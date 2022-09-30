Trending
Sept. 30, 2022 / 10:20 AM

Elon Musk may help NASA extend life for Hubble

NASA to look into whether SpaceX can pull Hubble into a safer orbit

By Daniel J. Graeber
On April 25, 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was deployed from the cargo bay of space shuttle Discovery. Hubble, pictured here during its release, has one of its two solar array panels deployed while still in the grasp of Discovery's remote manipulator system. Photo courtesy of NASA | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ca059ad1116142a066ad9644d431cc86/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
On April 25, 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was deployed from the cargo bay of space shuttle Discovery. Hubble, pictured here during its release, has one of its two solar array panels deployed while still in the grasp of Discovery's remote manipulator system. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. space agency, NASA, said it signed an agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX to study whether the life expectancy of the venerated Hubble Space Telescope can be extended.

NASA said Thursday it has no plans to carry out or fund a service mission for the Hubble Space Telescope. Instead, it will carry out a feasibility study to see if SpaceX can use its Crew Dragon capsules to do the heavy lifting.

A six-month study aims to collect data that will determine whether Hubble can move into a more stable orbit with the help of SpaceX capsules. Hubble is falling out of its original orbit, established at about 370 miles above the Earth's surface in 1990. Since then, it's dropped about 15 miles and scientists worry it may eventually fall into the atmosphere and burn up.

"Reboosting Hubble into a higher, more stable orbit could add multiple years of operations to its life," NASA said.

Diminishing funds for the U.S. space agency prompted outreach to the private sector. Working in coordination with the Polaris Program, a program organized by entrepreneur James Isaacman, NASA hopes the partnership will yield significant and far-reaching results. Isaacman commanded the first all-civilian spaceflight last year.

"As our fleet grows, we want to explore a wide range of opportunities to support the most robust, superlative science missions possible," said Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for the science mission directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off seconds after 3:22 PM with the first manned Crew Dragon spacecraft from Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The mission, classified as Crew Demo 2, is flying NASA Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken and is the first manned mission from the Center in over nine years. .Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Space X is already using its Dragon capsule to bring astronauts to and from the International Space Station, which has an average orbit some 250 miles above the Earth's surface.

Hubble was launched in 1990. Its successor, the James Webb telescope, was launched earlier this year and is already returning images from space that are far more detailed than Hubble. But by extending Hubble's life, scientists hope to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the universe.

"With the James Webb telescope now online, Hubble's mission has only gained in importance," Isaacman told the BBC. "It's absolutely exciting to think about the possibility of extending the life and capabilities of one of our greatest explorers."

As NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) intentionally crashed into Dimorphos, the asteroid moonlet in the double-asteroid system of Didymos, on Tuesday, two of the great observatories, the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope (BLUE) and the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope (RED), captured views of the unique experiment. The DART impact observations mark the first time that NASA used Webb and Hubble to simultaneously observe the same celestial target. Photos courtesy of NASA/ESA/UPI
Scientists unveil first-ever 'atlas' describing links between fungi, cancers
Science News // 18 hours ago
Scientists unveil first-ever 'atlas' describing links between fungi, cancers
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- An international team of scientists on Thursday unveiled what they said is the first-ever "pan-cancer mycobiome atlas" that describes the links between fungi and 35 types of cancer.
NASA releases images of DART collision with asteroid
Science News // 19 hours ago
NASA releases images of DART collision with asteroid
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- NASA released pictures on Thursday of the collision between its Double Asteroid Redirection Test and an asteroid seven million miles away.
NASA postpones Crew-5 mission over Hurricane Ian
Science News // 22 hours ago
NASA postpones Crew-5 mission over Hurricane Ian
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- NASA is shifting the launch date of its Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the space agency confirmed on Thursday.
New report finds 2022 'disastrous year' for melting Swiss glaciers
Science News // 1 day ago
New report finds 2022 'disastrous year' for melting Swiss glaciers
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Glaciers in Switzerland melted at record rates in 2022, according to a report released Wednesday by the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network, which labeled it a "disastrous year."
Astronomers find new evidence of massive ancient stars
Science News // 1 day ago
Astronomers find new evidence of massive ancient stars
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Astronomers have discovered what could be chemical evidence of the earliest stars in the universe with help from the Gemini North Telescope in Hawaii.
Scientists say fossils showing ancient fins forerunners of arms, legs
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists say fossils showing ancient fins forerunners of arms, legs
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Ancient fossils of a jawless freshwater fish appear to make a connection of the first sign of paired fins and the forerunner of arms and legs, researchers from China and Britain said in a new paper released Wednesday.
NASA again postpones launch of Artemis I moon mission as Hurricane Ian threatens
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA again postpones launch of Artemis I moon mission as Hurricane Ian threatens
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- With a powerful Category 3 hurricane barreling toward Florida, NASA has postponed this week's highly anticipated launch of the Artemis I spacecraft and will not attempt another launch until at least mid-October.
NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in planetary defense test
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in planetary defense test
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, also known as DART, slammed into an asteroid Monday night in its first planetary defense test that could protect Earth from future threats.
MIT develops battery-free underwater camera
Science News // 3 days ago
MIT develops battery-free underwater camera
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Scientists at MIT are using a novel, sound-based technology to test out cameras for underwater use.
LinkedIn ran secret experiments on 20M users in study on the strength of social ties
Science News // 4 days ago
LinkedIn ran secret experiments on 20M users in study on the strength of social ties
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- LinkedIn ran secret social experiments on around 20 million of the site's users in a sweeping five-year study on the strength of social ties in professional networking.
