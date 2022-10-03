NASA resets for Crew-5, Artemis I missions post-Ian

By Saturday, however, four members of the Crew-5 mission for Elon Musk's private program SpaceX arrived in preparation for a new launch, Orlando's ABC affiliate WFTV reported.
NASA said its astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada will join Japan's Koichi Wakata and Russia's Anna Kikina on the flight to the International Space Station.
"This is the fifth crew rotation mission with astronauts using the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket to the orbiting laboratory as part of the agency's commercial crew program," NASA explained.
The launch is scheduled for noon EDT on Wednesday. The SpaceX craft is expected to dock with the ISS a little more than a day later, shortly before 5p.m. EDT on Thursday.
Artemis 1 sits on Launch Pad 39B under dark clouds at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Friday, September 2, 2022. NASA's SLS rocket with the Orion capsule module atop is scheduled to make its second attempt to lift off on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Artemis 1 will orbit the moon as the first step for the United States to send astronauts back to the lunar surface after 50 years.
"As teams complete post-storm recovery operations, NASA has determined it will focus Artemis I launch planning efforts on the launch period that opens Nov. 12 and closes Nov. 27," NASA said.
Ian forced the Artemis team to roll the nearly 3,000-ton Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft back to the Vehicle Assembly Building. The 4-mile move from the launch pad took more than nine hours to complete.
American flags wave in the breeze after a second launch attempt was scrubbed for the Artemis 1 mission on Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on September 3, 2022. NASA plans to try again in the coming weeks.