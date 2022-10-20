Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 20, 2022 / 3:27 PM

Astronomers using James Webb Telescope observe 'merging of galaxies'

By Joe Fisher
1/3
New images of gas in motion around "an extremely red quasar" are observed with the James Webb Space Telescope. NASA released these images Thursday along with a report explaining that at least three galaxies are merging near a supermassive blackhole. Photo courtesy of NASA/ESA
New images of gas in motion around "an extremely red quasar" are observed with the James Webb Space Telescope. NASA released these images Thursday along with a report explaining that at least three galaxies are merging near a supermassive blackhole. Photo courtesy of NASA/ESA

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An international team of scientists discovered the merging of galaxies using images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA reported Thursday.

The telescope has captured numerous jaw-dropping images since its deployment in last December. According to research published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, one of the latest images reveals galaxies in transition.

Advertisement

A cluster of at least three galaxies swirl around a red quasar -- a bright, galactic nucleus powered by a supermassive blackhole. The report from NASA said this new revelation will "expand our understanding of how galaxy clusters in the early universe came together and formed the cosmic web we see today."

"With previous images, we thought we saw hints that the galaxy was possibly interacting with other galaxies on the path to merger because their shapes get distorted in the process and we thought we maybe saw that," said co-principal investigator Nadia L. Zakamska, a Johns Hopkins astrophysicist and one of the founders of the project. "But after we got the Webb data, I was like, 'I have no idea what we're even looking at here, what is all this stuff!' We spent several weeks just staring and staring at these images."

Advertisement

Zakamska called the blackhole a "monster." NASA said it is one of the most powerful "known galactic nuclei that's been seen at such an extreme distance." It is estimated to be 11.5 billion years old.

Andrey Vayner, a co-author of the study and graduate student who studies the evolution of galaxies, reviewed the data when it arrived.

"We think something dramatic is about to happen in these systems," said co-author Andrey Vayner, a Johns Hopkins postdoctoral fellow who studies the evolution of galaxies. "The galaxy is at this perfect moment in its lifetime, about to transform and look entirely different in a few billion years."

RELATED James Webb Space Telescope sends back new images of Neptune

The NASA/European Space Agency Hubble Space Telescope previously observed this region of space and found some evidence of a galaxy evolving. It was not until the clear, crisp images from the James Webb telescope revealed a better look that researchers recognized multiple galaxies in that area.

The James Webb Space Telescope program is a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory plays a leading role in the program's research team.

RELATED James Webb Space Telescope sends back pictures of Mars

A glimpse of deep space: NASA releases 1st images from James Webb Space Telescope

The edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region, NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, this image, released on July 12, 2022, reveals previously obscured areas of star birth. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Read More

James Webb Space Telescope takes spectacular shot of Pillars of Creation

Latest Headlines

SpaceX deploys 3,500th Starlink satellite
Science News // 2 hours ago
SpaceX deploys 3,500th Starlink satellite
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched its latest round of Starlink satellites Thursday, bringing the total number in orbit to more than 3,500, the company confirmed in a celebratory post.
Study finds high levels of PFAS 'forever chemicals' in alligators' blood
Science News // 4 hours ago
Study finds high levels of PFAS 'forever chemicals' in alligators' blood
Alligators along North Carolina's Cape Fear River have high blood levels of 14 toxic chemicals, along with signs of immune system damage, new research shows.
First known Neanderthal family clan fossils discovered in Siberian caves
Science News // 5 hours ago
First known Neanderthal family clan fossils discovered in Siberian caves
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Scientists say fossils found in Russian caves are from the first known Neanderthal family -- a father-daughter pair and other close relatives who lived as a clan. The research was published in the journal Nature.
Mars rover Curiosity reaches planet's salty region to study climate change
Science News // 22 hours ago
Mars rover Curiosity reaches planet's salty region to study climate change
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars Curiosity rover has reached the planet's salty region that could provide clues about why the planet's climate evolved from Earth-like to desert over billions of years.
SpaceX announces Starlink Internet service on airplanes
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX announces Starlink Internet service on airplanes
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX announced that its satellite Internet service Starlink will be available on select airplanes beginning next year.
NASA to resume spacewalks after investigation into 'close call'
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA to resume spacewalks after investigation into 'close call'
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- NASA has approved resumption of routine spacewalks outside the International Space Station after a seven-month pause and after finishing an October flight readiness review.
James Webb Space Telescope takes spectacular shot of Pillars of Creation
Science News // 1 day ago
James Webb Space Telescope takes spectacular shot of Pillars of Creation
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb Space Telescope on Wednesday revealed new, richly detailed images of the iconic Pillars of Creation some 6,500 light years away.
WWII shipwreck alters marine environment 80 years later, study says
Science News // 1 day ago
WWII shipwreck alters marine environment 80 years later, study says
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A World War II shipwreck leaking pollutants in the North Sea continues to damage the marine environment eight decades after it sank, according to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.
Relativity Space expands presence at NASA's Mississippi center
Science News // 2 days ago
Relativity Space expands presence at NASA's Mississippi center
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A 3D rocket printing company said Tuesday that it will expand its presence at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi and create one of the country's largest rocket engine facilities.
Climate change could bring bigger, wetter Atlantic hurricanes
Science News // 2 days ago
Climate change could bring bigger, wetter Atlantic hurricanes
The Atlantic seaboard could be in for faster-forming and wetter hurricanes, new research warns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Webb Space Telescope takes spectacular shot of Pillars of Creation
James Webb Space Telescope takes spectacular shot of Pillars of Creation
SpaceX announces Starlink Internet service on airplanes
SpaceX announces Starlink Internet service on airplanes
Mars rover Curiosity reaches planet's salty region to study climate change
Mars rover Curiosity reaches planet's salty region to study climate change
NASA to resume spacewalks after investigation into 'close call'
NASA to resume spacewalks after investigation into 'close call'
Climate change could bring bigger, wetter Atlantic hurricanes
Climate change could bring bigger, wetter Atlantic hurricanes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement