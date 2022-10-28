Trending
Oct. 28, 2022

Hot rocks could be the next new power source

By Daniel J. Graeber
Hot rocks buried deep below the Earth's surface could be used eventually to drive a steam-powered generator, researchers at the U.S.-based non-profit Clean Air Task Force said. Image courtesy of the Clean Air Task Force.
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Using superhot rocks buried deep below the surface to generate steam for power generation could be far more efficient than similar technology already in use, a U.S.-based climate task force found.

A new report from the non-profit Clean Air Task Force finds that "superhot rock energy" could be on the cusp of a breakthrough that would see it put to commercial use as early as the 2030s.

"With more ambitious geothermal energy funding and public-private partnerships to spur innovation, it could be cost-competitive with most zero-carbon technologies, transforming global energy systems by providing clean, firm, cost-competitive renewable energy while requiring significantly less land than other sources," the report read.

Using this type of system would see water injected at depths sufficient enough to find rock temperatures greater than 750 degrees Fahrenheit. The steam that would come from that would be pumped back to the surface to drive a generator.

The type of geothermal energy already in use relies on finding temperatures close to the surface hot enough to generate steam. Finding rocks hot enough would require drilling as deep as 12 miles below the surface.

Research is underway into the technology. A test program in Iceland is churning out at least five times as much energy as conventional geothermal power and researchers at the Clean Air Task Force estimate the cost for a rock-based system is already competitive with natural gas.

Bruce Hill, a geoscientist with the Clean Air Task Force and the author of the report, told CNBC that a lot more funding is needed to bring this type of power system to the grid.

"Superhot rock geothermal isn't even in the decarbonization debate, but given a decade or two of aggressive investment it could be producing baseload power," he said.

Less than 2% of the world's total energy comes from geothermal resources, though scientists suspect it could be a near-inexhaustible source of energy.

"Always available zero-carbon energy isn't a far-off dream," said Terra Rogers, the program director for rock energy program at the task force.

Latest Headlines

Blood moon among must-see astronomy events in November
Science News // 17 minutes ago
Blood moon among must-see astronomy events in November
Some of the most intriguing astronomy events of the entire year will unfold in the November night sky, giving stargazers plenty to look for after the sun has set.
NASA confirms massive meteoroid behind huge Mars crater, earthquake
Science News // 1 hour ago
NASA confirms massive meteoroid behind huge Mars crater, earthquake
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Scientists at NASA have determined that a large meteoroid strike was the cause of a magnitude 4 earthquake on Mars.
SpaceX California launch sends 53 more Starlink satellites into orbit
Science News // 3 hours ago
SpaceX California launch sends 53 more Starlink satellites into orbit
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 53 more Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from California on Thursday night.
NASA generated $71 billion in economic impact in 2021
Science News // 22 hours ago
NASA generated $71 billion in economic impact in 2021
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- NASA shared its latest economic impact report Thursday, showcasing $71.2 billion in output to the U.S. economy in fiscal year 2021.
Scientists discover plastic-like material that conducts like metal
Science News // 23 hours ago
Scientists discover plastic-like material that conducts like metal
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Scientists discovered a new, plastic-like material that conducts like metal despite featuring a molecular structure unlike any other known conductive material.
Analysis of mummy shows health risks of keeping Renaissance children from sun
Science News // 1 day ago
Analysis of mummy shows health risks of keeping Renaissance children from sun
A "virtual autopsy" of a mummified 17th century Austrian infant has shed new light on Renaissance childhood -- as well as the importance of vitamin D to health.
NASA, NOAA scientists: Earth's ozone hole slightly smaller
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA, NOAA scientists: Earth's ozone hole slightly smaller
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Earth's ozone layer hole over Antarctica is slightly smaller in 2022, according to NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Ozone protects Earth from ultraviolet rays from the sun.
NASA Lucy spacecraft captures moon images and 'Terminator Mosaic'
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA Lucy spacecraft captures moon images and 'Terminator Mosaic'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- NASA's Lucy spacecraft has captured new high resolution images of the moon's Central Highlands, the Mare Imbrium basin and a mosaic of the lunar surface taken while the spacecraft passed between Earth and the moon.
Scientists discover communication among 53 sea creatures thought silent
Science News // 2 days ago
Scientists discover communication among 53 sea creatures thought silent
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A new study dispelled the notion that dozens of sea creatures long thought to not audibly communicate actually do, including turtles and lungfish.
NASA satellites identify more than 50 methane 'super emitters'
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA satellites identify more than 50 methane 'super emitters'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- More than 50 plumes of methane were found on Earth using NASA imagery on the International Space Station.
