Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 19, 2022 / 2:47 PM

NASA to resume spacewalks after investigation into 'close call'

By Doug Cunningham
NASA has completed an October flight readiness review and investigation allowing resumption of spacewalks in November outside the International Space Station. Spacewalks were halted in March after a "close call" when a thin layer of moisture was found inside an astronaut helmet after a 7 hour spacewalk. NASA/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7809dd17ab8ade897b9409fbd5666571/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
NASA has completed an October flight readiness review and investigation allowing resumption of spacewalks in November outside the International Space Station. Spacewalks were halted in March after a "close call" when a thin layer of moisture was found inside an astronaut helmet after a 7 hour spacewalk. NASA/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- NASA has approved resumption of routine spacewalks outside the International Space Station after a seven-month pause and after finishing an October flight readiness review.

The review was the last step in an investigation into a "close call" on a spacewalk in March.

Advertisement

Three spacewalks are planned, beginning sometime in mid-November, to work on installation of roll out solar arrays known as iROSA, according to a NASA blog.

NASA investigated a thin layer of moisture found inside the helmet of European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer after a nearly seven-hour spacewalk in March.

RELATED NASA and SpaceX 'wave off' Crew-4 space station undocking

The incident was declared a close call by NASA, with all spacewalks stopped pending the investigation and flight readiness review.

NASA said in a blog statement that the investigation determined that the water was in the helmet due to "integrated system performance where several variables such as crew exertion and crew cooling settings led to the generation of comparatively larger than normal amounts of condensation within the system."

The investigation included water samples and some spacesuit hardware that returned to Earth on March 30 and Aug. 20, NASA said.

RELATED NASA, Axiom Space to launch second private astronaut mission to ISS in 2023

Based on the findings, NASA said, operational procedures were updated and new "mitigation hardware" was developed to "minimize scenarios where integrated performance results in water accumulation."

Advertisement

NASA said those measures will contain any liquid in helmets to continue to keep the crew safe.

"Crew safety is the top priority of NASA and our international partners," Kathryn Lueders, associate administrator for NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate, said in a statement.

"I'm proud of the space station and ground teams' work to keep our crew members safe, for taking the time necessary to close out the investigation, and for continually findings ways to mitigate risks in human spaceflight."

Latest Headlines

SpaceX announces Starlink Internet service on airplanes
Science News // 57 minutes ago
SpaceX announces Starlink Internet service on airplanes
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX announced that its satellite Internet service Starlink will be available on select airplanes beginning next year.
James Webb Space Telescope takes spectacular shot of Pillars of Creation
Science News // 3 hours ago
James Webb Space Telescope takes spectacular shot of Pillars of Creation
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb Space Telescope on Wednesday revealed new, richly detailed images of the iconic Pillars of Creation some 6,500 light years away.
WWII shipwreck alters marine environment 80 years later, study says
Science News // 15 hours ago
WWII shipwreck alters marine environment 80 years later, study says
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A World War II shipwreck leaking pollutants in the North Sea continues to damage the marine environment eight decades after it sank, according to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.
Relativity Space expands presence at NASA's Mississippi center
Science News // 1 day ago
Relativity Space expands presence at NASA's Mississippi center
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A 3D rocket printing company said Tuesday that it will expand its presence at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi and create one of the country's largest rocket engine facilities.
Climate change could bring bigger, wetter Atlantic hurricanes
Science News // 1 day ago
Climate change could bring bigger, wetter Atlantic hurricanes
The Atlantic seaboard could be in for faster-forming and wetter hurricanes, new research warns.
Apollo 9 astronaut James McDivitt dies at 93
Science News // 1 day ago
Apollo 9 astronaut James McDivitt dies at 93
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- James McDivitt, a former NASA astronaut who commanded the Gemini IV and Apollo 9 missions, died at 93 years old, the space agency said.
Orionids to kick off prolonged stretch of fall meteor showers
Science News // 1 day ago
Orionids to kick off prolonged stretch of fall meteor showers
Four meteor showers are about to peak in less than one month's time, a celestial series that will kick off before the end of the week thanks to one of the most famous objects in the solar system.
British institutions join search for answers on early universe
Science News // 2 days ago
British institutions join search for answers on early universe
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Six British academic institutions will join a U.S.-led project to study the early moments of the universe from the Simons Observatory in Chile.
Crew-4 astronauts splash down after 170 days in space
Science News // 5 days ago
Crew-4 astronauts splash down after 170 days in space
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The International Space Station Crew-4 returned to Earth in Dragon Freedom after six months in spacing, landing off the coast of Florida late Friday afternoon.
Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico will not be rebuilt
Science News // 4 days ago
Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico will not be rebuilt
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The National Science Foundation said Friday that it won't rebuild the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, and instead pans to build a STEM-focused education center.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

WWII shipwreck alters marine environment 80 years later, study says
WWII shipwreck alters marine environment 80 years later, study says
James Webb Space Telescope takes spectacular shot of Pillars of Creation
James Webb Space Telescope takes spectacular shot of Pillars of Creation
Climate change could bring bigger, wetter Atlantic hurricanes
Climate change could bring bigger, wetter Atlantic hurricanes
Relativity Space expands presence at NASA's Mississippi center
Relativity Space expands presence at NASA's Mississippi center
Orionids to kick off prolonged stretch of fall meteor showers
Orionids to kick off prolonged stretch of fall meteor showers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement