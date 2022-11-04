Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Nov. 4, 2022 / 8:24 AM

NASA rolls Artemis I mission rocket back to launch pad ahead of Nov. 14 launch

By A.L. Lee
1/4
NASA's SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft have been rolled back to launch pad 39B after being hangared for more than a month at the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center due to Hurricane Ian. File photo by Joe Marino/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7fe7559cfa5a1e5ca542d9988a8cde69/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
NASA's SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft have been rolled back to launch pad 39B after being hangared for more than a month at the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center due to Hurricane Ian. File photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- NASA is making another run at launching the Artemis I spacecraft on its maiden voyage to the moon, rolling the $4.1 billion rocket back onto the launch pad Thursday at Kennedy Space Center after months of delays pushed the liftoff to Nov. 14.

The launch is scheduled a week from Monday at 12:07 a.m., but NASA was keeping an eye on a low-pressure system in the Caribbean that threatened to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the area in the coming days.

Advertisement

The agency still has about 10 days for a contingency plan if conditions worsen, although the rocket is built to withstand moderately strong weather.

Mission controllers considered the storm to be a very low threat and expressed confidence in their decision to move forward.

RELATED NASA probe back on track to reach moon after monthlong mishap in space

"I think everyone feels really good about the launch," said Jim Free, associate administrator of the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington. "If we weren't confident, we wouldn't roll out. If we weren't confident, we wouldn't start the countdown when we do so. We're confident moving forward."

Advertisement

Late Thursday night, crews began moving the nearly 3,000-ton Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft from the Vehicle Assembly Building back to launch pad 39B, some 4 miles away. By Friday morning, the rocket was in place.

RELATED SpaceX launches broadcast satellite to serve Europe, Africa, Middle East

The unmanned Artemis I mission has been dogged by several malfunctions, including fuel leaks and engine-related problems before NASA put the ship back into storage in late September just days before Hurricane Ian came ashore.

The first launch attempt on Aug. 29 was canceled due to a fuel leak and a bad sensor on one of the main engines. The next launch attempt on Sept. 3 was scrubbed due to a fuel leak that NASA has since repaired.

The agency next eyed a launch window between Sept. 19 and Oct. 4, but the approaching storm nixed that plan as well.

RELATED NASA's InSight spacecraft on Mars nears final days

NASA chose to wait out the next launch window that expired on Halloween, taking the extra time to conduct routine maintenance and ensure all flight systems are working as expected.

The upcoming Nov. 12-27 launch window, like previous timeframes, is determined by the cycles of the Earth and moon as they need to be in just the right tandem for the encounter.

Advertisement

The Artemis I mission sets the stage for astronauts to return to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972, which will happen sometime in 2025 or 2026 as part of the Artemis 3 mission.

For now, Artemis I will fly more than a half-million miles to the moon and back over 42 days while testing the limits of the Orion crew module and its Space Launch System rockets.

Next year, astronauts will be aboard the Artemis 2 capsule, which will circle the Earth and moon in the mission's first manned test flight.

Latest Headlines

Chinese rocket re-enters Earth atmosphere uncontrolled over the Pacific Ocean
Science News // 5 minutes ago
Chinese rocket re-enters Earth atmosphere uncontrolled over the Pacific Ocean
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Chinese rocket debris weighing 23 tons is crashing to Earth in an uncontrolled descent Friday. U.S. Space Command tweeted a confirmation that the rocket re-entered the Earth's atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean.
Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025
Science News // 33 minutes ago
Moon to turn red during last total lunar eclipse until 2025
The moon will turn red Tuesday morning during an astronomical phenomenon unlike any other until 2025.
Compatibility, popularity may shape romantic pursuit
Science News // 20 hours ago
Compatibility, popularity may shape romantic pursuit
Compatibility and popularity are two of the key factors shaping who people pursue as potential partners, a new speed-dating study suggests.
SpaceX launches broadcast satellite to serve Europe, Africa, Middle East
Science News // 21 hours ago
SpaceX launches broadcast satellite to serve Europe, Africa, Middle East
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX Thursday put the Hotbird 13G satellite into orbit for Eutelsat to bolster broadcast systems across Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
Year-round daylight saving time could reduce deer collisions, study says
Science News // 1 day ago
Year-round daylight saving time could reduce deer collisions, study says
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Year-round daylight saving time could save nearly 37,000 deer that would otherwise die every year in traffic collisions, according to a University of Washington study.
Red tide reported offshore of Florida counties hit hard by Ian
Science News // 1 day ago
Red tide reported offshore of Florida counties hit hard by Ian
A handful of southwestern Florida counties impacted by Hurricane Ian are experiencing a potentially harmful algae bloom a month after the storm.
NASA probe back on track to reach moon after monthlong mishap in space
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA probe back on track to reach moon after monthlong mishap in space
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- NASA's CAPSTONE cubesat space probe is back on track to reach the moon after a glitch during engine maneuvers back in September caused the craft to spin out of control for nearly a month.
NASA's InSight spacecraft on Mars nears final days
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's InSight spacecraft on Mars nears final days
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The life cycle of NASA's Mars Insight lander is nearly complete as dust continues to cover its solar panels, depriving it of its chief power source.
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket for Space Force mission
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket for Space Force mission
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday for the first time in more than three years as part of a U.S. Space Force mission.
China's 'Palace in the sky' space station complete after successful launch
Science News // 3 days ago
China's 'Palace in the sky' space station complete after successful launch
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The third and final module of China's Tiangong Space Station launched and successfully arrived after a 13-hour flight Monday. This completes a project 30 years in the making.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX launches broadcast satellite to serve Europe, Africa, Middle East
SpaceX launches broadcast satellite to serve Europe, Africa, Middle East
China's 'Palace in the sky' space station complete after successful launch
China's 'Palace in the sky' space station complete after successful launch
NASA probe back on track to reach moon after monthlong mishap in space
NASA probe back on track to reach moon after monthlong mishap in space
Year-round daylight saving time could reduce deer collisions, study says
Year-round daylight saving time could reduce deer collisions, study says
Compatibility, popularity may shape romantic pursuit
Compatibility, popularity may shape romantic pursuit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement