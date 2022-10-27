Trending
Science News
Oct. 27, 2022 / 2:20 PM

NASA generated $71 billion in economic impact in 2021

By Joe Fisher
Artemis 1 sits on Launch Pad 39B under dark clouds at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA shared its latest economic impact report Thursday, showcasing $71.2 billion in output to the U.S. economy in fiscal year 2021. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/835bf082c379dd102e538f5a8b68cff2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- NASA's latest economic impact report released Thursday, boasting $71.2 billion in output during the fiscal year 2021.

The report from NASA outlines how its activities, including research and technology, affect the economy. Those activities supported more than 339,000 jobs across the United States while generating about $7.7 billion in tax dollars.

NASA's moon to Mars mission was among the biggest contributors, generating more than $20 billion in output. That mission alone was the basis of about 93,700 jobs. It also generated an estimated $2.2 billion in tax revenue. Climate research and technology's economic output exceeded $7.4 billion while supporting more than 37,000 jobs.

"Investment in NASA's missions is an investment in American workers, American innovation, and American competitiveness for the 21st century. NASA is positioning our partners in commercial space and the national economy to win the future of spaceflight in the 21st century as we prepare to return astronauts to the moon, and then go on to Mars," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

RELATED NASA, NOAA scientists: Earth's ozone hole slightly smaller

The reach of NASA's economic touch spreads throughout the United States with 46 states seeing a boon of more than $10 million. For nine states, that figure is more than $1 billion.

The impact NASA has on the nationwide economy continues to grow year over year. The 2021 report, which was the second of its kind, shows a 10.7% uptick from fiscal year 2019. The moon to Mars campaign's contribution to the economy increased by a whopping 42.6% over 2019.

"NASA may be a small federal agency, but we punch above our weight, fueling growth in American industry with good-paying, quality jobs in all 50 states and maintaining our leadership in space and science," Nelson added.

RELATED NASA Lucy spacecraft captures moon images and 'Terminator Mosaic'

NASA posted a message from its Twitter account to accompany the new report. It said, "Our exploration of the universe improves lives, from adding jobs and revenue across all 50 states, to increasing food supply with indoor farming, and using space research to fight cancer on Earth."

NASA satellites identify more than 50 methane 'super emitters'

