Science News
Oct. 13, 2022 / 11:07 AM

Amazon's Project Kuiper will now launch with ULA rockets

By Patrick Hilsman
United Launch Alliance launches its Atlas V rocket to boost two satellites for SES of Luxembourg from Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The Atlas V is scheduled to launch some of Project Kuiper's satellites alongside the next generation of United Launch Alliance's rocket, the Vulcan Centaur. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a54f40f771457161919b483efae1bc85/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
United Launch Alliance launches its Atlas V rocket to boost two satellites for SES of Luxembourg from Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. The Atlas V is scheduled to launch some of Project Kuiper's satellites alongside the next generation of United Launch Alliance's rocket, the Vulcan Centaur. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Amazon announced on Wednesday that Project Kuiper will launch prototype satellites on the first flight of United Launch Alliance's (ULA) new Vulcan Centaur rocket in 2023.

The goal of Project Kuiper is to launch a series of 3,236 satellites into low earth orbit to provide broadband access to areas of the globe that lack high-speed internet.

"We couldn't be more excited to join the first launch of ULA's Vulcan Centaur. We've already secured 38 Kuiper launches on Vulcan, using the same launch vehicle for our prototype mission gives us a chance to practice payload integration, processing, and mission management procedures ahead of those full-scale commercial launches," said vice president of technology for Project Kuiper Rajeev Badyal.

The satellites were previously scheduled to be launched on ABL Space System's RS1 rockets in 2022, but the change of platform has delayed the launch to 2023. Despite the switch, some of Project Kuiper's satellites will still be launched on ABL's rockets.

The first production satellites for Project Kuiper will launch on ULA's current generation Atlas V rockets, as well as rockets from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and France's Arianespace.

The Project Kuiper satellites are scheduled to be launched along with the Peregrine Lunar Lander an Astrobotic-designed NASA spacecraft designed to deliver payloads to the surface of the moon.

"Our prototype satellites will be ready this year, and we look forward to flying with ULA," said Badyal.

NASA and SpaceX 'wave off' Crew-4 space station undocking
Science News // 4 hours ago
NASA and SpaceX 'wave off' Crew-4 space station undocking
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- NASA and Space X mission controllers Thursday waved off the International Space Station Crew-4 undocking for a return to Earth in Dragon Freedom due to weather concerns at the Florida splashdown site.
Scientists integrate human nerve cells into rat brains
Science News // 22 hours ago
Scientists integrate human nerve cells into rat brains
Human brain tissue has been successfully transplanted into the brains of rats using a cutting-edge experimental procedure, say researchers. They envision the achievement as a promising new frontier in medical research.
NASA sets new Artemis I launch window for Nov. 14
Science News // 22 hours ago
NASA sets new Artemis I launch window for Nov. 14
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- NASA sees a window of opportunity for its highly anticipated test mission to the moon opening again in November.
Japan orders satellite-carrying rocket to self-destruct after failed launch
Science News // 1 day ago
Japan orders satellite-carrying rocket to self-destruct after failed launch
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Japanese rocket attempting to launch a satellite into space self-destructed after it failed to reach trajectory after liftoff on Wednesday.
Next-generation spacesuits on drawing board for NASA moon mission
Science News // 1 day ago
Next-generation spacesuits on drawing board for NASA moon mission
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A new spacesuit is in the works for NASA, intended to better fit the proportions of astronauts, including women headed into space.
Study finds half the world's coral reefs could be in 'unsuitable conditions' by 2035
Science News // 1 day ago
Study finds half the world's coral reefs could be in 'unsuitable conditions' by 2035
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Half the world's coral reefs could be facing "unsuitable conditions" by the year 2035 if climate change continues at its current pace, according to new research published on Tuesday.
NASA confirms success of DART asteroid mission
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA confirms success of DART asteroid mission
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- NASA's recent planetary defense mission was a success, the space agency confirmed in a statement Tuesday.
Japan becomes first in Asia to get Starlink connection
Science News // 2 days ago
Japan becomes first in Asia to get Starlink connection
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Japan on Tuesday became the first country in Asia to receive Internet access from the Starlink satellite system from the SpaceX company controlled by Tesla founder Elon Musk.
Facebook parent Meta unveils AI video generator Make-a-Video
Science News // 4 days ago
Facebook parent Meta unveils AI video generator Make-a-Video
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has unveiled a new product that will allow users to create videos generated by artificial intelligence.
SpaceX launches two Intelsat Galaxy satellites after aborted mission
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches two Intelsat Galaxy satellites after aborted mission
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday launched two Intelsat satellites into low-Earth orbit after the mission was aborted Friday night.
