Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Sept. 30, 2022 / 12:15 PM

Juno probe takes detailed photo of Jupiter's moon, Europa

By Patrick Hilsman
1/5
This image of the surface of Europa was taken during the Juno probe's flyby on Thursday. Image courtesy of NASA
This image of the surface of Europa was taken during the Juno probe's flyby on Thursday. Image courtesy of NASA

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- NASA's Juno space probe captured detailed images during a close flyby of Europa, Jupiter's largest moon.

The probe came within 219 miles of the ice-covered celestial body, one of the closest approaches by any spacecraft.

Advertisement

The first image taken by the probe's Junocam was released Thursday. It shows the icy and rugged surface of an area close to Europa's equator, known as the Annwn region.

Scott Bolton, the Juno principal investigator at Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, said, "This first picture is just a glimpse of the remarkable new science to come from Juno's entire suite of instruments and sensors."

RELATED NASA again postpones launch of Artemis I moon mission as Hurricane Ian threatens

As part of NASA's campaign to engage the general public, space enthusiasts can vote online as to where the Junocam should be pointed next as the probe sends images back to Earth along its journey.

The probe had to adjust its trajectory to get close enough to Europa, reducing the time it takes to orbit Jupiter from 43 days to 38 days. Juno had to collect all its data during a two-hour window, as it was traveling at over 14 miles per second during Thursday's flyby.

Advertisement

Candy Hansen, a Juno co-investigator who leads planning for the Junocam, said, "The science team will be comparing the full set of images obtained by Juno with images from previous missions, looking to see if Europa's surface features have changed over the past two decades."

RELATED James Webb Space Telescope sends back new images of Neptune

Europa is believed to have liquid oceans beneath the ice on its surface, raising questions about whether the moon would be able to sustain life. Using a microwave radiometer, Juno will reveal data about the structure of the moon's ice beneath the surface, looking for areas where liquid water may be present.

NASA plans a return to Europa in 2030 with the Europa Clipper mission, which will study the moon's atmosphere.

.

RELATED Elon Musk may help NASA extend life for Hubble

Latest Headlines

Elon Musk may help NASA extend life for Hubble
Science News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk may help NASA extend life for Hubble
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A six-month feasibility study aims to show whether Elon Musk's Space X can bring the Hubble Space Telescope to a safer orbit, thereby extending its life expectancy.
Scientists unveil first-ever 'atlas' describing links between fungi, cancers
Science News // 21 hours ago
Scientists unveil first-ever 'atlas' describing links between fungi, cancers
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- An international team of scientists on Thursday unveiled what they said is the first-ever "pan-cancer mycobiome atlas" that describes the links between fungi and 35 types of cancer.
NASA releases images of DART collision with asteroid
Science News // 22 hours ago
NASA releases images of DART collision with asteroid
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- NASA released pictures on Thursday of the collision between its Double Asteroid Redirection Test and an asteroid seven million miles away.
NASA postpones Crew-5 mission over Hurricane Ian
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA postpones Crew-5 mission over Hurricane Ian
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- NASA is shifting the launch date of its Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the space agency confirmed on Thursday.
New report finds 2022 'disastrous year' for melting Swiss glaciers
Science News // 1 day ago
New report finds 2022 'disastrous year' for melting Swiss glaciers
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Glaciers in Switzerland melted at record rates in 2022, according to a report released Wednesday by the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network, which labeled it a "disastrous year."
Astronomers find new evidence of massive ancient stars
Science News // 1 day ago
Astronomers find new evidence of massive ancient stars
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Astronomers have discovered what could be chemical evidence of the earliest stars in the universe with help from the Gemini North Telescope in Hawaii.
Scientists say fossils showing ancient fins forerunners of arms, legs
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists say fossils showing ancient fins forerunners of arms, legs
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Ancient fossils of a jawless freshwater fish appear to make a connection of the first sign of paired fins and the forerunner of arms and legs, researchers from China and Britain said in a new paper released Wednesday.
NASA again postpones launch of Artemis I moon mission as Hurricane Ian threatens
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA again postpones launch of Artemis I moon mission as Hurricane Ian threatens
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- With a powerful Category 3 hurricane barreling toward Florida, NASA has postponed this week's highly anticipated launch of the Artemis I spacecraft and will not attempt another launch until at least mid-October.
NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in planetary defense test
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in planetary defense test
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, also known as DART, slammed into an asteroid Monday night in its first planetary defense test that could protect Earth from future threats.
MIT develops battery-free underwater camera
Science News // 4 days ago
MIT develops battery-free underwater camera
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Scientists at MIT are using a novel, sound-based technology to test out cameras for underwater use.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scientists unveil first-ever 'atlas' describing links between fungi, cancers
Scientists unveil first-ever 'atlas' describing links between fungi, cancers
NASA releases images of DART collision with asteroid
NASA releases images of DART collision with asteroid
NASA postpones Crew-5 mission over Hurricane Ian
NASA postpones Crew-5 mission over Hurricane Ian
NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in planetary defense test
NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in planetary defense test
LinkedIn ran secret experiments on 20M users in study on the strength of social ties
LinkedIn ran secret experiments on 20M users in study on the strength of social ties
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement