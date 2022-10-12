Trending
Science News
Oct. 12, 2022 / 12:53 PM

NASA sets new Artemis I launch window for Nov. 14

By Daniel J. Graeber
NASA said there's a window of opportunity open in mid-November to try again with the launch of its Artemis I test mission to the moon. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7fe7559cfa5a1e5ca542d9988a8cde69/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- After a string of setbacks, the U.S. space agency, NASA, said Wednesday it would try again to conduct its Artemis I test flight to the moon on Nov. 14.

NASA said it's found a 69-minute launch window that opens shortly after noon EST on Nov. 14 for the mission.

Crews in late September were forced to scrub a launch and move the $4.1 billion rocket from the launch pad back to its storage hangar at Kennedy Space Center as Hurricane Ian approached Florida's west coast.

Ian left deep scars across Florida, though NASA infrastructure was largely spared. That's not to say Artemis I has gone off without a hitch, however.

A first launch attempt was made Aug. 29 and a second on Sept. 3. Both attempts were scrubbed due to malfunctions related to one of the engines and the rocket's fuel system.

Engineers fixed the fuel leak in time for the late September launch attempt.

NASA added that minor repairs were still needed, however, for the rocket's fuel protection system and crews were busy with standard maintenance ahead of the next launch attempt.

"Inspections and analyses over the previous week have confirmed minimal work is required to prepare the rocket and spacecraft to roll out to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida following the roll-back due to Hurricane Ian," the agency added.

Back-up launch windows were opened for Nov. 16 and Nov. 19. A planned launch for Nov. 14 would mean a 25-and-a-half-day mission, with splashdown expected Dec. 9.

Artemis I aims to send the Orion capsule into lunar orbit to test systems and prepare for the eventual return of astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time in 50 years. Artemis I will also be the first flight for the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket.

