Firefly Aerospace's Alpha rocket sits on a launch pad. Photo courtesy of Firefly Aerospace

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Firefly Aerospace aborted an attempted launch Friday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California after an unexpected engine shutdown. An Alpha rocket was scheduled to blast off into space and perform tests in orbit, but shortly after ignition, an engine shut down, leaving the rocket on the launch pad without any ostensible damage. Advertisement

"The vehicle went into auto-abort after ignition," Firefly said on Twitter. "This is designed into the system to ensure safety. The team scrubbed tonight's launch attempt and is reviewing data to determine our next launch window."

The company didn't immediately say what caused the auto-abort system to engage.

The launch was aimed at completing a test mission, dubbed "To The Black," during which the Alpha rocket would deploy several satellites into low-Earth orbit.

Firefly, one of NASA's contractors on the Artemis lunar program, aims to become a major player in the small commercial satellite launch market, which has become highly competitive.

Friday's aborted launch is the second time Firefly had to abort a "To The Black" launch. A prior attempt on Sept. 11 had to be aborted due to an unusual drop in helium pressure in the rocket.

The company's first Alpha rocket launch attempt, on Sept. 3, 2021, ended in an explosion minutes after liftoff.