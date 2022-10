1/5

SpaceX NASA Crew 5 mission specialist Anna Kikina poses with a family member before entering the spacecraft on Wednesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX are launching the Crew 5 mission to the International Space Station at noon EDT on Wednesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endurance capsule will be carried into orbit atop the Falcon 9 rocket. The vehicle was awaiting the final countdown on Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. Advertisement

NASA is hosting a livestream video of the launch.

The crew, which includes NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, are scheduled to work aboard the space station for six months.

They will conduct experiments on how to grow food in space in the hopes of one day being able to sustain interplanetary travel.

The launch was postponed last week due to Hurricane Ian.