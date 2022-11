SpaceX's announced that it was delaying the launch of the Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 satellites for the telecom company Intelsat atop a Falcon 9 rocket, due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Photo via SpaceX/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX's next launch has been pushed back at least four days due to concerns about the recently formed Subtropical Storm Nicole. The company had been planning to launch its Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32 satellites for the telecom company Intelsat from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force station on Tuesday. Advertisement

"Teams at the Cape are preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole and are now targeting no earlier than Saturday, November 12 for Falcon 9's launch of the Intelsat G-31/G-32 mission to orbit from SLC-40 [Space Launch Complex-40]," SpaceX said on Twitter.

Nicole is expected to continue moving northwest overnight and into Tuesday morning before turning west-southwest and moving near or over the Bahamas on Wednesday.

The storm will then approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center said.

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for 34 counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

"While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials," the governor said in a press release. "We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida."

