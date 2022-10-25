Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 25, 2022 / 1:07 PM

Study explores how brain solidifies memories during sleep

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
A computer model of the brain reveals that, during deep sleep cycles, the hippocampus is teaching the neocortex what it learned during the events of the previous day, a new study shows. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/claudio_scott-4913238/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=2197947" target="_blank">Claudio_Scott</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;amp;utm_content=2197947" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
A computer model of the brain reveals that, during deep sleep cycles, the hippocampus is teaching the neocortex what it learned during the events of the previous day, a new study shows. Photo by Claudio_Scott/Pixabay

It's a question many have asked: How are memories made to last?

Now, a new study claims they are solidified during sleep through the interplay of two distinct brain regions.

Advertisement

Memories are set in the brain as it cycles between slow-wave and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, which happens about five times a night, researchers report in the Monday issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

A computer model of the brain reveals that, during those deep sleep cycles, the hippocampus is teaching the neocortex what it learned during the events of the previous day, the scientists said.

RELATED Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns

The hippocampus is the brain's center for new memories, and is tasked with picking up day-to-day information, the researchers explained. The neocortex is responsible for language, higher-end brain processing and more permanent memory storage.

Sleep simulations showed that during slow-wave sleep, the hippocampus guides the brain to revisit recent incidents and data. During REM sleep, the neocortex's memory storage mostly reruns those revisited events.

"As the two brain regions connect during non-REM sleep, that's when the hippocampus is actually teaching the neocortex," said co-researcher Dhairyya Singh, a second-year doctoral student with the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn). "Then, during the REM phase, the neocortex reactivates and can replay what it already knows," solidifying the data in long-term memory.

Advertisement

The alternating phases are important because if the neocortex doesn't have a chance to replay its own information, then the potential memory gets overwritten, Singh said.

The findings are consistent with what's known about sleep and memory, but UPenn neuroscientist and study co-author Anna Schapiro noted that aspects of the computer model are still theoretical.

"We still need to test this," Schapiro said in a university news release. "One of our next steps will be to run experiments to understand whether REM sleep is truly bringing up old memories and what implications that might have for integrating new information into your existing knowledge."

RELATED Getting enough sleep key to a healthy immune system

More information

Harvard Medical School has more about memory and sleep.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Retirees sleep more, exercise less, study shows

Latest Headlines

Early DNA reveals two distinct populations in Britain after the last ice age
Science News // 1 hour ago
Early DNA reveals two distinct populations in Britain after the last ice age
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Researchers studying the genetics of early inhabitants of Britain have discovered that two distinct population groups lived in the area approximately 14,000 years ago.
International Space Station maneuvers to avoid debris
Science News // 3 hours ago
International Space Station maneuvers to avoid debris
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The International Space Station has fired its thrusters to avoid space debris, according to a blog post from NASA. The station is currently home to the SpaceX Crew-5 mission crew.
Final solar eclipse of 2022 happening this morning
Science News // 4 hours ago
Final solar eclipse of 2022 happening this morning
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The final solar eclipse of 2022 is observable Tuesday in Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia and Africa. The partial eclipse will reach peak cover of more than 80%.
Endangered right whales continue to die off
Science News // 1 day ago
Endangered right whales continue to die off
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Right whale populations continue to decline, according to a preview of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium's annual report card on right whale populations.
Most plastics aren't recyclable, Greenpeace finds
Science News // 1 day ago
Most plastics aren't recyclable, Greenpeace finds
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Reuse and refill, rather than reuse and recycle, should be embraced to tackle the growing problem of plastic waste, Greenpeace finds.
Scientists identify genes linked to dyslexia
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists identify genes linked to dyslexia
Some children struggle to read or spell because of a condition called dyslexia that is known to run in families. Now, researchers report they have pinpointed a large number of genes responsible for the disorder.
'Extremely rare' Charles Darwin manuscript expected to sell for up to $800K at auction
Science News // 1 day ago
'Extremely rare' Charles Darwin manuscript expected to sell for up to $800K at auction
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- A manuscript by Charles Darwin is expected to sell for up to $800,000 next month and has been described by the Sotheby's auction house as "extremely rare."
NASA builds team to research Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA builds team to research Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- NASA announced Friday the selection of a new 16-member independent study team to investigate Unidentified Aerial Phenomena by researching unclassified data.
NASA to increase Artemis fleet, orders 3 more crew capsules
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA to increase Artemis fleet, orders 3 more crew capsules
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- NASA orders three more Orion spacecrafts for its ongoing Artemis mission, which aims to send astronauts deeper into space than ever before and eventually land astronauts on Mars.
Astronomers using James Webb Telescope observe 'merging of galaxies'
Science News // 4 days ago
Astronomers using James Webb Telescope observe 'merging of galaxies'
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Researches discovered the merging of at least three galaxies with the James Webb Space Telescope this summer, a new report from NASA reveals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Most plastics aren't recyclable, Greenpeace finds
Most plastics aren't recyclable, Greenpeace finds
NASA to increase Artemis fleet, orders 3 more crew capsules
NASA to increase Artemis fleet, orders 3 more crew capsules
Endangered right whales continue to die off
Endangered right whales continue to die off
Scientists identify genes linked to dyslexia
Scientists identify genes linked to dyslexia
Early DNA reveals two distinct populations in Britain after the last ice age
Early DNA reveals two distinct populations in Britain after the last ice age
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement