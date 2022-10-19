Trending
Oct. 19, 2022 / 12:26 AM

WWII shipwreck alters marine environment 80 years later, study says

By Sheri Walsh
A new study finds a WWII shipwreck, the V-1302 John Mahn, in the North Sea continues to leak pollutants eight decades later altering the marine environment around it. Photo courtesy of VLIZ
A new study finds a WWII shipwreck, the V-1302 John Mahn, in the North Sea continues to leak pollutants eight decades later altering the marine environment around it. Photo courtesy of VLIZ

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A World War II shipwreck leaking pollutants in the North Sea continues to damage the marine environment eight decades after it sank, according to a new study.

The study published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science found arsenic and explosive compounds, along with heavy metals, in sediment samples pulled from the ocean floor.

The study is part of an initiative called the North Sea Wrecks project, which researches seabeds around shipwrecks off the Belgian coast. Research is currently focused on the wreck of the V-1302 John Mahn, a fishing trawler that was used as a German patrol boat in WWII. It was bombed by the British Royal Air Force and sank in 1942.

"While wrecks can function as artificial reefs and have tremendous human story-telling value, we should not forget that they can be dangerous, human-made objects which were unintentionally introduced into a natural environment," PhD candidate Josefien Van Landuyt, of Ghent University, said in a statement. "Today, new shipwrecks are removed for this exact reason."

In addition to compromised sediment samples pulled from the ocean floor, corroding microbes were also found in samples taken from the ship's hull.

"Although we don't see these old shipwrecks, and many of us don't know where they are, they can still be polluting our marine ecosystem," Van Landuyt said.

"In fact, their advancing age might increase the environmental risk due to corrosion, which is opening up previously enclosed spaces. As such, their environmental impact is still evolving," she said.

Researchers concluded the corroding shipwreck itself, as well as pollutants leaking from the vessel, are creating a huge impact on marine life in the area. While the study focused on one sunken ship, researchers estimate shipwrecks from WWI and WWII around the world contain as much as 20.4 million tons of petroleum products.

"People often forget that below the sea surface, we humans have already made quite an impact on the local animals, microbes and plants living there," Van Landuyt said, "and are still making an impact, leaching chemicals, fossil fuels, heavy metals from sometimes century-old wrecks we don't even remember are there."

