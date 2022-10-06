Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 6, 2022 / 10:08 AM

Study: Climate change contributed to global drought in 2022

By Patrick Hilsman
1/5
The United Kingdom recorded its highest ever temperature on July 19. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/908b9c2786705719e4ba03f82d5a22ba/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The United Kingdom recorded its highest ever temperature on July 19. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Man-made climate change exasperated global drought, fires and heat waves in 2022, according to a study by scientists representing several academic institutions and climate watchdogs.

The study, released Wednesday by the World Weather Attribution initiative, focused heavily on the dry soils that had drastic economic and ecological consequences in the Northern Hemisphere.

Advertisement

One of the hottest European summers on record had far-reaching impacts on agriculture and food security and caused an increased risk of fire in 2022, the study found.

Scientists from France, India, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the United States collected data from across the world to assess if climate change was responsible for increased likelihood of low soil moisture.

RELATED New report finds 2022 'disastrous year' for melting Swiss glaciers

The study found that the dry soil conditions observed in 2022 were less likely to have occurred at the beginning of the 20th century. Data varied across the observed regions, but the overall observations led participants to conclude that increased temperatures from man-made climate change were the main factor contributing to global drought.

Data revealed that in west central Europe, climate change made the likelihood of root zone soil moisture drought three to four times more likely, and surface soil moisture about five to six times more likely.

Advertisement

In the Northern Hemisphere's non-tropical regions, man-made climate change was found to have increased the likelihood of root zone soil moisture drought by a factor of 20 and surface soil by a factor of five.

RELATED U.N. chief says extreme heat will ultimately threaten humanity, 'no nation immune'

The study concludes that the trend is likely to continue as global temperatures increase.

A study released last month by the United Nations' climate agency, the World Meteorological Association, found that greenhouse gas concentrations are continuing to rise to record high levels.

On Monday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for action from world leaders ahead of next month's U.N. Climate Conference in Egypt, COP27.

RELATED Historic heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe

"A third of Pakistan flooded. Europe's hottest summer in 500 years. The Philippines hammered. The whole of Cuba in black-out," he said. "And here, in the United States, Hurricane Ian has delivered a brutal reminder that no country and no economy is immune from climate crisis."

Latest Headlines

Report: Switching to zero-emission trucks could save 66,000 lives
Science News // 2 hours ago
Report: Switching to zero-emission trucks could save 66,000 lives
Replacing diesel-powered trucks and the toxic pollutants they spew with electric vehicles would save tens of thousands of U.S. lives, a new American Lung Association report says.
Petting a dog can be good for your brain
Science News // 2 hours ago
Petting a dog can be good for your brain
Researchers set out to see what happens in the brain when stroking or sitting next to a dog. They also compared that to petting a stuffed animal.
SpaceX's Crew 5 mission blasts off to International Space Station
Science News // 23 hours ago
SpaceX's Crew 5 mission blasts off to International Space Station
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX's Crew 5 mission to the International Space Station blasted off Wednesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Atlas V rocket launches two communications satellites
Science News // 1 day ago
Atlas V rocket launches two communications satellites
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- An Atlas V rocket has successfully delivered two communications satellites to near-geosynchronous orbit after launching from Florida.
'Eclipse season' to kick off after autumn's 1st meteor shower
Science News // 1 day ago
'Eclipse season' to kick off after autumn's 1st meteor shower
October will signal new beginnings in the night sky, ranging from the first of several autumn meteor showers to the start of eclipse season, an astronomical cycle that will carry over into November.
SpaceX Crew 5 mission set to lift off for International Space Station
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX Crew 5 mission set to lift off for International Space Station
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- NASA and Space X's Crew 5 mission is set to blast off for the International Space Station on Wednesday.
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for 50 years of research into tiny particles
Science News // 2 days ago
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for 50 years of research into tiny particles
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Three scientists have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for independent research over half a century that has brought new understanding to the behavior of tiny particles that form the foundation of the universe.
NASA resets for Crew-5, Artemis I missions post-Ian
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA resets for Crew-5, Artemis I missions post-Ian
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- NASA back to work after launch delays caused by Hurricane Ian.
Farmers, researchers seek ways to buttress blueberry fields against climate change
Science News // 3 days ago
Farmers, researchers seek ways to buttress blueberry fields against climate change
BANGOR, Maine, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- In the wake of another dry, hot summer, small farmers who grow wild blueberries in Maine are searching for survival strategies. Rresearchers at the University of Maine are trying to help.
Swedish scientist's study on Neanderthal genes wins Nobel Prize for medicine
Science News // 3 days ago
Swedish scientist's study on Neanderthal genes wins Nobel Prize for medicine
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A Swedish scientist has been awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine for his groundbreaking research that proved modern humans once procreated with ancient Neanderthals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX's Crew 5 mission blasts off to International Space Station
SpaceX's Crew 5 mission blasts off to International Space Station
SpaceX Crew 5 mission set to lift off for International Space Station
SpaceX Crew 5 mission set to lift off for International Space Station
Atlas V rocket launches two communications satellites
Atlas V rocket launches two communications satellites
NASA resets for Crew-5, Artemis I missions post-Ian
NASA resets for Crew-5, Artemis I missions post-Ian
'Eclipse season' to kick off after autumn's 1st meteor shower
'Eclipse season' to kick off after autumn's 1st meteor shower
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement