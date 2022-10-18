Relativity Space expands presence at NASA's Mississippi center

California-based Relativity Space said Tuesday it plans to expand its presence at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi to develop its reusable rockets. Image courtesy Relativity Space

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A 3D rocket printing company said Tuesday that it will expand its presence at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi and create one of the country's largest rocket engine facilities. Relativity Space, which is based in Long Beach, Calif., designs rockets to be almost entirely 3D-printed. According to a statement by the company, the additional facilities will help it develop its reusable rocket called Terran R, which is expected to debut in 2025 and compete against some of the most powerful rockets on the market. Advertisement

"We're looking forward to writing some new history at Stennis through an incredibly large new expansion of development and test capabilities," Relativity cofounder and CEO Tim Ellis said in a statement.

The company plans to build multiple testing stands, office buildings and a hangar for its vehicles on the more than 150 acres at the NASA complex.

Relativity has raised just over $1.3 billion in capital to date and has nearly 1,000 employees at facilities in California, Florida, Mississippi, Washington state and Washington D.C., according to CNBC.

NASA's director of Stennis Rick Gilbrech said in a statement that the agency welcomed "the growth of this valued partnership" and called Relativity "a respected member" among those at the center since the company arrived in early 2018.

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker said the agreement would help his state expands its presence as an aerospace hub.

"This expansion is proof that Mississippi's future as an aerospace hub is bright," Wicker said in a statement. "I congratulate Relativity Space on their continued growth and their effort to bring quality jobs to our state. American leadership in space starts in Mississippi, and I expect many great things to come."