Atlas V rocket launches two communications satellites

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Two new communications satellites are deployed into space after launching aboard an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla.
The United Launch Alliance launch went smoothly with liftoff at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the jettisoning of the Atlas V's three solid rocket boosters two minutes later and the separation of its first stage about 4.5 minutes after liftoff. The upper stage of the Atlas V, known as the Centaur, then climbed high enough to deploy its payload of two communications satellites.