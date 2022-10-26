Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 26, 2022 / 4:36 PM

Analysis of mummy shows health risks of keeping Renaissance children from sun

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
Investigators analyzing a 400-year-old infant mummy said it appears the aristocratic son was not exposed to direct sunlight, which allows the body to create its own supply of vitamin D. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/ana_j-375969/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=429228" target="_blank">Ana_J</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=429228" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
Investigators analyzing a 400-year-old infant mummy said it appears the aristocratic son was not exposed to direct sunlight, which allows the body to create its own supply of vitamin D. Photo by Ana_J/Pixabay

A "virtual autopsy" of a mummified 17th century Austrian infant has shed new light on Renaissance childhood -- as well as the importance of vitamin D to health.

The researchers used CT scans to examine the remains, which had been found in an aristocratic Austrian family crypt containing the perfect conditions for natural mummification.

Advertisement

Analysis revealed that the child was a boy approximately 1 year old and overweight for his age, according to the German scientists

However, his diet didn't result in proper nutrition for a healthy body, creating a mystery for scientists.

RELATED Prescription folic acid may reduce risk of suicide, study suggests

The child had been stricken by severe rickets or scurvy, diseases that are driven by deficiencies in vitamins D and C, the scans revealed.

The child's rickets had caused his ribs to become malformed in a pattern called a "rachitic rosary." Bone knobs formed at the ends of his ribs, creating the appearance of a chain of large rosary beads under the thin skin over his rib cage.

Advertisement

The scans also revealed that the boy had inflammation of the lungs characteristic of pneumonia. Since children with rickets are more vulnerable to pneumonia, the researchers speculate his nutritional deficiency might have contributed to his early death.

RELATED Vitamin D, omega-3 won't prevent frailty, study warns healthy seniors

It appears the aristocratic son was not exposed to direct sunlight, which allows the body to create its own supply of vitamin D, said lead researcher Andreas Nerlich. He is a chief physician and pathologist with the Academic Clinic Munich-Bogenhausen, in Germany.

"The infant was lacking from adequate sunlight exposure that is required to convert pro-vitamin into functional vitamin," creating a vitamin D deficiency that can lead to bone alterations such as those seen in the infant, Nerlich said. "So, although well-fed -- even over-nourished -- he was suffering from vitamin D deficiency."

Today's infants are provided a much more balanced diet rich in vitamins and are not shielded completely from sun exposure, Nerlich said.

RELATED Boosting vitamin D levels doesn't protect against COVID-19, studies show

Examination of the child's clothing showed that he had been buried in an expensive silk coat that was long and hooded. He also was buried in a crypt reserved exclusively for the powerful Counts of Starhemberg, who buried their wives there as well as their title-holders, mostly first-born sons.

Advertisement

This means the child was likely a first-born son of a Count of Starhemberg. Radiocarbon dating and historical records indicate his burial likely occurred between 1600 and 1635. He was the only infant buried in the crypt.

All this led researchers to deduce that the infant in the silk coat was Reichard Wilhelm, buried alongside his grandfather and namesake Reichard von Starhemberg. The baby was buried in an unmarked wooden coffin, instead of the elaborate metal coffins in which other family members had been interred.

Historians will need to reconsider the living conditions of aristocratic infants, based on these findings, the researchers concluded.

"I think that it was a usual practice not to expose infants to sunlight as far as possible, particularly in aristocratic families -- this at least comes from ancient reports from other families and images where infants were extensively covered by clothes," Nerlich said. "So, this must not have been a singular practice in the Starhemberg family."

The findings were published online Wednesday in the journal Frontiers in Medicine.

More information

The Cleveland Clinic has more about rickets.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

NASA, NOAA scientists: Earth's ozone hole slightly smaller
Science News // 41 minutes ago
NASA, NOAA scientists: Earth's ozone hole slightly smaller
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Earth's ozone layer hole over Antarctica is slightly smaller in 2022, according to NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Ozone protects Earth from ultraviolet rays from the sun.
NASA Lucy spacecraft captures moon images and 'Terminator Mosaic'
Science News // 1 hour ago
NASA Lucy spacecraft captures moon images and 'Terminator Mosaic'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- NASA's Lucy spacecraft has captured new high resolution images of the moon's Central Highlands, the Mare Imbrium basin and a mosaic of the lunar surface taken while the spacecraft passed between Earth and the moon.
Scientists discover communication among 53 sea creatures thought silent
Science News // 4 hours ago
Scientists discover communication among 53 sea creatures thought silent
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A new study dispelled the notion that dozens of sea creatures long thought to not audibly communicate actually do, including turtles and lungfish.
NASA satellites identify more than 50 methane 'super emitters'
Science News // 6 hours ago
NASA satellites identify more than 50 methane 'super emitters'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- More than 50 plumes of methane were found on Earth using NASA imagery on the International Space Station.
Study explores how brain solidifies memories during sleep
Science News // 1 day ago
Study explores how brain solidifies memories during sleep
A new study suggests memories are solidified during sleep through the interplay of two distinct brain regions.
Early DNA reveals two distinct populations in Britain after the last ice age
Science News // 1 day ago
Early DNA reveals two distinct populations in Britain after the last ice age
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Researchers studying the genetics of early inhabitants of Britain have discovered that two distinct population groups lived in the area approximately 14,000 years ago.
International Space Station maneuvers to avoid debris
Science News // 1 day ago
International Space Station maneuvers to avoid debris
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The International Space Station has fired its thrusters to avoid space debris, according to a blog post from NASA. The station is currently home to the SpaceX Crew-5 mission crew.
Final solar eclipse of 2022 happening this morning
Science News // 1 day ago
Final solar eclipse of 2022 happening this morning
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The final solar eclipse of 2022 is observable Tuesday in Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia and Africa. The partial eclipse will reach peak cover of more than 80%.
Endangered right whales continue to die off
Science News // 2 days ago
Endangered right whales continue to die off
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Right whale populations continue to decline, according to a preview of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium's annual report card on right whale populations.
Most plastics aren't recyclable, Greenpeace finds
Science News // 2 days ago
Most plastics aren't recyclable, Greenpeace finds
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Reuse and refill, rather than reuse and recycle, should be embraced to tackle the growing problem of plastic waste, Greenpeace finds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Early DNA reveals two distinct populations in Britain after the last ice age
Early DNA reveals two distinct populations in Britain after the last ice age
NASA satellites identify more than 50 methane 'super emitters'
NASA satellites identify more than 50 methane 'super emitters'
First known Neanderthal family clan fossils discovered in Siberian caves
First known Neanderthal family clan fossils discovered in Siberian caves
Scientists discover communication among 53 sea creatures thought silent
Scientists discover communication among 53 sea creatures thought silent
Most plastics aren't recyclable, Greenpeace finds
Most plastics aren't recyclable, Greenpeace finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement