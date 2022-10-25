Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 8:58 AM

Final solar eclipse of 2022 happening this morning

By Joe Fisher
The final solar eclipse of 2022 was visible across Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia and Africa Tuesday. Screen capture/TimeandDate/YouTube
The final solar eclipse of 2022 was visible across Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia and Africa Tuesday. Screen capture/TimeandDate/YouTube

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The last solar eclipse of the year was visible across Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia and Africa on Tuesday.

The partial eclipse is the second of the year and began at about 4:48 a.m. ET with the moon beginning to overlap with the sun. At its peak, about 82%-86% of the sun will be eclipsed. This will happen around 11:10 a.m., though the best spot to observe will be the North Pole.

Advertisement

If you are not in the Eastern Hemisphere, or the North Pole, you can still observe the eclipse online. Several sites are streaming the event, including timeanddate.com and the Royal Observatory, which is viewing the eclipse through the Annie Mauder Astrographic Telescope

The first and only other solar eclipse in 2022 took place in April. The partial eclipse was visible in southwest South America, parts of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans and Antarctica. It was followed by a total lunar eclipse May 15-16. It was observed in Europe, Asia, Africa, and large portions of North America, South America, the Atlantic and Pacific oceans and Antarctica.

Advertisement

There will be one more eclipse event this year. Again it will be a total lunar eclipse, taking place Nov. 7-8. It can be observed in north and east Europe, North America, Australia, Asia and much of South America, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans and Antarctica.

While it is tempting to look directly at a solar eclipse, do not do so without adequate protection. The sun's light looks dimmer but its rays are still too powerful to expose the eye to and can cause eclipse blindness. Eclipse blindness can be temporary or permanent, resulting in vision loss, blurred or distorted vision and altered color vision.

Welder's glasses are considered adequate protection to observe a partial solar eclipse. If you do not have access to welder's glasses, pinhole projection is a simple at-home option. Simply punch a small hole in a piece of cardboard and set a piece of paper on the ground about 3-feet away. The eclipse will be projected on the piece of paper. Do not look through the pinhole directly at the sun.

RELATED Orionids to kick off prolonged stretch of fall meteor showers

RELATED 'Eclipse season' to kick off after autumn's 1st meteor shower

Read More

NASA to resume spacewalks after investigation into 'close call'

Latest Headlines

International Space Station maneuvers to avoid debris
Science News // 7 minutes ago
International Space Station maneuvers to avoid debris
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The International Space Station has fired its thrusters to avoid space debris, according to a blog post from NASA. The station is currently home to the SpaceX Crew-5 mission crew.
Endangered right whales continue to die off
Science News // 21 hours ago
Endangered right whales continue to die off
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Right whale populations continue to decline, according to a preview of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium's annual report card on right whale populations.
Most plastics aren't recyclable, Greenpeace finds
Science News // 23 hours ago
Most plastics aren't recyclable, Greenpeace finds
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Reuse and refill, rather than reuse and recycle, should be embraced to tackle the growing problem of plastic waste, Greenpeace finds.
Scientists identify genes linked to dyslexia
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists identify genes linked to dyslexia
Some children struggle to read or spell because of a condition called dyslexia that is known to run in families. Now, researchers report they have pinpointed a large number of genes responsible for the disorder.
'Extremely rare' Charles Darwin manuscript expected to sell for up to $800K at auction
Science News // 1 day ago
'Extremely rare' Charles Darwin manuscript expected to sell for up to $800K at auction
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A manuscript by Charles Darwin is expected to sell for up to $800,000 next month and has been described by the Sotheby's auction house as "extremely rare."
NASA builds team to research Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA builds team to research Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- NASA announced Friday the selection of a new 16-member independent study team to investigate Unidentified Aerial Phenomena by researching unclassified data.
NASA to increase Artemis fleet, orders 3 more crew capsules
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA to increase Artemis fleet, orders 3 more crew capsules
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- NASA orders three more Orion spacecrafts for its ongoing Artemis mission, which aims to send astronauts deeper into space than ever before and eventually land astronauts on Mars.
Astronomers using James Webb Telescope observe 'merging of galaxies'
Science News // 4 days ago
Astronomers using James Webb Telescope observe 'merging of galaxies'
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Researches discovered the merging of at least three galaxies with the James Webb Space Telescope this summer, a new report from NASA reveals.
SpaceX deploys 3,500th Starlink satellite
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX deploys 3,500th Starlink satellite
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched its latest round of Starlink satellites Thursday, bringing the total number in orbit to more than 3,500, the company confirmed in a celebratory post.
Study finds high levels of PFAS 'forever chemicals' in alligators' blood
Science News // 4 days ago
Study finds high levels of PFAS 'forever chemicals' in alligators' blood
Alligators along North Carolina's Cape Fear River have high blood levels of 14 toxic chemicals, along with signs of immune system damage, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most plastics aren't recyclable, Greenpeace finds
Most plastics aren't recyclable, Greenpeace finds
NASA to increase Artemis fleet, orders 3 more crew capsules
NASA to increase Artemis fleet, orders 3 more crew capsules
Scientists identify genes linked to dyslexia
Scientists identify genes linked to dyslexia
Endangered right whales continue to die off
Endangered right whales continue to die off
Astronomers using James Webb Telescope observe 'merging of galaxies'
Astronomers using James Webb Telescope observe 'merging of galaxies'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement