spaceship left the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia early Monday for the International Space Station.

RELATED Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025

On its way to the space station, Northrop Grumman said just one of the spacecraft's two solar arrays deployed but assured it had sufficient power to make its way to ISS.

Some of the experiments being delivered by the flight include bioprinting tests to see if microgravity enables the printing of tissue samples of higher quality than those printed on the ground as well as tests to examine the development of plants in space and observe ovarian cell development in microgravity.

Another investigation also could help develop and validate models to predict the spread and velocity of debris flow after natural disasters.

RELATED NASA rolls Artemis I mission rocket back to launch pad ahead of Nov. 14 launch

The spaceship also carries the first satellites from Uganda and Zimbabwe as part of the Joint Global Multi-Nation Birds Project-5, which could help distinguish bare ground from forest and farmland and possibly indicate the quality of agricultural growth.

RELATED NASA probe back on track to reach moon after monthlong mishap in space

Latest Headlines

Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history
Science News // 13 hours ago
Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Archaeologists in Italy have discovered more than 20 bronze statues dating back over 2,000 years, which could help rewrite a part of history, Italy's cultural ministry confirmed on Tuesday.
Subtropical Storm Nicole delays SpaceX launch
Science News // 22 hours ago
Subtropical Storm Nicole delays SpaceX launch
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX's next launch has been pushed back at least four days due to concerns about the recently formed Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Billionaires create over a million times more greenhouse gas emissions than average person
Science News // 1 day ago
Billionaires create over a million times more greenhouse gas emissions than average person
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The lifestyle of billionaires creates more than a million times more greenhouse gas emissions than the average person, according to a new report.
SS Sally Ride to carry new experiments to International Space Station
Science News // 1 day ago
SS Sally Ride to carry new experiments to International Space Station
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A resupply spaceship carrying 8,200 pounds of scientific investigations and cargo blasted off from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia early Monday for the International Space Station.
Chinese rocket re-enters Earth's atmosphere uncontrolled over Pacific Ocean
Science News // 5 days ago
Chinese rocket re-enters Earth's atmosphere uncontrolled over Pacific Ocean
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Chinese rocket debris weighing 23 tons is crashing to Earth in an uncontrolled descent Friday. U.S. Space Command tweeted a confirmation that the rocket re-entered the Earth's atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean.
Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025
Science News // 5 days ago
Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025
The moon will turn red Tuesday morning during an astronomical phenomenon unlike any other until 2025.
NASA rolls Artemis I mission rocket back to launch pad ahead of Nov. 14 launch
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA rolls Artemis I mission rocket back to launch pad ahead of Nov. 14 launch
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- NASA is making another run at launching the Artemis I spacecraft on its maiden voyage to the moon, rolling the $4.1 billion rocket back onto the launch pad Thursday at Kennedy Space Center after months of delays.
Compatibility, popularity may shape romantic pursuit
Science News // 5 days ago
Compatibility, popularity may shape romantic pursuit
Compatibility and popularity are two of the key factors shaping who people pursue as potential partners, a new speed-dating study suggests.
SpaceX launches broadcast satellite to serve Europe, Africa, Middle East
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches broadcast satellite to serve Europe, Africa, Middle East
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX Thursday put the Hotbird 13G satellite into orbit for Eutelsat to bolster broadcast systems across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
Year-round daylight saving time could reduce deer collisions, study says
Science News // 6 days ago
Year-round daylight saving time could reduce deer collisions, study says
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Year-round daylight saving time could save nearly 37,000 deer that would otherwise die every year in traffic collisions, according to a University of Washington study.
