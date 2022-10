1/3

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a fly around of the orbiting lab on Nov. 8, 2021. Crew-4 is expected to splash down later on Friday. File Photo courtesy of NASA

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The International Space Station Crew-4 are returning to Earth Friday in Dragon Freedom, with splashdown expected at 4:55 p.m. off the Florida coast. The undocking process began at 11:35 a.m. after NASA and Space X mission controllers canceled the process yesterday due to weather concerns. Dragon will splash down at one of seven targeted landing zones in the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. Advertisement The four #Crew4 astronauts are returning to Earth after undocking from the station inside the @SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew ship at 12:05pm ET today. More... https://t.co/BbBkJPw0wm pic.twitter.com/70zdwSpDcV— International Space Station (@Space_Station) October 14, 2022

Aboard the returning ship are Crew-4 astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, Jessica Watkins, and Samantha Cristoforetti, who blasted off from Kennedy Space Center aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on April 27.

Taking their place is Crew-5 -- including mission commander Nicole Mann; NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, the pilot, as well as Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina -- which docked with the orbiting facility a week ago and now will spend the next six months in orbit.

The mission is the first for Mann, who also becomes the first Indigenous woman in space. It's also the first spaceflight for Cassada and Kikina, while it is the fifth for Wakata. On board, the astronauts will conduct hundreds of scientific experiments and technology demonstrations, including studies on printing organs in space.