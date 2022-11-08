Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 8, 2022 / 6:53 PM

Ancient statues uncovered in Italy could rewrite part of history

By Simon Druker
One of the 24 bronze statues of the Roman Etruscan age discovered in San Casciano dei Bagni, near Siena, Italy. The statues depict gods, matrons, children and emperors. Protected for 2,300 years by the mud and boiling water of the sacred tanks, the votive deposit has re-emerged from the excavations in Tuscany. Photo courtesy of Italian Ministry of Culture/ANSA/EPA-EFE
One of the 24 bronze statues of the Roman Etruscan age discovered in San Casciano dei Bagni, near Siena, Italy. The statues depict gods, matrons, children and emperors. Protected for 2,300 years by the mud and boiling water of the sacred tanks, the votive deposit has re-emerged from the excavations in Tuscany. Photo courtesy of Italian Ministry of Culture/ANSA/EPA-EFE

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Archaeologists in Italy have discovered more than 20 bronze statues dating back over 2,000 years, which could help rewrite a part of history, Italy's cultural ministry confirmed Tuesday.

The 24 Etruscan figures were discovered inside an ancient Tuscan Thermal spring in San Casciano die Bagni, about 100 miles north of Rome, the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

The partially submerged statues are remarkably well-preserved and could change how historians and researchers view Italy's transition into the Roman Empire.

"What has re-emerged from the mud at San Casciano dei Bagni is a unique opportunity to rewrite the history of ancient art and with it the history of the passage between the Etruscans and Romans in Tuscany," excavation lead Jacopo Tabolli said in a statement.

Etruscan culture flourished in what is now Italy until it was absorbed into Roman civilization around 400 B.C. But historians have lots of questions about the society as a whole, which left no historical documents behind, leaving their graves to provide insight into the civilization.

Advertisement

The Etruscans lived mostly in the central regions of Tuscany and Umbria for 500 years before the arrival of the Roman Republic.

RELATED Sotheby's to auction one of the most complete T-rex skulls ever discovered

Three of the figures are over 3 feet tall. All are representations of Roman mythological figures, including Apollo and Hygieia. Italy's cultural ministry said the statues were offered to the sacred water.

Excavation started at the site in 2019 and the statues were first discovered last month. Archaeologists also found around 5,000 gold, silver and bronze coins at the same time.

"It is certainly one of the most significant discoveries of bronzes in the history of the ancient Mediterranean," Massimo Osanna, the director general of museums at the Italian culture ministry, told the Italian news agency Ansa.

Read More

35 adult migrants denied entry to Italy

Latest Headlines

Subtropical Storm Nicole delays SpaceX launch
Science News // 10 hours ago
Subtropical Storm Nicole delays SpaceX launch
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX's next launch has been pushed back at least four days due to concerns about the recently formed Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Billionaires create over a million times more greenhouse gas emissions than average person
Science News // 1 day ago
Billionaires create over a million times more greenhouse gas emissions than average person
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The lifestyle of billionaires creates more than a million times more greenhouse gas emissions than the average person, according to a new report.
SS Sally Ride to carry new experiments to International Space Station
Science News // 1 day ago
SS Sally Ride to carry new experiments to International Space Station
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- A resupply spaceship carrying 8,200 pounds of scientific investigations and cargo blasted off from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia early Monday for the International Space Station.
Chinese rocket re-enters Earth's atmosphere uncontrolled over Pacific Ocean
Science News // 4 days ago
Chinese rocket re-enters Earth's atmosphere uncontrolled over Pacific Ocean
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Chinese rocket debris weighing 23 tons is crashing to Earth in an uncontrolled descent Friday. U.S. Space Command tweeted a confirmation that the rocket re-entered the Earth's atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean.
Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025
Science News // 4 days ago
Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025
The moon will turn red Tuesday morning during an astronomical phenomenon unlike any other until 2025.
NASA rolls Artemis I mission rocket back to launch pad ahead of Nov. 14 launch
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA rolls Artemis I mission rocket back to launch pad ahead of Nov. 14 launch
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- NASA is making another run at launching the Artemis I spacecraft on its maiden voyage to the moon, rolling the $4.1 billion rocket back onto the launch pad Thursday at Kennedy Space Center after months of delays.
Compatibility, popularity may shape romantic pursuit
Science News // 5 days ago
Compatibility, popularity may shape romantic pursuit
Compatibility and popularity are two of the key factors shaping who people pursue as potential partners, a new speed-dating study suggests.
SpaceX launches broadcast satellite to serve Europe, Africa, Middle East
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches broadcast satellite to serve Europe, Africa, Middle East
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX Thursday put the Hotbird 13G satellite into orbit for Eutelsat to bolster broadcast systems across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
Year-round daylight saving time could reduce deer collisions, study says
Science News // 6 days ago
Year-round daylight saving time could reduce deer collisions, study says
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Year-round daylight saving time could save nearly 37,000 deer that would otherwise die every year in traffic collisions, according to a University of Washington study.
Red tide reported offshore of Florida counties hit hard by Ian
Science News // 6 days ago
Red tide reported offshore of Florida counties hit hard by Ian
A handful of southwestern Florida counties impacted by Hurricane Ian are experiencing a potentially harmful algae bloom a month after the storm.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Billionaires create over a million times more greenhouse gas emissions than average person
Billionaires create over a million times more greenhouse gas emissions than average person
Compatibility, popularity may shape romantic pursuit
Compatibility, popularity may shape romantic pursuit
Subtropical Storm Nicole delays SpaceX launch
Subtropical Storm Nicole delays SpaceX launch
SS Sally Ride to carry new experiments to International Space Station
SS Sally Ride to carry new experiments to International Space Station
Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025
Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement