Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Sept. 29, 2022 / 11:21 AM

NASA postpones Crew-5 mission over Hurricane Ian

By Simon Druker
1/3
The Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission arrives at the hangar at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida on Sept. 23, as the agency announced Thursday it was postponing the launch because of Hurricane Ian. Photo courtesy of SpaceX
The Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission arrives at the hangar at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida on Sept. 23, as the agency announced Thursday it was postponing the launch because of Hurricane Ian. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- NASA is shifting the launch date of its Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the space agency confirmed.

"The safety of the crew, ground teams, and hardware are of the utmost importance to NASA and SpaceX," NASA said in a statement on the agency's website.

Advertisement

The launch will now take place no earlier than 12 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 5. A backup date is currently set for Oct. 7.

NASA is also exploring potential range opportunities on Oct. 6 and pending review of the phasing timeline, Oct. 8, and Oct. 9.

RELATED Solar power, plus a battery, can power homes for days

The space agency had originally planned to launch no earlier than Oct. 3.

"The Dragon Endurance spacecraft is currently mated to the Falcon 9 rocket and safely secured inside SpaceX's hangar at Launch Complex 39A," NASA said in a statement.

"Kennedy Space Center is also making preparations across the spaceport to secure other property and infrastructure. After the storm progresses, teams from NASA and SpaceX will evaluate the potential impacts to the center and determine whether to adjust the mission timeline further."

RELATED Astronomers find new evidence of massive ancient stars

The Crew-5 mission will carry four astronauts to the International Space Station to replace the current Crew-4 mission during a planned five-day handover

Advertisement

NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada will be joined by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina.

This is the second recent weather-related delay for the space agency.

RELATED NASA again postpones launch of Artemis I moon mission as Hurricane Ian threatens

On Monday, NASA postponed the highly anticipated launch of the Artemis I spacecraft and will not attempt another launch until at least mid-October.

The agency said it had started moving the $4.1 billion rocket from the launch pad back to its storage hangar at Kennedy Space Center, in anticipation of Hurricane Ian.

More than 2 million people throughout the state of Florida remained without power early Thursday, while a 72-year-old man was found unresponsive in a canal near his home.

The hurricane, which was downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday, made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon with winds in excess of 155 mph, leaving a path of destruction as it moved northeast over the state.

Latest Headlines

New report finds 2022 'disastrous year' for melting Swiss glaciers
Science News // 19 hours ago
New report finds 2022 'disastrous year' for melting Swiss glaciers
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Glaciers in Switzerland melted at record rates in 2022, according to a report released Wednesday by the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network, which labeled it a "disastrous year."
Astronomers find new evidence of massive ancient stars
Science News // 21 hours ago
Astronomers find new evidence of massive ancient stars
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Astronomers have discovered what could be chemical evidence of the earliest stars in the universe with help from the Gemini North Telescope in Hawaii.
Scientists say fossils showing ancient fins forerunners of arms, legs
Science News // 21 hours ago
Scientists say fossils showing ancient fins forerunners of arms, legs
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Ancient fossils of a jawless freshwater fish appear to make a connection of the first sign of paired fins and the forerunner of arms and legs, researchers from China and Britain said in a new paper released Wednesday.
NASA again postpones launch of Artemis I moon mission as Hurricane Ian threatens
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA again postpones launch of Artemis I moon mission as Hurricane Ian threatens
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- With a powerful Category 3 hurricane barreling toward Florida, NASA has postponed this week's highly anticipated launch of the Artemis I spacecraft and will not attempt another launch until at least mid-October.
NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in planetary defense test
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in planetary defense test
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, also known as DART, slammed into an asteroid Monday night in its first planetary defense test that could protect Earth from future threats.
MIT develops battery-free underwater camera
Science News // 3 days ago
MIT develops battery-free underwater camera
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Scientists at MIT are using a novel, sound-based technology to test out cameras for underwater use.
LinkedIn ran secret experiments on 20M users in study on the strength of social ties
Science News // 3 days ago
LinkedIn ran secret experiments on 20M users in study on the strength of social ties
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- LinkedIn ran secret social experiments on around 20 million of the site's users in a sweeping five-year study on the strength of social ties in professional networking.
SpaceX's Florida launch seen as far as New York, Massachusetts
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX's Florida launch seen as far as New York, Massachusetts
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX sent 52 more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Saturday as the company continues weekly launches to build out its constellation.
Vaccine-resistant coronavirus similar to COVID-19 found in Russian bats
Science News // 5 days ago
Vaccine-resistant coronavirus similar to COVID-19 found in Russian bats
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- A coronavirus recently discovered in Russian bats can infect humans and may be resistant to vaccines, leading researchers to call for creating jabs to prevent against all similar viruses.
Jupiter to make closest approach to Earth in 59 years
Science News // 6 days ago
Jupiter to make closest approach to Earth in 59 years
The best nights of all of 2022 to see Jupiter in the night sky are about to take place as the planet takes center stage in the night sky, a showing unlike any other in nearly six decades.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Astronomers find new evidence of massive ancient stars
Astronomers find new evidence of massive ancient stars
New report finds 2022 'disastrous year' for melting Swiss glaciers
New report finds 2022 'disastrous year' for melting Swiss glaciers
Scientists say fossils showing ancient fins forerunners of arms, legs
Scientists say fossils showing ancient fins forerunners of arms, legs
LinkedIn ran secret experiments on 20M users in study on the strength of social ties
LinkedIn ran secret experiments on 20M users in study on the strength of social ties
NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in planetary defense test
NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in planetary defense test
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement