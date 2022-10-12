Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 12, 2022 / 1:19 PM

Scientists integrate human nerve cells into rat brains

By Dennis Thompson, HealthDay News
A new procedure transplanting human nerve cells into rat brains transforms rat brains into a biological living laboratory that could revolutionize research into human mental disorders and brain development, researchers say. Photo by Anna Tyurina/Shutterstock
A new procedure transplanting human nerve cells into rat brains transforms rat brains into a biological living laboratory that could revolutionize research into human mental disorders and brain development, researchers say. Photo by Anna Tyurina/Shutterstock

Human brain tissue has been successfully transplanted into the brains of rats using a cutting-edge experimental procedure, say researchers. They envision the achievement as a promising new frontier in medical research.

Groups of living human nerve cells have become integrated into the brains of laboratory rats, creating hybrid brain circuits that can be activated through input from the rats' senses, the scientists reported Wednesday.

Advertisement

Further, experiments have shown that the human tissue forms a two-way connection within the rat brain, also sending out signals that can potentially alter the rat's behavior, the researchers said.

This procedure transforms rat brains into a biological living laboratory that could revolutionize research into human mental disorders and brain development, said study co-author Dr. Sergiu Pasca. He is a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Stanford University School of Medicine, in California.

RELATED Study examines brain structure that may help 'super-agers' stay sharp

For example, the human brain grafts could aid early testing of drugs designed to treat mental conditions like schizophrenia, Pasca suggested.

Advertisement

"You can transplant patient cells into the rat, wait until they integrate into the circuitry and then take your experimental drug or your drug of interest and inject it into the rat," Pasca said. "Then you can see if the drug is reaching the target. Is it changing the defect you're testing?"

Such experiments cannot be performed on humans, but might provide invaluable information applicable to them.

RELATED Study: Injured brain's ability to heal may hinge on time of day, circadian rhythms

The new research revolves around tiny cell cultures called organoids that are created in a lab dish from stem cells.

Organoids can be used to recreate tissue from any human organ. For instance, Pasca's research team has generated tissue belonging to more than a dozen different human brain regions as organoids in the lab.

However, the research value of these cell cultures has been limited because they can't grow to full size in a dish, Pasca said.

RELATED Noninvasive electrical brain stimulation boosts memory, study shows

Brain tissue in a dish also isn't attached to and functioning within a living creature, which is essential in studying mental conditions, he added.

"Psychiatric disorders are behaviorally defined," Pasca said. "So when you find a defect in a cell at the bottom of a dish - let's say faulty dendrites or fewer synapses - will that result in changes in the circuitry? Will that affect behavior? How would those cause disease in a patient? That's the motivation for us to try to integrate these cultures into living systems."

Advertisement

As part of this effort, the researchers transplanted organoids closely resembling the human cerebral cortex into the brains of nearly 100 rat pups just two to three days old.

The young rat brains accepted the human tissue, forming blood vessels to support the organoids and supplying immune cells to protect them against disease, the researchers found.

With this support, the implanted human organoids thrived, eventually covering about one-third of one hemisphere of the rats' brains.

"They grow about six times larger than what an equivalent neuron would grow in a dish," Pasca said. "If you have a batch of organoids and half of them are transplanted and half stay in a dish, if you compare them after 250 days you'll find the human neurons that have been transplanted are at least six times larger."

The human neurons also set up shop in the rat brains, forming working connections with the rodents' own circuits.

For example, when researchers annoyed the rats' whiskers with puffs of air, the human neurons in the rat brains lit up in time with the stimulus.

In fact, the human brain matter integrated well enough to actually affect the behavior of the lab rats, the study authors said.

Advertisement

To demonstrate this, the scientists implanted human organoids that were modified to respond to specific frequencies of blue laser light.

During a 15-day training period, researchers delivered random bursts of blue light delivered by ultrathin fiber-optic cables directly to the implanted organoids. After each burst, the rats were provided water from a tiny spout.

"We wanted to see whether we could teach the rats to associate delivery of reward - in this case, water delivery - with stimulation of human neurons," Pasca said.

By the end of the experiment, a random blue light pulse would send the rats scurrying to the spout, Pasca said.

These human/rat brain hybrids already have yielded some new understanding of Timothy syndrome, a rare genetic condition strongly associated with autism and epilepsy, the team noted.

The scientists transplanted an organoid generated from the cells of a Timothy syndrome patient on one side of a lab rat's brain, and on the other side they transplanted an organoid created from a healthy person.

Watching for five to six months, the researchers found that the Timothy syndrome organoid wound up with much smaller neurons and significantly different electrical activity than the healthy organoid.

These changes and differences did not develop in cells kept in a dish, Pasca said - they required being part of a living being in order to mature to that point.

Advertisement

Researchers might find similar developmental differences in organoids generated from the cells of people with schizophrenia or autism, Pasca added.

The findings were published Wednesday in Nature. A commentary accompanying the paper agreed that these transplants open up a new means of researching the human brain.

"Human neurons are different from those of all other species, and discrepancies in the rate at which rat and human neurons develop will limit how well human-to-rodent xenografts can mirror human brain function," said the article by two Swiss researchers.

"Nevertheless, the ability to produce mature human neural tissues that integrate with their host at the circuit level provides exciting opportunities for studying the development and basic biology of human neural circuitry, as well as representing a new system for testing therapies for human neurological diseases," the commentary concluded.

More information

The Harvard Stem Cell Institute has more about organoids.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

NASA sets new Artemis I launch window for Nov. 14
Science News // 1 hour ago
NASA sets new Artemis I launch window for Nov. 14
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- NASA sees a window of opportunity for its highly anticipated test mission to the moon opening again in November.
Japan orders satellite-carrying rocket to self-destruct after failed launch
Science News // 4 hours ago
Japan orders satellite-carrying rocket to self-destruct after failed launch
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Japanese rocket attempting to launch a satellite into space self-destructed after it failed to reach trajectory after liftoff on Wednesday.
Next-generation spacesuits on drawing board for NASA moon mission
Science News // 10 hours ago
Next-generation spacesuits on drawing board for NASA moon mission
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A new spacesuit is in the works for NASA, intended to better fit the proportions of astronauts, including women headed into space.
Study finds half the world's coral reefs could be in 'unsuitable conditions' by 2035
Science News // 19 hours ago
Study finds half the world's coral reefs could be in 'unsuitable conditions' by 2035
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Half the world's coral reefs could be facing "unsuitable conditions" by the year 2035 if climate change continues at its current pace, according to new research published on Tuesday.
NASA confirms success of DART asteroid mission
Science News // 21 hours ago
NASA confirms success of DART asteroid mission
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- NASA's recent planetary defense mission was a success, the space agency confirmed in a statement Tuesday.
Japan becomes first in Asia to get Starlink connection
Science News // 1 day ago
Japan becomes first in Asia to get Starlink connection
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Japan on Tuesday became the first country in Asia to receive Internet access from the Starlink satellite system from the SpaceX company controlled by Tesla founder Elon Musk.
Facebook parent Meta unveils AI video generator Make-a-Video
Science News // 3 days ago
Facebook parent Meta unveils AI video generator Make-a-Video
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has unveiled a new product that will allow users to create videos generated by artificial intelligence.
SpaceX launches two Intelsat Galaxy satellites after aborted mission
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches two Intelsat Galaxy satellites after aborted mission
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday launched two Intelsat satellites into low-Earth orbit after the mission was aborted Friday night.
SpaceX aborts launch of two communication satellites into orbit
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX aborts launch of two communication satellites into orbit
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The launch of two SpaceX communications satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday was aborted again and is now scheduled for Saturday.
Satellite launch marks SpaceX's third liftoff in 3 days
Science News // 5 days ago
Satellite launch marks SpaceX's third liftoff in 3 days
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX is scheduled to launch two communication satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Friday in its third liftoff in three days. The launch was scrubbed on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan becomes first in Asia to get Starlink connection
Japan becomes first in Asia to get Starlink connection
Next-generation spacesuits on drawing board for NASA moon mission
Next-generation spacesuits on drawing board for NASA moon mission
NASA confirms success of DART asteroid mission
NASA confirms success of DART asteroid mission
Study finds half the world's coral reefs could be in 'unsuitable conditions' by 2035
Study finds half the world's coral reefs could be in 'unsuitable conditions' by 2035
Japan orders satellite-carrying rocket to self-destruct after failed launch
Japan orders satellite-carrying rocket to self-destruct after failed launch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement