S.S. Sally Ride delivers experiments to International Space Station

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The S.S. Sally Ride delivered experiments and other supplies to astronauts on the International Space Station Wednesday morning.
Crews completed the installation process shortly after 8 a.m. after astronauts on the ISS snagged the S.S. Sally Ride Cygnus spacecraft with its robotic arm earlier Wednesday, successfully bringing in some 8,200 pounds of scientific investigations and cargo on board.
Astronaut Nicole Mann with the help of fellow astronaut Josh Cassada plucked the Northrop Grumman-made resupply spacecraft without a hitch with the docking with the station's Unity module later Wednesday morning. The space station and spacecraft were above the Indian Ocean when the capture happened.
The spaceship left the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia early Monday for the International Space Station.