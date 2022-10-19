Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 19, 2022 / 5:45 PM

Mars rover Curiosity reaches planet's salty region to study climate change

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover reaches the planet's salty region at Mount Sharp to study mineral deposits scientists believe indicate past water. The rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this panorama of a hill nicknamed “Bolívar” and adjacent sand ridges on August 23. Photo courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover reaches the planet's salty region at Mount Sharp to study mineral deposits scientists believe indicate past water. The rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this panorama of a hill nicknamed “Bolívar” and adjacent sand ridges on August 23. Photo courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars Curiosity rover has reached the planet's salty region that could provide clues about why the planet's climate evolved from Earth-like to desert over billions of years.

NASA scientists announced Wednesday that the rover recently arrived at the salty region of Mount Sharp after a treacherous month-long journey. The location is a milestone for scientists eager to analyze mineral samples from the "sulfate-bearing unit" for signs of past water on the Red Planet.

Advertisement

Scientists believe that streams and ponds on Mars left mineral deposits as the planet's water dried up billions of years ago. Other signs of past water include popcorn-textured nodules and salty minerals such as magnesium sulfate, calcium sulfate and sodium chloride.

"We're seeing evidence of dramatic changes in the ancient Martian climate," Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity's project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said in August.

RELATED Volcanic eruption created extremely rare mineral found on Mars

"The question now is whether the habitable conditions that Curiosity has found up to now persisted through these changes. Did they disappear, never to return, or did they come and go over millions of years?"

The mineral deposits were first spotted by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter years before Curiosity landed in 2012. Since then, Curiosity has driven nearly 18 miles and analyzed 41 rock and soil samples.

Advertisement

The rover spent much of August navigating a canyon and high hills to reach its new home at Mount Sharp. Scientists worried about sharp rocks and sand damaging the rover, but the team was rewarded throughout with new images of scenery using the rover's Mast Camera or Mastcam.

RELATED NASA, private space industry may reach new heights in 2022

"We would get new images every morning and just be in awe," said Elena Amador-French, Curiosity's science operations coordinator at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif.

"The sand ridges were gorgeous. You see perfect little rover tracks on them. And the cliffs were beautiful -- we got really close to the walls."

Since Curiosity's arrival in the salty region, scientists have pulled the mission's 36th drill sample from a rock nicknamed "Canaima" for future analysis. The team was forced to weigh the rover's mechanical limitations with their desire for information after worn brakes on the arm made it more difficult to hammer, or percussion, harder rocks.

RELATED China's Mars rover drives on surface a week after landing

"As we do before every drill, we brushed away the dust and then poked the top surface of Canaima with the drill. The lack of scratch marks or indentations was an indication that it may prove difficult to drill," said Curiosity's new project manager at JPL, Kathya Zamora-Garcia.

Advertisement

"We paused to consider whether that posed any risk to our arm," she said. "With the new drilling algorithm, created to minimize the use of percussion, we felt comfortable collecting a sample of Canaima."

Latest Headlines

SpaceX announces Starlink Internet service on airplanes
Science News // 3 hours ago
SpaceX announces Starlink Internet service on airplanes
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX announced that its satellite Internet service Starlink will be available on select airplanes beginning next year.
NASA to resume spacewalks after investigation into 'close call'
Science News // 4 hours ago
NASA to resume spacewalks after investigation into 'close call'
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- NASA has approved resumption of routine spacewalks outside the International Space Station after a seven-month pause and after finishing an October flight readiness review.
James Webb Space Telescope takes spectacular shot of Pillars of Creation
Science News // 6 hours ago
James Webb Space Telescope takes spectacular shot of Pillars of Creation
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb Space Telescope on Wednesday revealed new, richly detailed images of the iconic Pillars of Creation some 6,500 light years away.
WWII shipwreck alters marine environment 80 years later, study says
Science News // 18 hours ago
WWII shipwreck alters marine environment 80 years later, study says
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A World War II shipwreck leaking pollutants in the North Sea continues to damage the marine environment eight decades after it sank, according to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science.
Relativity Space expands presence at NASA's Mississippi center
Science News // 1 day ago
Relativity Space expands presence at NASA's Mississippi center
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A 3D rocket printing company said Tuesday that it will expand its presence at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi and create one of the country's largest rocket engine facilities.
Climate change could bring bigger, wetter Atlantic hurricanes
Science News // 1 day ago
Climate change could bring bigger, wetter Atlantic hurricanes
The Atlantic seaboard could be in for faster-forming and wetter hurricanes, new research warns.
Apollo 9 astronaut James McDivitt dies at 93
Science News // 1 day ago
Apollo 9 astronaut James McDivitt dies at 93
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- James McDivitt, a former NASA astronaut who commanded the Gemini IV and Apollo 9 missions, died at 93 years old, the space agency said.
Orionids to kick off prolonged stretch of fall meteor showers
Science News // 1 day ago
Orionids to kick off prolonged stretch of fall meteor showers
Four meteor showers are about to peak in less than one month's time, a celestial series that will kick off before the end of the week thanks to one of the most famous objects in the solar system.
British institutions join search for answers on early universe
Science News // 2 days ago
British institutions join search for answers on early universe
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Six British academic institutions will join a U.S.-led project to study the early moments of the universe from the Simons Observatory in Chile.
Crew-4 astronauts splash down after 170 days in space
Science News // 5 days ago
Crew-4 astronauts splash down after 170 days in space
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The International Space Station Crew-4 returned to Earth in Dragon Freedom after six months in spacing, landing off the coast of Florida late Friday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Webb Space Telescope takes spectacular shot of Pillars of Creation
James Webb Space Telescope takes spectacular shot of Pillars of Creation
WWII shipwreck alters marine environment 80 years later, study says
WWII shipwreck alters marine environment 80 years later, study says
Climate change could bring bigger, wetter Atlantic hurricanes
Climate change could bring bigger, wetter Atlantic hurricanes
NASA to resume spacewalks after investigation into 'close call'
NASA to resume spacewalks after investigation into 'close call'
Relativity Space expands presence at NASA's Mississippi center
Relativity Space expands presence at NASA's Mississippi center
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement