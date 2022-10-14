Trending
Science News
Oct. 14, 2022 / 1:06 PM

Elon Musk says SpaceX can't continue to fund Starlink in Ukraine

Musk says SpaceX, the company behind Starlink, is losing money so he can't afford to donate equipment to Ukraine.

By Daniel J. Graeber
Elon Musk went on the defensive on social media after saying SpaceX could no longer pay for Starlink satellite service for Ukraine. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6c43d96d0fff54b9f125024eaa6652cd/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Tesla founder Elon Musk said Friday that SpaceX could not keep funding its Starlink satellites in Ukraine because the company is losing money.

Musk said he would no longer fund the Starlink service for Ukraine, later turning his ire toward a Ukrainian envoy who allegedly insulted him with vulgarities for proposing a peace plan to end the war that included ceding some Ukrainian territory to Russia.

But on Twitter, Musk suggested the decision was more of a financial matter.

"Starlink is still losing money," he said. "When asked what the goal of Starlink was at a space conference, I said 'not go bankrupt.'"

RELATED NATO allies pledge air defense systems to Kyiv, launch European shield plan

Musk alleged that Starlink terminals for Ukraine, a vital part in its defense arsenal against Russia, use 100 times more data than an average household and have already cost around $80 million.

That cost could hit $100 million by the end of the year. Bloomberg reported that Musk himself is worth upwards of $200 billion.

CNN was the first to report on Thursday that SpaceX told the Pentagon in a September letter that it could no longer fund the service for Ukraine.

"We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time," Starlink executives said in the letter.

SpaceX, CNN reported, had received a letter from the Ukrainian military in July for thousands more of the satellites.

Meanwhile, the news agency added that Starlink has suffered a series of outages recently just as Russian military forces up the ante following a series of battlefield setbacks.

RELATED Moscow announces arrest of 8 suspects in Crimea bridge explosion

"Starlink is the main way units on the battlefield have to communicate," an anonymous source was quoted as saying.

The news of financial constraints for Musk and SpaceX follows a series of breakthroughs for the Starlink service.

Japan on Tuesday became the first country in Asia to receive Internet access from the Starlink satellite system. A service map from Starlink shows most of central and northern Japan is now covered by the technology, including Tokyo. The rest of the country could see full coverage by the fourth quarter. South Korea, to Japan's west, is expected to get service early next year.

SpaceX broke its annual record with the completion of its 32nd successful launch in 2022 after sending 46 of its Starlink satellites to orbit in July. It completed 31 successful launches in all of 2021.

U.N. rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions

Crew-4 astronauts depart ISS; splashdown set for Friday afternoon
Science News // 35 minutes ago
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The International Space Station Crew-4 are returning to Earth Friday in Dragon Freedom, with splashdown expected at 4:55 p.m. off the Florida coast.
Pfizer says Omicron booster is effective against BA.5 COVID-19 subvariant
Science News // 23 hours ago
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Preliminary results announced by Pfizer indicate the company's Omicron boosters also provide substantial antibody protection against the BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19.
Report: Worldwide wildlife populations have declined 69% since 1970
Science News // 23 hours ago
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Wildlife populations have declined by 69% since 1970, according to a report from the World Wildlife Fund. Wildlife populations declined the worst in Latin America and the Caribbean, with an average decline of 94%.
Amazon's Project Kuiper will now launch with ULA rockets
Science News // 1 day ago
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Amazon has switched the delivery system for it's Project Kuiper satellites to ULA's new Vulcan Centaur. Project Kuiper intends to extend global broadband connections with over 3000 satellites in low earth orbit.
NASA and SpaceX 'wave off' Crew-4 space station undocking
Science News // 1 day ago
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- NASA and Space X mission controllers Thursday waved off the International Space Station Crew-4 undocking for a return to Earth in Dragon Freedom due to weather concerns at the Florida splashdown site.
Scientists integrate human nerve cells into rat brains
Science News // 2 days ago
Human brain tissue has been successfully transplanted into the brains of rats using a cutting-edge experimental procedure, say researchers. They envision the achievement as a promising new frontier in medical research.
NASA sets new Artemis I launch window for Nov. 14
Science News // 2 days ago
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- NASA sees a window of opportunity for its highly anticipated test mission to the moon opening again in November.
Japan orders satellite-carrying rocket to self-destruct after failed launch
Science News // 2 days ago
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Japanese rocket attempting to launch a satellite into space self-destructed after it failed to reach trajectory after liftoff on Wednesday.
Next-generation spacesuits on drawing board for NASA moon mission
Science News // 2 days ago
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A new spacesuit is in the works for NASA, intended to better fit the proportions of astronauts, including women headed into space.
Study finds half the world's coral reefs could be in 'unsuitable conditions' by 2035
Science News // 2 days ago
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Half the world's coral reefs could be facing "unsuitable conditions" by the year 2035 if climate change continues at its current pace, according to new research published on Tuesday.
